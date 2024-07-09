LG 398 L, 3 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Wi-Fi, Door Cooling™, Russet Sheen Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia

*Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method refering to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.

*The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.

*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.

*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.