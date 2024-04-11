Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
GL-T502AESR

GL-T502AESR

446L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Door Cooling™, Ebony Sheen Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

front view

Chill In Style with LG Double-Door Refrigerators

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

Delivers Freshness Evenly

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

Convertible

Convert the Freezer When You Need More Fridge Space

Convert a section of the freezer to more refrigeration as needed to keep foods fresher for longer.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG GL-T502AESR Smart inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The new range of LG Frost Free Refrigerators with cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology that takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-T502AESR Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GL-T502AESR Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GL-T502AESR -new

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    740 x 1930 x 760

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    341

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Ebony Sheen

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    740 x 1930 x 760

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    No

  • Star Rating

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Ebony Sheen

  • Handle Type

    Bar

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    341

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    5 Full + 2 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

front view

GL-T502AESR

446L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible, Door Cooling™, Ebony Sheen Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator