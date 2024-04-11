Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
475L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

475L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GN-H602HLHM

475L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

LG GN-H602HLHM Front View
Chill In Style with LG Double-Door Refrigerators

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

LG GN-H602HLHM 516 Ltr Hygiene Fresh
Hygiene Fresh+™

Up to 99.99% reduction in activity of bacteria, Maximize Freshness

Keep your food items fresher in a cleaner environment.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
***The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
****Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

LG GN-H602HLHM 516 Ltr Door Cooling

More even and 35% faster cooling

LG Door Cooling ™ makes inside temperature more even and cools the refrigerator 35% faster than the conventional cooling system. This reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment; thus letting the food remain fresh for long.

*The image of the internal view are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual internal view.
Based on third party test report comparing door basket cooling time from 32°C to 5°C under standard test conditions.

LG GN-H602HLHM 516 Ltr Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Quick solutions Remotely with your Phone Diagnosing Fridge Problems.

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

Avoids unnecessary visits of a service person and saves visiting charges!

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H602HLHM 516 Ltr ThinQ

AI ThinQ

With AI ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control Express Freeze, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H602HLHM 516 Ltr Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range catalogue- Double Door Refrigerator

KNOW MORE

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

GN-H602HLHM-new
Capacity (Litre)
475L
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
780 x 730 x 1720
Technology
Smart Inverter Compressor
Performance
Hygiene Fresh+™

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1720 x 730

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    345

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDONESIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    87

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1720 x 730

  • Product Weight (kg)

    78

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Bar

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    345

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3 Full + 2 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDONESIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

What people are saying

Buy Directly

LG GN-H602HLHM Front View

GN-H602HLHM

475L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator