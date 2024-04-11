Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 516L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator with Inverter Linear Compressor

GN-H602HLHQ

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr Front View
LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr Inverter Linear Compressor

Uniform Cooling Anytime

ILC Functions within a temperature range of ±0.5°C*, that’s almost half the temperature variation as compared to the conventional compressor. It reduces noise by 25%***, comes with 10 year warranty and is certified for a lifespan of 20 years. Not just this, LG comes with 51%** energy saving in refrigerator with ILC.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Based on third party test report under standard test conditions conducted exclusively for temperature & humidity fluctuation. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
**Based on third party test report under standard test conditions(ISO 15502) conducted exclusively for energy consumption, Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor). Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions. Models Tested GBB530NSQWB (Reciprocating Compressor), GBB530NSCXE (Inverter Linear Compressor).
***Based on third party test report conducted exclusively for noise test of refrigerator compressor under starting & stabilizing condition under standard test conditions. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
10 year warranty :- Applicable on compressor of select models of Refrigerator.
*The testing was conducted according to LG’s internal accelerated 20-year life-test protocol. Results based in laboratory tests considering accelerated and proper use conditions. The estimated life span does not constitute any kind of warranty whatsoever.

*10 Year warranty on the Inverter Linear compressor as a spare part. Labor and service are not included in the warranty.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr Hygiene Fresh
Hygiene Fresh+™

99.999% Fresh Air

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.

*Tested by Intertek, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

*Tested by Intertek, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr Door Cooling

More even and 35% faster cooling

LG Door Cooling ™ makes inside temperature more even and cools the refrigerator 35% faster than the conventional cooling system. This reduces the temperature gap between the inner part and the door side of the compartment; thus letting the food remain fresh for long.

Based on third party test report comparing door basket cooling time from 32°C to 5°C under standard test conditions.

*The image of the internal view are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual internal view.
Based on third party test report comparing door basket cooling time from 32°C to 5°C under standard test conditions.

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

Quick solutions Remotely with your Phone Diagnosing Fridge Problems.

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

Avoids unnecessary visits of a service person and saves visiting charges!

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr ThinQ

AI ThinQ

With AI ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home. Easily set the refrigerator temperature, control Express Freeze, and diagnose your refrigerator with simple touch on your smart phone.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr Linear Cooling
A Technology that keeps your food fresh up to 14 days"

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
"Based on third party test report under standard test conditions conducted exclusively for temperature & humidity. Test carried out on specific fruits & vegetable. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr Multi Air Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every food item is properly cooled.
every food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr LED lighting

LED Lighting

Energy Efficient & Longer Life Span


LED Lighting is more energy efficient & has longer life span than conventional bulb lighting.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr Bottle Storage

2 L Bottle Storage

LG Refrigerators come with space to keep as much as 2 Litre Bottles in the refrigerator doors.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H602HLHQ 516 Ltr Moving Ice Tray

Moving Ice Tray

The sliding ice tray can be moved to the left or right to position it in your preferred location.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

Capacity (Litre)
475
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
780 x 730 x 1720
Technology
Inverter Linear Compressor
Performance
Hygiene Fresh+™

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    1 Star

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Inverter Linear Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1720 x 730

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    High Gloss Finish

  • Handle Type

    Bar

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Toughened Glass

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

