506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

GN-H702HLHM

506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

LG-GN-H702HLHM-Refrigerators-Front-View
Chill In Style with LG Double-Door Refrigerators

Chill In Style with LG
Double-Door Refrigerators

AI ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any Wi-Fi-enabled device with AI ThinQ™.

Remote Control

Smart Alert

Monitoring

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*Products in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness
Hygiene Fresh+™

Up to 99.99% reduction in activity of bacteria, Maximize Freshness

Keep your food items fresher in a cleaner environment.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

Delivers Freshness Evenly

Delivers Freshness Evenly & Faster

Drinks are colder and food stays fresher with the even and faster performance of DoorCooling+™.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

Digital Panel

Digital Panel

With temperature setting possible through digital panel on the outside, now you can adjust the cooling without opening the door and minimize cooling loss.

*The images of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product. Feature may vary from model to model.

LG GN-H702HLHM 506 Ltr Smart Inverter Compressor

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

LG GN-H702HLHM Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H702HLHM 506 Ltr Toughened Glass Shelves

Toughened Glass Shelves

LG Refrigerators come with specialized Toughened Glass Shelves that are meant to carry heavy load without any spillage. Now store more without any worry.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GN-H702HLHM 506 Ltr Auto Smart Connect

Auto Smart Connect™

Auto Smart Connect™ is a technology that helps connect your refrigerator to home inverter. Once the refrigerator is connected to the home inverter, every time the power goes off it automatically takes inverter power to run the refrigerator without any manual supervision. Consumes power less than 2 CFL~ bulbs during power cut.

~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.

SUMMARY

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1800 x 730

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    350

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    1

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDONESIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    88

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    780 x 1800 x 730

  • Product Weight (kg)

    79

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Star Rating

    1

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Shiny Steel

  • Handle Type

    Bar

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    350

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3 Full + 2 Half

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDONESIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

LG-GN-H702HLHM-Refrigerators-Front-View

GN-H702HLHM

506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator