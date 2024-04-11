We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
506L, 1 Star, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Fresh+™, Shiny Steel Finish, Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator
Control Your Appliance Remotely from Anywhere
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed to AI ThinQ.
*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae
Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only. The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
~Based on LG internal Lab test report under standard test conditions. CFL Bulb wattage should not be less than 18 W individually. Actual results may vary from model to model and also depends upon the kind of usage under general conditions.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
350
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
1
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDONESIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
External LED Display
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
-
Manual Control
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
88
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
-
Product Weight (kg)
79
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
Star Rating
1
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Finish (Door)
Shiny Steel
-
Handle Type
Bar
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
350
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
3 Full + 2 Half
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDONESIA
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
What people are saying
Buy Directly
