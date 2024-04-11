Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
530L, French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Linear Cooling, Smart Diagnosis™ with Matte Black Finish

GCB22FTQVB_Front_view
GC-B22FTLVB-Smart-inverter
GC-B22FTLVB-LINEAR-cooling
GC-B22FTLVB-Total-no-frost
GC-B22FTLVB-Multi-Air-Flow
GC-B22FTQVB
LG GC-B22FTQVB-Multi-Air-Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to
every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every
food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GC-B22FTQVB GC-b22ftqvb D-LG-stunningly-stylish
GC-b22ftqvb LG Refrigerator Smart Diagnosis

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and easy way to troubleshoot issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the phone on the appliance. The appliance then communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.

LG GC-B22FTQVB Smart Inverter Compressor

Smart Inverter Compressor

The cutting edge Smart Inverter Compressor technology takes energy efficiency to another level and helps you save more. Not only this, it comes with 10 year warranty and provides super silent operation.

*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN CHINA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • External LED Display

    Button-88-white

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    114

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 734

  • Product Weight (kg)

    104

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black PCM

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics Korea 170, Seongsanpaechong-ro, Seongsan-gu, Cahngwon-si, Gyeongsangnam-do - 51533

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN CHINA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 Tranparent

