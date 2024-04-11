Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
833L, Side by Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Hygiene Fresh+™, Door Cooling+™, Smart ThinQ™, Brushed Steel Finish

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

833L, Side by Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Hygiene Fresh+™, Door Cooling+™, Smart ThinQ™, Brushed Steel Finish

GC-B307SSVL

833L, Side by Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Hygiene Fresh+™, Door Cooling+™, Smart ThinQ™, Brushed Steel Finish

GC-B307SSVL-front-view
GC-B22FTQVB-Smart-inverter
GC-B22FTQVB-LINEAR-cooling
GC-B307SSVL-Door-cooling
GC-B22FTQVB-Total-no-frost

LG Side-by-side Refrigerator

Crafted for Luxurious Spaces.

Crafted for Luxurious Spaces

GC-B22FTQVB-Multi-Air-Flow

Multi Air Flow

Multiple cooling air vents distribute and circulate cool air to
every corner of the refrigerator, ensuring that each and every
food item is properly cooled.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

LG GC-B307SSVL Refrigerators-LG-thinQ

LG ThinQ

With LG ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home.
LG GC-B307SSVL 99.999% Fresh Air
Hygiene Fresh+™

Up to 99.99% reduction in activity of bacteria, Maximize Freshness

The intelligent air filter can not only remove bacteria up to 99.999%, but also minimize bad odor in the refrigerator. In addition, you can keep your food items fresher in the cleaner condition.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
***The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
****Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

DoorCooling+™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

DoorCooling+™ and Multi Air Flow provide cold air where it is easily lost, keeping your food fresher.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Range catalogue- Side-by-side Refrigerator

KNOW MORE
Print

All Spec

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    119

  • Product Dimension (WxDxH, mm)

    913 x 913 x 1790

  • Product Weight (kg)

    129

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Finish (Door)

    Noble Steel2

  • Handle Type

    Blaze Handle

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Yes

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806091864062

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306

  • Imported By

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

What people are saying

Buy Directly

GC-B307SSVL-front-view

GC-B307SSVL

833L, Side by Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Hygiene Fresh+™, Door Cooling+™, Smart ThinQ™, Brushed Steel Finish