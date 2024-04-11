We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
655L, Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Hygiene Fresh+™, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Matte Black Finish
LG Side-by-side Refrigerator
Crafted for Luxurious Spaces
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
***The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
****Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913x735x1790
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Matt Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Express Cool
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913x735x1790
-
Product Weight (kg)
106
-
Packing Weight (kg)
116
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
-
Non-Plumbing
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Finish (Door)
Matt Black
-
Handle Type
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
BAR CODE
-
BAR CODE
8806091946195
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Freezer Light
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Yes
-
Drawer_Freezer
2
GL-B257EMCX
655L, Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Hygiene Fresh+™, DoorCooling+™, Smart Diagnosis™, Matte Black Finish