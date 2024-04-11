We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
655L, Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Multi Air Flow, Multi Digital Sensors, Express Freezing, Smart Diagnosis™, Dazzle Steel
LG Side-by-side Refrigerator
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
539
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Dazzle Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
116
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Product Weight (kg)
106
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 1 Tray (Door)
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Plumbing
No plumbing required
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Finish (Door)
Dazzle Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
-
Handle Type
Pocket (Matching decor)
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
539
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
-
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
-
Net Quantity
1
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Drawer_Freezer
1 Transparent
