Knock Twice, See Inside, 635L InstaView Door-in-Door™, Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, DoorCooling+™, Brushed Steel Finish

GL-X257ABSX

Crafted for Luxurious Spaces.

LG ThinQ

With LG ThinQ, you can control and diagnose your refrigerator by your smart phone even when you're not at home.
InstaView
Door-in-Door™

InstaView Door-in-Door™ has a sleek mirrored glass panel that illuminates with two quick knocks, allowing you to see inside the easy access compartment without ever opening the door, reducing cold air loss to help keep food fresher longer.
UV Nano

Self-Cleaning Water Dispenser

The UV Nano feature cleans inside of the water nozzle automatically for 10 minutes every hour, or can be activated manually.
Hygiene Fresh+™

Up to 99.99% reduction in activity of bacteria, Maximize Freshness

Keep your food items fresher in a cleaner environment.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Bacteria : Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
***The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
****Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result where directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted. Results may vary in real use conditions.

DoorCooling+™

Faster & Even Cooling Everywhere

DoorCooling+™ and Multi Air Flow provide cold air where it is easily lost, keeping your food fresher.
Full Wine Rack

The user-friendly designed wine rack can store up to 4 bottles of sparkling wine in an optimal temperature.

DIMENSIONS

GL-X257ABSX

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Noble Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    140

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Product Weight (kg)

    130

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    InstaView Door-in-Door(Tinted Glass)

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    External

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Noble Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Matching decor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor (BLDC)

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    N/A

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Net Quantity

    1

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

