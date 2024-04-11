We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
201L, 3 Star, Blue Charm Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
565 x 1217 x 700
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
169
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Blue Charm
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
1Door
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
3 Star
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
565 x 1217 x 700
-
Product Weight (kg)
38
-
Packing Weight (kg)
4.0
FEATURES
-
Star Rating
3
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
Finish (Door)
Blue Charm
-
Handle Type
Bar
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
169
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Bulb Light
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Mark of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
-
Net Quantity
1
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
GL-B211HBCD
201L, 3 Star, Blue Charm Finish, Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator