185L, Single Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Fast Ice Making
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Saving Calculated for LG 3 Star 185L Model in Comparison to LG 1 Star 185L Model, Considering Usage Span of 10 Years & Electricity Rate Rs.7 Per KWh (May Differ Basis Respective State Tariff Rate).
*1 year on parts and labor on the product and additional 9 years warranty on the compressor.
^As per internal test on LG 2 Star model with Inverter Compressor that consumes approximately 20 Watts compared to 1 CFL bulb consuming 15 Watts.*Results as per the test conducted internally by LG under strict test
conditions”. “Test Conditions: Machine without load, Setting at Normal notch (Temperature control knob setting at no. 4), stable condition Cycling at 32°C, Battery fully charged, Battery:- 135Ah, 12V. Make:- Luminous
^Under test conducted at LG in house laboratory.
*Note:-
- To run an appliance through solar panel, Rating should be higher than the rated run on solar.
- Battery capacity is as per the backup requirement for the load connected.
- Applicable to all Made in India Refrigerator models having Smart Inverter Compressor.
How it works?
- Solar Panel generate DC voltage which intermittent in nature due to solar radiation.
- This intermittent DC voltage is converted to a fixed DC voltage with the help of Solar Charge controller.
- Running refrigerator is not possible with this DC voltage directly.
- To run refrigerator, DC to AC converter is required. Like Inverter, CPU or UPS (please make sure the voltage range is between 100V-290V).
- Generally battery (storage system) is used along with this DC to AC converter.
- Battery system help in managing sudden high power requirement by load.
- Solar panel rating requirement will be different for different refrigerator models, if try to run without battery system.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
534 x 1277 x 671
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Country of Origin
India
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
534 x 1277 x 671
FEATURES
-
Star Rating
4 Star
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Handle Type
Ariana
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
Yes
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
Glass
-
Vegetable Box
12.6 Litres
COMPLIANCE
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd.,51, Udyog Vihar, GR. NOIDA (UP) - 201306
-
Net Quantity
1
GL-D201ASPY
185L, Single Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor, Fast Ice Making