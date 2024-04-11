Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Mini Refrigerator, 43L, 4 Star, Super White Finish

GL-M051RSWE

LG GL-M051RSWE Mini Fridge Front View

Door Basket

Door Basket to keep large water bottles

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

SUMMARY

DIMENSIONS

-M051RSWE
Capacity (Litre)
45
DIMENSIONS (W X D X H) (MM)
443 x 450 x 501
Technology
Reciprocating Compressor
Performance
-

Key Specs

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    443 x 501 x 450

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    138

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Super White

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE

    4 Star

  • Product Type

    1Door

  • Country of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    17

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    443 x 501 x 450

  • Product Weight (kg)

    16

FEATURES

  • Star Rating

    4

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Super White

  • Handle Type

    Vertical Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)

    138

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Refrigerator Light

    No

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    No

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

COMPLIANCE

  • Mark of Origin

    MADE IN INDIA

  • Manufacturer

    LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220

  • Importer

    LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044

  • Net Quantity

    1

What people are saying

