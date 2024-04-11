We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Mini Refrigerator, 43L, 4 Star, Super White Finish
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
SUMMARY
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
443 x 501 x 450
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
138
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
4 Star
-
Compressor Type
Recipro Compressor
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Super White
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
-
Product Type
1Door
-
Country of Origin
MADE IN INDIA
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
17
-
-
Product Weight (kg)
16
FEATURES
-
Star Rating
4
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
No
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PET
-
-
Handle Type
Vertical Pocket
PERFORMANCE
-
-
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
No
-
Refrigerator Light
No
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
No
-
Vegetable Box
No
-
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
No
-
COMPLIANCE
-
-
Manufacturer
LG Electronics India Pvt.Ltd., Plot No A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tai Shirur, Pune (Maharashtra) - 412220
-
Importer
LG Electronics India Pvt Ltd. Regd. Office: A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative Ind Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi-110044
-
Net Quantity
1
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
GL-M051RSWE
LG Mini Refrigerator, 43L, 4 Star, Super White Finish