This Offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India Limited (“LG” or “LGEIL”). By participating in this offer, the Participant/user confirms that they have read, understood, and accepted these Terms and Conditions and agrees to be bound by all terms and conditions outlined herein.

1. Offer Description

50% discount on the Speaker model no SPT8-S.AINDLLK, is applicable when purchased along with a selected LG Sound bar from the list provided. This offer is subject to availability of stock

Model No S77TY.CINDLLK SQ70TY.CINDLLK S70TY.CINDLLK S90TY.DINDLLK



2 Discount Periods

The Promotion offer is effective starting on June 1st, 2025 and ends on June 30th, 2025 or until stock lasts, whichever is earlier.

3. Usage

3.1 This Promotional offer is available on Select Products and Models as mentioned in the offer.

3.2 The Customer shall select the applicable Add-on Offer as displayed on the product page of the Sound Bar at the time of purchase.

3.3 All disputes arising are to be settled under the jurisdiction of the Delhi courts and shall be governed by the laws applicable in India. LG shall also not assume any legal and/or financial responsibility for any unclaimed benefits beyond the applicable period under this Offer.

LG shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to alter, modify or withdraw this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control. This offer is subject to Force Majeure Conditions including but not limited to Pandemic, Epidemic, Natural Disasters Etc. Any taxes and/or statutory levies as applicable under this offer shall be borne by the customer. Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

3.4 Promotional offer cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

3.5 This Promotional offer cannot be combined with any other offer/Coupon. If there are any other offers which are applicable on the Select Product and the Participant/user wishes to use Discount under this offer once applied any other offers which are applicable on the product would be canceled/unavailable on the Select Product.

3.6 Products are available for purchase without this offer as well.

3.7 LGEIL shall not be responsible for any loss or damage, if it has to discontinue or cancel this offer in compliance with any law, ruling, order, regulation, requirement or instruction of any Central/State Government, or for any other unavoidable reason beyond their control

3.8 By participating in this offer, the Participant/users hereby accepts unconditionally the Terms and Conditions of the offer, including the LGEIL's Privacy Policy Statement www.lg.com/in/privacy , and all entry instructions form part of these terms and conditions.

3.9 We reserve the right to cancel or modify the Promotional offer at any time without giving notice.

3.10 Benefits given under this offer are not transferable and no cash payment will be made in lieu of the same.

3.11 All disputes shall be settled or adjudicated in courts located in New Delhi.

Product images shown are for representative purpose only. Actual products may differ. Products are available without these offers as well. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/in/