We would like to extend our gratitude to customers who have supported LG Electronics mobile products.

We would like to inform you that some services will end July 3, 2023 in accordance with the end of the mobile phone business of LG Electronics.

• Services being terminated: LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/Remote Consultation/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator

• End date: July 3, 2023 00:00 [KST, GMT + 9]

• After the services are terminated:

- Users will not be able to use the LG Health/LG Mobile Switch/Smart World/Remote Consultation/Quick Help/Remote Unlock/Quick Translator services.

- LG Mobile Switch: You can no longer search for or download the Mobile Switch app on the Play Store. You will be able to use the functions of the app you have already downloaded.

- LG Health: Will operate only as a simple pedometer. You will be able to check the number of paces on your mobile phone via other apps from the Play Store (e.g. pedometer apps, etc.).

The personal information we collected for the services will be immediately destroyed when the services end.

However, if we are required to store personal information according to the provisions of related laws and regulations, we will store it for the predetermined period set forth in the related laws and regulations.

Thank you.