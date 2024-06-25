Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Updates to LG Electronics Service Terms of Use and Privacy Policy (07/10/2024)

06/25/2024
Updates to LG Electronics Service.

 

We sincerely thank our customers for using LG Electronics Service.

We are updating our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, effective [07/10/2024].

You can read the updated version of our Terms of Use here and Privacy Policy here.

 

 

Key Updates:

 

- Updates on personal information we collect through our product, LG Electronics Service and your local websites, how we use information, and how we share and process information within the LG Electronics corporate family and service providers

 

- Updates on how we manage your accounts

 

 

Next Steps:

 

You will be invited to accept the updated version of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy on and from [07/10/2024].

If you do not agree to the changes, you will be able to terminate your LG account at any time.

 

Thank you for continuing to use LG Electronics Service.

