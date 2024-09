Service cost is made up of part cost and repair charges like the below.

Means the price of the part's consumed in repairing the product. The part charge will be communicated by the engineer before carry out the repair

Repair charge means the engineer’s fee according to the repair level. Refer the table

Transportation charges applicable when the product is taken to the workshop for repair

Split AC gas charging transportation to be collected for in Home service also.

Inspection charges applicable in case customer not interested in availing repair service.

These charges are applicable in case of customer desire for site inspection for installation of air conditioner

These charges can be adjusted in case AC installation done by same service center