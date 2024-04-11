1. LG Gram Launch Offer is valid from 25th July – 15th August 2022 on selected LG gram-12th gen models.

2. To avail the offer, please follow these simple steps:

• Keep your LG Gram invoices and product serial number handy

• Click on http://lge.furacle.com and update your personal details here

• After submission, a Microsoft Office 365 (Personal) key will be generated and will be sent to your registered email within 48 working hours

3. The offer must be redeemed within 4 months from the date of purchase.

4. The participation in the above offers is voluntary and products are available without this offer also.

5. To avail the offer, your personal information, e-mail address, invoice details and serial number is required.

6. Your personal information will be governed by the LG Privacy Policy. Please visit https://www.lg.com/in/privacy to check for our latest Privacy Policy.

7. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. (LGEIL) reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party.

8. Min Transaction of Rs.20000 (except for Water purifier/Microwave oven/ select models of CAV (audio video) which is model based) and Rs.14000 for selected Refrigerator DC models.

9. Up to 20% Cashback (Max Rs.20000) is applicable on selected models, selected LG products and selected outlet/channels only.

10. LG has a tie-up with only the following banks cards:

a. Credit Card EMI– HDFC/ICICI/ AXIS/AMEX/SCB/BOB/CITI

b. Debit Card EMI – HDFC/ICICI/ AXIS/Federal

c. Credit Card Non EMI – BOB

11. For purchase of a product eligible under this offer, payment is allowed only from one card (single payment cannot be divided between two or more cards).

12. Three transactions per card are allowed during period (Jan~Mar).

13. Cashback should appear on charge slip for applicability.

14. 2% CBD is applicable on DC/CC 9 months & above EMI transactions & 1% CBD is applicable on DC/CC 6 months & 8 Months EMI transactions.

15. Rs.199 + GST charge applicable on HDFC & ICICI Bank Cards for EMI transactions (No cash back), Only models mapped on normal cash back are eligible for cash back on Non EMI, Offer Valid on 6 months & above tenure for ICICI/SCB.

16. HDFC bank has an additional 8/10 month EMI option available.

17. Cash back will be posted to consumer account after 90 days from end of offer period.

18. Cash back offer is not from LG Side and bank/finance Company is solely liable and LGEIL expressly disclaims any liability/responsibility in any manner whatsoever.

19. Offers cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time.

20. LG electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Reserves the right to modify, alter or withdraw these offers at any point of time without any prior notice or justification to any person or third party.

21. All disputes arising from offer are to be settled under Jurisdiction of Delhi Court.

22. All Offers Mentioned may not be available on purchase from any other e-commerce websites.