Offer Terms and Condition of the LG Membership Program
This offer is brought to you by LG Electronics India and Thriwe Consulting Pvt. Ltd (Thriwe) and any participation in the said offer is voluntary. This offer is open for residents having age of 18 years or more than that. This offer is applicable to customers who would be registering / signing up as LG members & for those who give marketing consent. In addition to this the customer shall also fulfilling the below mentioned criteria:
Offer Criteria:
- Offer will be applicable from 31st Aug to 14st Oct, 2022 (both days inclusive) on registering as an LG member and giving explicit marketing consent on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup). Thriwe voucher issuance to customers will be basis campaign date within the mentioned scheme period.
- All the customers need to meet the respective proposition eligibility criteria to be eligible for the offer
Offer Period:
31st Aug - 14st Oct'22 (both dates included)
Offer Details:
- 5% Membership discount can be availed on 1st purchase of any LG product.
- Thriwe coupon is valid from the date of issuance of coupon till 06/03/2023.
- No Cost EMI (T&C apply), Free Product insurance, LG Certified Installation & Free Shipping is valid on the products purchased from LG.com/in.
- E-vouchers by Thriwe worth Rs. 1,499/-
I. Terms and Conditions:
- Thriwe Voucher program is applicable for customers who have registered as an LG member and given marketing consent within the scheme period.
- Thriwe vouchers are applicable on unique phone numbers, registered on LG member database. One entry would be allowed through one phone number only.
- Vouchers will be sent within 10 days of registration by LG.
- Eligible customers who have fulfiled the above offer criteria will receive voucher via email or/and SMS on the registered cellular number as per LG member registration data
- In case of any issue in redeeming the voucher, customer should connect directly to Thriwe Consulting Pvt. Ltd (Thriwe). LG assumes no liability in case the customer fails to redeem the voucher or becomes disqualified in redeeming the voucher.
- Thriwe coupon is valid from the date of issuance of coupon till 06/03/2023.
- Customer has to redeem voucher by downloading Thriwe app with registered LG member mobile number. For Android users (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thriwe.mainapp&hl=en_IN&gl=US) and for iOS users (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/thriwe/id1529613327Android) within this time period.
- Once the customer selects the preferred offer, the customer would be able to view the detailed information about the offer as well as the related terms and conditions.
- Coupons codes shall not be reused, reproduced and period thereof shall be considered to have been commences immediately upon receipt of the voucher codes by the end customer through email or/ and SMS, whichever is earlier.
- Customers in currency of this offer shall be allowed to avail only one coupon per LG member registration
- The Thriwe vouchers cannot be replaced, refunded or revalued. It cannot be exchanged for point(s) or cash & cannot be re-validated. The vouchers are not transferable. LG assumes no liability in case of any misuse of voucher under this offer.
- Prior to registering as LG Member on (https://www.lg.com/in/my-lg/login?page=signup), the customer should refer, read, understand, accept and agree to the user agreement and terms and conditions of the said website, and proceed only if the customer agrees to abide by the same. The customer will be required to give personal information and other details online. The customer should read and understand the privacy policy of the website, prior to providing any such information. LG is committed to collect, store or use personal data only for the purposes of this contest, in line with applicable data protection laws and in accordance with its stated Privacy Practices (www.lg.com/in/privacy). By registering under this offer the customer agrees to have read, understood and unconditionally accept the Privacy Policy and specifically agrees to be contacted by LGEIL in relation to the offer.
- Any disclosure of information made by the customer towards availing or fulfilment of the offer is at the sole discretion of the customer and LG will not be responsible for the same. LGEIL will not share or sell any personal information provided by means of this Contest but may transfer customer's personal information to LGEIL affiliated companies. However, data collected herein may be shared to the Thriwe for the purpose of this offer.
- Thriwe may use the personal information shared by the customer for any other purpose (like marketing, etc.) and LG shall not be held liable for such usage of personal information by Thriwe.
- LG does not make any warranties or representation about the quality, merchantability, suitability or availability of the products offered under LG Membership Program. Any dispute regarding delivery, service, suitability, merchantability, availability or quality of the products/services availed under LG Membership Program must be addressed in writing, by the customer directly to Thriwe
- LG will not be liable for any direct or indirect loss or damage whatsoever that may be suffered, as a result of participating in the Offer.
- LG reserves its absolute right to withdraw or alter any terms and conditions of the offer at any point in time with prior notice to the Customer. All decisions in respect of the offer shall be at the sole discretion of the LG and the same shall be final, binding and non-contestable. The Customers waive any and all rights of claims with regard to offer against LG.
- Any dispute arising out of or in connection with this offer shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts in Delhi only. The existence of a dispute, if any, shall not constitute any claim against LG.
- The offer is subject to force majeure events.
- Tax liability and other statutory levies if any, will need to be borne by the Customer.
- By participating in this offer, the Customer accepts all the above mentioned terms and conditions in totality and unconditionally.
- This offer is brought to you by LG and fulfilled by its authorized associate Thriwe.
- LGEIL reserves the right, at any time, to verify the validity of entries, entrants (including an entrant's identity, age and place of residence) and to disqualify any entrant who submits an entry that is not in accordance with these Terms and Conditions or who tampers with the entry process or the operation of the offer or causes any disruption. It is hereby clarified that any participant using any unfair means of participation in any manner whatsoever including but not limited to using of any software programs shall be disqualified and not be eligible for any prize. Errors and omissions may be accepted at LGEIL's discretion. Failure by LGEIL to enforce any of its rights at any stage does not constitute a waiver of those rights. Incomplete, indecipherable or incorrect entries are not eligible to win.
- Thriwe T&C - https://thriwe.com/membership/terms-and-conditions
- Customers entry may be dismissed in the following event, including but not limited to:-
- Violation of the minimum age limit required for entry in Contest
- Use of false or other people's personal information for entry.
- Multiple entries using multiple accounts.
- Using of any software program or unfair means or any other means to get added advantage over the other contestants.
- Any other violation of terms & conditions of the Contest
II. Process of availing the offer:
- For Android users (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.thriwe.mainapp&hl=en_IN&gl=US) and for iOS users (https://apps.apple.com/in/app/thriwe/id1529613327Android)
- Customer needs to download the Thriwe Application
- Customer to register the profile using the Thriwe Membership ID
- Customer to login on the Thriwe App to explore the benefits
- On the homepage, the customer will be able to view the dashboard wherein they will be able to view all the benefits they can redeem.
- Select the service that the customer wants to redeem and proceed to unlock the voucher code.
- After clicking on confirm unlock voucher code, the customer will have to visit the third party service provider & use the voucher code to unlock the benefit.
- The customer will also get a confirmation email which will contain the unique partner voucher code & the detailed process as to how to redeem the offering on the third party platform.
By participating in offers, the customer agrees to all the above terms & Conditions and shall be treated as deemed consent under Privacy Laws. Gifts cannot be redeemed for cash at any point of time. Products are available for Purchase without offers also. The images shown here are for representation only and may differ from actual product.