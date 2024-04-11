We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*86 (218cm) UQ90 features α7 Gen5 AI Processor.
*Image quality of upscaled content will vary based on the source resolution.
Smart beyond what you think
Details showing logos of Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay, and Apple HomeKit in which ThinQ AI is compatible with.
My profile
Sport Alert
HDR10
FILMMAKER MODE™
All your favorites in one place.
Game Dashboard & Optimizer
HGiG
All Spec
PICTURE(DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K UHD
-
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Backlight Type
Direct
-
Display Size
43
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α5 AI Processor 4K Gen5
-
Number of CPUs
Quad
-
AI Upscaling
4K Upscaling
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
HEVC
4K@60p, 10bit
-
VP9 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
AV1 (Video Decoder)
4K@60p, 10bit
-
Picture Mode
9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))
GAMING
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes (Game Dashboard)
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Operating System (OS)
webOS 22
-
ThinQ
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ready
-
Magic Remote Control
Ready
-
Amazon Alexa
Ready
-
AI Home
Yes
-
AI Recommendation
Yes
-
Intelligent Edit
Yes
-
Home Hub
Yes
-
Works with Apple Home
Yes
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Smartphone Remote App
Yes (LG ThinQ)
-
Next Picks
Yes
-
App Store
Yes (App)
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Live Plus
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Room to Room Share
Yes (Receiver)
-
Family Settings
Yes
-
USB Camera Compatible
Yes
AUDIO
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Woofer / per Channel Output
10W per Channel
-
Speaker System
2.0 channel
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
AI Sound
AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)
-
LG Sound Sync
Yes
-
Sound Mode Share
Yes
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Yes
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes (2 Way Playback)
-
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)
BROADCASTING
-
Digital TV Reception(Terrestrial,Cable,Satellite)
Yes
-
Terrestrial
DVB-T2/T
-
Cable
DVB-C
-
Analog TV Reception
PAL/SECAM B/G/D/K
PAL I, NTSC M
-
Data Broadcasting (Country Spec)
Yes
- Hbb Default off
-
Teletext Page
Yes(2000 page)
-
[DVB] Subtitle
Yes
-
AD (Audio Description)
Yes
-
EPG (8days)
(Online EPG unavailable)
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Input
3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 5)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (v 5.0)
-
Ethernet Input
1ea
-
Composite In (AV)
Yes (Bottom)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
-
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
ACCESSIBILITY
-
High Contrast
Yes
-
Gray Scale
Yes
-
Invert Colors
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 110~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5W
-
Energy saving Mode
Yes
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Standard Remote
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes (AAA x 2EA)
-
Power Cable
Yes (Attached)
ADDITIONAL FEATURE
-
OSD Language
Differ by region
-
Time Machine (DVR)
Yes
-
Digital Recording
Yes
-
Analog DVR
Yes
-
Time Shift
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd.
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Net Quantity
1
-
Imported By
LG Electronics A-24/6,Mohan Cooperative IND Estate, Mathura Road New Delhi -110044 (India )
What people are saying
-
Buy Directly
43UQ7350PTA
LG UQ73 43 (109cm) 4K UHD Smart TV | WebOS | HDR