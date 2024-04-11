We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*The images used in the product overview below are for representative purposes. Refer to the image gallery at the top of the page for an accurate representation.
CES 2022 Innovation Award
LG C2
Honoree of the Gaming category1.
T3 Best of CES 2022
LG 42C2
"Includes LG's most advanced image processing yet to make everything look great on its 4K screen."
HDTVTest
LG 42C2
42C2 delivers the best overall picture quality in the 40 to 43 (109.22 cm) size class.
AVForums
LG 65C2
there is an obvious step up in image quality and video processing thanks to the a9 Gen5 AI processor
Your window to a bright new world.
OLED that shines bright.
Beauty meets brains.
Dazzling darks, luminous lights.
The details set the tone.
Sounds like you're in the scene.
People sit on a couch watching a concert with bubbles depicting surround sound around them.
Television just for you.
**Menus displayed may be different upon release.
***Voice Command availability may vary by products and countries.
The minimalist view.
An LG OLED C2 with Floor Stand is in the corner of a mint-colored room. An LG OLED C2 with Gallery Stand sits in front of a large window in a modern room. An LG OLED C2 sits on a vintage TV cabinet in a lime green room with colorful art and furnishings. A close-up angled view of LG OLED C2's base.
**Gallery Stand is supported by 65C2 and 55C2.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
Find your fit.
LG OLED C2 TV lineup in various sizes from 42 inches to 83 inches.
Now, you're the main character.
People sit on a couch watching an action movie with a huge bubble around them and the television depicting movie immersion.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
All your favorites in one place.
A poster of Money Heist from Netflix, The Wheel of Time from Prime Video, and See from Apple TV Plus.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
***Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
****Apple TV+ requires a subscription.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
******Supported service may differ by country.
Powerful winning machine.
Two people sit on a couch playing a racing game with a controller and LG OLED G2 in a living room.
**VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*Only 65G2 is shown in the image for example purposes. All 2022 LG OLED models feature eco-friendly packaging.
**65C2 Stand model is at a minimum 39% lighter than the C1 series.
***The 'Reducing CO2' footprint label applies to 65C2 only. All other C2 models feature a 'CO2 Measured' label.
****UL ECV certification based on TV frame and back cover. Percentage of recycled content varies by model and size.
1.CES Innovation Awards are based upon descriptive materials submitted to the judges. CTA did not verify the accuracy of any submission or of any claims made and did not test the item to which the award was given.
2.Comparison based on internal LG testing of LG OLED TV Full White measurements, excluding the OLED evo series. Brightness Booster improvements do not apply to 48/42C2.
3.The cable may be visible depending on installation environment.
4.Depending on the installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall.
5.Netflix streaming membership required.
6.Disney+ subscription required. Subject to terms at http://www.disneyplus.com ⓒ 2022 Disney and its related entities.
7.Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.Amazon Prime membership and/or Prime Video fees apply. See primevideo.com/terms for details.
8.Subscription required for Apple TV+. Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, Registered in the U.S. and other countries.
9.©2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. All Rights Reserved. HBO MaxTM is used under license.
10.Supported service may differ by country.
Key Specs
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (Pro)
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
932 x 540 x 41.1
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
9.0
All Spec
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Display Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
-
AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Brightness Control
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
Yes (Pro)
-
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Yes
-
Dimming Technology
Pixel Dimming
GAMING
-
G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)
Yes
-
FreeSync Compatible (AMD)
Yes
-
HGIG Mode
Yes
-
Game Optimizer
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
SMART TV
-
Works with Apple Airplay2
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Operating System (OS)
LG webOS Smart TV
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Hands-free Voice Control
Yes
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
Multi View
Yes
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
-
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
932 x 540 x 41.1
-
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
932 x 577 x 170
-
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
9.0
-
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
9.3
-
Packaging Weight (kg)
11.6
AUDIO
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
AI Sound
AI Sound Pro (Virtual 7.1.2 Up-mix)
-
Clear Voice Pro
Clear Voice Pro
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Yes
-
Audio Output
20W
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
-
Speaker System
2.0 Ch Speaker
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
Bluetooth Support
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
HDMI Input
4 (Side)
-
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1 (Side)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
Under 0.5 W
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
-
Remote
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
What people are saying
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly
OLED42C2PSA
LG OLED evo C2 42 (106cm) 4K Smart TV | TV Wall Design | WebOS | Gaming TV