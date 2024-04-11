LG CX 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart OLED TV

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The Power of SELF-LIT PIXELS
*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) and four sub-pixels.
An evolutionary TV experience
LG OLED55CXPTA a9 gen processor
TV takes a leap forward
LG OLED55CXPTA AI ThinQ
*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.
Complete Sports Experience
Ultimate Gaming Experience
*Netflix streaming service membership required.
*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
*Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.
*Watch Apple TV+ with a subscription.
*Screen images simulated.
**NVIDIA G-SYNC is compatible with RTX 20 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs will not support G-SYNC compatibility.
*Screen images simulated.
*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.
*Screen images simulated.
*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5
A stylish home addition
LG OLED55CXPTA stylish home addition
All Spec
PICTURE(PANEL)
-
Resolution
Ultra HD 3840 x 2160
-
Display Type
4K OLED
-
Viewing Angle
Perfect Viewing Angle
-
Dimming Technology
Self Lighting Pixel
-
Eye Comfort Display
Yes
PICTURE(PROCESSING)
-
Picture Processor
α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K
-
HDR
Cinema HDR
-
Dolby Vision IQ
Yes
-
HDR 10 Pro
Yes
-
HLG
Pro
-
HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping
Pro
-
Ultra Luminance
Ultra Luminance Pro
-
Perfect Black
Infinite Contrast
-
Face Enhancing
Yes
-
Color Enhancer
Advanced color & contrast enhancer
-
Active Noise Reduction
Quad Step NR
-
Wide Color Gamut
Perfect Color
-
Billion Rich Color
Yes
-
True Color Accuracy
Pro
-
FILMMAKER MODE™
Yes
-
Resolution Upscaler
AI 4K Upscaler
-
Motion Pro
OLED
GAMING FEATURES
-
Professional Game TV
Yes
-
G-Sync Compatible
Yes
-
FreeSync™
Yes (MR)
-
HGIG Mode
Yes (MR)
-
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Yes
-
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Yes
-
Response Time
>1 ms
AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG AI ThinQ™
Yes
-
Google Assistant
Google Assistant (Built-in)
-
Amazon Alexa
Alexa (Built-in)
-
Apple
Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit
-
AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture
AI Picture Pro
-
AI Brightness
Control
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes
-
AI Functions
AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI
-
Home Dashboard
Yes
SMART TV FEATURES
-
Operating System
LG webOS
-
Magic Remote Control
Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)
-
LG Content Store
Yes
-
Full Web Browser
Yes
-
Art Gallery
Yes
-
Sports Alert
Yes
-
Direct Keys (Apps)
Netflix, Prime Video
-
Cloud Photo & Video
Yes
-
Multi view
Yes
-
LG Office
Yes
AUDIO
-
Speaker System
2.2 Ch Speaker
-
Audio Output (rms)
40W
-
Sub Woofer
Yes (20W)
-
Dolby Atmos
Yes
-
Speaker Direction
Front Firing
-
AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound
AI Sound Pro
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
Yes
-
WiSA Ready
Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)
-
Surround Sound
OLED Surround
-
Clear Voice
Clear Voice IV
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Yes (2 Way Playback)
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wi-Fi (Built-in)
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes (V 5.0)
-
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Yes
-
Share & Control
Yes
-
Mobile Connection Overlay
Yes
-
Magic Mobile Connection
Yes
INPUTS & OUTPUTS
-
HDMI Input
3 (Side) /1 (Rear)
-
USB Ports
1 (Side) /2 (Rear)
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
-
RF Input
1 (Rear)
-
LAN
1 (Rear)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
1 (Rear)
-
Headphone Out
1 (Rear)
-
HDMI Version
HDMI 2.1 (All 4 ports)
POWER
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Power Consumption Standby Mode
0.5W
DIMENSION SET
-
Set Weight (without Stand) Kg
18.9
-
Set Weight (With Stand) Kg
23.0
-
Set Weight (In Carton) Kg
28.6
-
Set WXHXD (without Stand) mm
1228 x 706 x 46.9: (3.9)
-
Set WXHXD (with Stand) mm
1228 x 738 x 251
SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
e-manual
Yes
-
Remote Control Batteries
Yes
PRODUCT DETAILS
-
Net Quantity
1 N
-
Country of Origin
India
-
Manufactured By
LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
-
Imported By
Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )
Buy Directly
OLED55CXPTA
LG CX 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart OLED TV