Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG CX 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart OLED TV

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG CX 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart OLED TV

OLED55CXPTA

LG CX 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart OLED TV

(1)
front view
SELF-LIT LG OLED

The Power of SELF-LIT PIXELS

LG OLED TV is unique thanks to its self-lit technology. Over 33.2 million self-lit sub-pixels* come together to deliver the next level of TV. Enjoy the deepest blacks, richest colors, and most realistic picture quality.

*Calculation based on multiplying 8K resolution (7680 x 4320) and four sub-pixels.

α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

An evolutionary TV experience

With deep learning algorithms, α9 Gen3 AI Processor analyzes the on-screen content to deliver content as its most immersive. All adjustments are automatic, enhanced for the ultimate picture and sound, to make every viewing a spectacular one.
LEARN MORE

LG OLED55CXPTA a9 gen processor

AI ThinQ

TV takes a leap forward

Transform your TV into a central hub with the intelligent AI ThinQ. LG ThinQ allows simple command and control your Home IoT ecosystem with natural voice recognition. Also, with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, LG OLED TV makes life so much more convenient.
LEARN MORE

LG OLED55CXPTA AI ThinQ

*The feature name on the settings may vary among TV OS versions.

True Cinema Experience

Complete Sports Experience

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exerci tatio

Ultimate Gaming Experience

Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetuer adipiscing elit, sed diam nonummy nibh euismod tincidunt ut laoreet dolore magna aliquam erat volutpat. Ut wisi enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exerci tatio

Full Luxury Experience

DISCOVER MORE

LG OLED55CXPTA True Cinema Experience

True Cinema Experience

SELF-LIT PIXELS make cinema more expressive

SELF-LIT PIXELS make cinema more expressive BACK

*Netflix streaming service membership required.

LG OLED55CXPTA Dolby Vision IQ and Atmos
Dolby Vision IQ & Atmos

Enjoy professionally mastered visual and sound

Watch movies the way they should be – absolutely breathtaking. With Dolby Vision IQ, screen brightness, color, and contrast are intelligently adjusted for content genre and lighting conditions. Dolby Atmos delivers the immersive audio experience, for maximum enjoyment of all content.
LG OLED55CXPTA FILMMAKER MODE
FILMMAKER MODE™

Watch it the way it's shown in cinemas

The processor automatically adjusts the picture, turning off motion smoothing for the full motion picture effect. Watch films with the creative intent and cinematic experience preserved. Enjoy all your content at the cinematic standard and feel the full artistic intent of every film. Hear it from the industry’s best.

*FILMMAKER MODE™ logo is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

LG OLED55CXPTA Unlimited Entertainment
Unlimited Entertainment

Housing all your entertainment

Dive into the wide variety of content to choose from Disney+ Hotstar, the Apple TV app, Netflix and Prime Videos. From the latest movies, TV shows, and documentaries, live sports and more, find them all here in one place. Just sit back and enjoy.

*Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple TV+ is a trademark of Apple Inc.
**Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.

LG OLED55CXPTA Disney+
Disney+

All your favorites, all in one place

Disney+ gives you full access to stream classics, binge on new Originals, or catch the latest movies. With Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and more - there's something for everyone.

*Disney+ content available on Hotstar App.

LG OLED55CXPTA Apple TV
The Apple TV app

The home of Apple TV+ and much more

Original shows and movies from Apple TV+. Just the premium channels you want and thousands of movies to buy or rent. It’s personalized and expertly curated, so you’ll discover the best of what’s on. And it’s all in the Apple TV app.

*Watch Apple TV+ with a subscription.

LG OLED55CXPTA Gaming Mode

Ultimate Gaming Experience

SELF-LIT PIXEL Smake gaming more responsive

SELF-LIT PIXEL Smake gaming more responsive BACK
LG OLED55CXPTA G-SYNC Compatible2.1
G-SYNC Compatible

Play every game at a higher standard

As the first TVs to offer NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support in the industry, LG OLED is the ultimate choice for your gaming setup. All your PC games will be clearer and smoother with less stutter, lag, and flicker. Stay on the winning side with the best TV for gaming.

*Screen images simulated.
**NVIDIA G-SYNC is compatible with RTX 20 and GTX 16 graphics cards. Older GPUs will not support G-SYNC compatibility.

LG OLED55CXPTA HDMI 2.1
VRR, ALLM and eARC

Smoother gameplay for the win

A higher frame rate, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) all meeting HDMI 2.1 specifications. These latest features allow fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics. It's a more lifelike gaming experience.
LG OLED55CXPTA Fast Response Time
Low Input Lag & Fast Response Time

Don't lag behind the competition

Dominate your way to victory with LG OLED TV. With a low input lag and fast 1ms response time, get ready to play in full-force with reduced blurring and added clarity. Feel truly in-game with high-speed motion and gameplay.
LG OLED55CXPTA HGiG profile
HGiG profile

More immersive HDR gaming

HGiG delivers the gaming graphics best matched with the identified TV specifications and performance levels on your TV. With LG OLED, play from a wide selection of games with the confidence in a TV that will show every game at its absolute best.

*Screen images simulated.

Child lying on the floor, holding a joystick and playing a game on a TV screen
Eye Comfort Display

Watch more with easy viewing

Binge watch with less blue light and easier viewing. LG OLED TVs surpass standards for blue light, flicker, and high-quality imaging.

*Flicker-free feature optimized with default setting. Users who activate OLED Motion or OLED Motion Pro may experience flickering.

LG OLED55CXPTA Sports Mode
Complete Sports Experience

SELF-LIT PIXELS make sport more realistic

SELF-LIT PIXELS make sport more realistic BACK
LG OLED55CXPTA Sports Alert
Sports Alert

Stay on top of your games

Sports Alert notifies you before, during, and after games. You'll never have to worry about missing the big plays from your favorite teams, even when you're watching other content.
LG OLED55CXPTA OLED Motion
OLED Motion Pro

See every movement in detail

Residual image (motion blur) must be avoided at all costs when watching sports. Now, with OLED Motion Pro feature, watch every quick and subtle movement of every player without the blur on your TV. With LG OLED, there's no need to worry about blur of flicker.

*Screen images simulated.

LG OLED55CXPTA Bluetooth Surround Ready
Bluetooth Surround Ready

Big sound for the big game

Connect any two Bluetooth speakers to help create a surround sound effect. Become more immersed in the game and get the feeling of a live atmosphere.

*Connection Available : LG PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5, RL3, RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5

LG OLED55CXPTA Luxury Experience

Full Luxury Experience

SELF-LIT PIXELS make life more artistic

SELF-LIT PIXELS make life more artistic BACK

A stylish home addition

The ultra thin wallpaper display adds more elegance and style to your room wherever you choose to place it. The TV stands beautifully amongst your interior and delivers an immersive viewing experience for every piece of content.

LG OLED55CXPTA stylish home addition

LG OLED55CXPTA Image Retention

Find out more about LG OLED reliability

Find out more about LG OLED reliability LEARN MORE
Print

All Spec

PICTURE(PANEL)

  • Resolution

    Ultra HD 3840 x 2160

  • Display Type

    4K OLED

  • Viewing Angle

    Perfect Viewing Angle

  • Dimming Technology

    Self Lighting Pixel

  • Eye Comfort Display

    Yes

PICTURE(PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    α9 Gen3 AI Processor 4K

  • HDR

    Cinema HDR

  • Dolby Vision IQ

    Yes

  • HDR 10 Pro

    Yes

  • HLG

    Pro

  • HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Pro

  • Ultra Luminance

    Ultra Luminance Pro

  • Perfect Black

    Infinite Contrast

  • Face Enhancing

    Yes

  • Color Enhancer

    Advanced color & contrast enhancer

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Quad Step NR

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Perfect Color

  • Billion Rich Color

    Yes

  • True Color Accuracy

    Pro

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Yes

  • Resolution Upscaler

    AI 4K Upscaler

  • Motion Pro

    OLED

GAMING FEATURES

  • Professional Game TV

    Yes

  • G-Sync Compatible

    Yes

  • FreeSync™

    Yes (MR)

  • HGIG Mode

    Yes (MR)

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Yes

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Yes

  • Response Time

    >1 ms

AI FEATURES(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG AI ThinQ™

    Yes

  • Google Assistant

    Google Assistant (Built-in)

  • Amazon Alexa

    Alexa (Built-in)

  • Apple

    Apple Airplay 2, Apple HomeKit

  • AI Picture Pro/ AI Picture

    AI Picture Pro

  • AI Brightness

    Control

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes

  • AI Functions

    AI UX, AI Home, AI Recommendation, Intelligent Edit, Conversational AI

  • Home Dashboard

    Yes

SMART TV FEATURES

  • Operating System

    LG webOS

  • Magic Remote Control

    Yes (Universal Control, Point, Click, Scroll, Voice)

  • LG Content Store

    Yes

  • Full Web Browser

    Yes

  • Art Gallery

    Yes

  • Sports Alert

    Yes

  • Direct Keys (Apps)

    Netflix, Prime Video

  • Cloud Photo & Video

    Yes

  • Multi view

    Yes

  • LG Office

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Speaker System

    2.2 Ch Speaker

  • Audio Output (rms)

    40W

  • Sub Woofer

    Yes (20W)

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Speaker Direction

    Front Firing

  • AI Sound Pro/ AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro

  • AI Acoustic Tuning

    Yes

  • WiSA Ready

    Yes (Separate Dongle to be purchased)

  • Surround Sound

    OLED Surround

  • Clear Voice

    Clear Voice IV

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Yes (2 Way Playback)

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi (Built-in)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (V 5.0)

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

  • Share & Control

    Yes

  • Mobile Connection Overlay

    Yes

  • Magic Mobile Connection

    Yes

INPUTS & OUTPUTS

  • HDMI Input

    3 (Side) /1 (Rear)

  • USB Ports

    1 (Side) /2 (Rear)

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • RF Input

    1 (Rear)

  • LAN

    1 (Rear)

  • Digital Audio Out (Optical)

    1 (Rear)

  • Headphone Out

    1 (Rear)

  • HDMI Version

    HDMI 2.1 (All 4 ports)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Power Consumption Standby Mode

    0.5W

DIMENSION SET

  • Set Weight (without Stand) Kg

    18.9

  • Set Weight (With Stand) Kg

    23.0

  • Set Weight (In Carton) Kg

    28.6

  • Set WXHXD (without Stand) mm

    1228 x 706 x 46.9: (3.9)

  • Set WXHXD (with Stand) mm

    1228 x 738 x 251

SUPPLIED ACCESSORIES

  • Magic Remote

    Yes

  • e-manual

    Yes

  • Remote Control Batteries

    Yes

PRODUCT DETAILS

  • Net Quantity

    1 N

  • Country of Origin

    India

  • Manufactured By

    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

  • Imported By

    Manufactured in India-LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd﻿. Plot N0. A5, MIDC Rajangaon, Tal. Shirur, Pune - 412220 ( India )

What people are saying

Buy Directly

front view

OLED55CXPTA

LG CX 55 (139 cm) 4K Smart OLED TV

*Because of continuous innovation in product, LGEIL reserve the right to withdraw and change features and specifications without prior notice.

 



*Prices, promotions and availability may vary by store and online. Prices subject to change without notice. Quantities are limited. Check with your local retailers for final price and availability.

 

LG TV, Computers, Appliances and Air Conditioners with LG and its range of products. Begin by transforming your TV viewing experience and enjoy the thrill of premium TV/Audio/Video, with LG India’s superior TV viewing technology. Enjoy the next level TV viewing with widest range of Nanocell TVs, LED and OLED TVs , 4K Resolution, and Smart TV. Now browse guilt free with powerful operating system to your rescue and shine professionally with latest computer products powered by Blu-ray technology. Your household chores will never seem a burden with LG’s premium home appliances. Choose from microwave ovens , Side By Side Refrigerators, Dishwashers, top and front load washing machines including the revolutionary Twin Wash machines, air conditioners, air dehumidifiers, LED lighting and host of other efficient functional devices. With LG’s efficient Water Purifiers and Vacuum Cleaners, you will always remain fit and healthy, free from all harmful bacteria. Keep track of every move and let LG’s professional equipment leave a lasting impression behind your back. The range includes LG commercial TVs, Commercial monitors, projectors ,video conference call systems and security cameras. Breathe a sigh of relief and experience bacteria-free purified air with LG India’s innovative air conditioner technology. Be it the mosquito repellent split air conditioner or superior functioning of commercial and floor standing air conditioners, ceiling cassette, ceiling concealed duct type and HRV cooling solutions.

Buy LG OLED TVs: Experience the Future of Television

LG OLED TVs represent the pinnacle of television technology, delivering exceptional picture quality, cutting-edge features, and a sleek, modern design.

With LG OLED self-lit pixels, it produces perfect blacks, infinite contrast, and over a billion rich colors, resulting in impressively true images that will transport you to another world.

 

LG OLED TV - A Perfect Choice for Ultimate Home Entertainment Experience

LG meticulously crafts a diverse range of OLED TVs to cater to every preference and budget. Users can swivel through the catalogue to find a suitable OLED TV for their living room.

 

LG SIGNATURE OLED: At the top of LG's OLED TV range, the SIGNATURE series embodies innovation and technological prowess. Here's a glimpse into its exceptional features:

• World's first and only rollable TV, revolutionising the concept of home entertainment.

• Self-lit pixels enable perfect black, infinite contrast, and unparalleled colours.

• Intelligent processor, meticulously optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience.

• Dolby Atmos, a groundbreaking surround sound technology, immerses you in a cinematic soundscape.

Thin, lightweight design, seamlessly blending into any living space, enhancing the overall look and feel of your room

 

OLED evo: Unveiling a significant leap in brightness and picture quality compared to traditional TVs, OLED evo TVs redefine the boundaries of home entertainment. Here are some of its noteworthy features:

• Brighter pixels result in a more vibrant and captivating picture

• Wider colour gamut, producing more realistic and lifelike colours

• Enhanced energy efficiency, promoting environmental sustainability

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of elegance to your home

 

OLED: Standard OLED TVs offer exceptional picture quality at an attractive price point.

Their key features include:

• Perfect black and infinite contrast, delivering stunning visuals with unparalleled depth

• Self-lit pixels ensure wide viewing angles for an immersive experience across the room

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience

• Slim, sleek design, complementing any interior décor

 

QNED: QNED TVs seamlessly blend quantum dot technology with LG's NanoCell technology, delivering a remarkable viewing experience. Here are some of their notable features:

• Quantum dot technology produces vibrant and captivating colours

• NanoCell technology ensures pure colours and wide viewing angles

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of sophistication to your living space.

 

Ultra Large TVs: LG's Ultra Large TVs transport you into the heart of the action, delivering an unparalleled viewing experience. Their key features include:

• Expansive sizes up to 88 inches, creating a cinematic experience in your home

• 4K or 8K resolution, offering four times and 16 times the detail of Full HD, respectively

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an immersive experience

• Slim, sleek design, making a bold statement in any living space

 

NanoCell: NanoCell TVs employ tiny nanoparticles to filter out impurities, delivering pure, vibrant colours. Here are some of their notable features:

 

• Pure, vibrant colours, ensure a captivating viewing experience

• Wide viewing angles, maintaining picture quality from any position in the room

• Intelligent processor, optimising picture and sound quality for an enhanced viewing experience

• Slim, sleek design, adding a touch of elegance to any home

 

Multiple Options for Home Entertainment

Factors such as budget, picture quality, your living space, and others influence your decision to buy a TV. LG, as one of the premium global electronics brands, has taken these factors into account. You can find OLED TVs with flexible price ranges and different specifications & pick the best-suited one according to your requirements.

 

Features of LG OLED TVs

LG OLED TVs are packed with innovative features that set them apart from other brands in the market. Let's delve into some of the key features that make LG OLED TVs the best for home entertainment:

 

• Perfect Black: OLED TVs utilise self-lit pixels, enabling each pixel to turn on or off individually. This groundbreaking technology results in perfect black, infinite contrast, and stunning colours that set new standards in picture quality.

• 4K and 8K resolution: LG OLED TVs are available in both 4K and 8K resolution, offering four times and 16 times the detail of Full HD, respectively. This incredible resolution delivers unparalleled sharpness, clarity, and lifelike visuals, immersing you in the heart of the action.

• Intelligent processor: LG OLED TVs are equipped with an intelligent processor that meticulously analyses the content you are watching and optimises the picture and sounds accordingly. This advanced technology enhances every detail, ensuring an exceptional viewing experience tailored to your specific content.

• Dolby Atmos: LG OLED TVs support Dolby Atmos, a groundbreaking surround sound technology that creates an immersive, cinematic sound experience. Dolby Atmos utilises height channels to deliver sound from above, enveloping you in a multidimensional symphony of sound.

• Thin, sleek design: LG OLED TVs are renowned for their incredibly thin and sleek designs, seamlessly blending into any living space. Their minimalist aesthetic complements any interior décor, adding a touch of sophistication and elegance to your home.

 

Why Buy an LG OLED TV?

LG OLED TVs transcend the boundaries of traditional TVs, evolving into smart TVs that offer a multitude of benefits beyond simply displaying video. These benefits include access to streaming apps, voice control, smart home compatibility, web browsing, and enhanced productivity.

 

• Access to streaming apps: Smart OLED TVs have built-in access to all your favourite streaming apps, such as Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+. It means you can enjoy your favourite shows and movies without connecting to an external streaming device.

• Voice control: Smart OLED TVs can be controlled with your voice using Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. You can control your TV hands-free, making it even more convenient.

• Smart home compatibility: Smart OLED TVs can be integrated with your smart home system so you can control your TV with your smart home devices. For example, you can use your voice to turn on your TV, adjust the volume, or change the channel.

• Web browsing: Smart OLED TVs have a built-in web browser, so you can browse the internet from your TV. It is great for catching up on the news or checking your social media.

• Enhanced productivity: Smart OLED TVs can also be used for enhanced productivity. For example, you can use your TV to connect to a video conference or to view documents.

If you are looking for the best possible TV experience, LG OLED is the way to go. LG OLED TVs offer stunning picture quality, advanced features, and a sleek design. They are also smart TVs that can do much more than just display video. Whether it is movie night at home, a cricket match, or simply want to listen to music - OLED smart TVs make it happen in the most entertaining way possible.

 

LG OLED TVs for Every Budget

The price of LG OLED TVs varies as they come in different sizes and styles that fit your needs and budget. Whether you are selecting a large OLED TV for your living room or a smaller OLED TV for your bedroom, there is an LG OLED TV that is perfect for you.

 

Copyright © 2009-2024 LG Electronics. All Rights Reserved

This is LG Electronics official website. If you want to connect to LG Corp., or other LG affiliates, please click (opens in a new tab)
LG Jeong-Do Management Ethics Hotline (opens in a new tab)