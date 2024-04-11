We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AI sound pro
Hear everything you watch at its best
Pair your LG TV with a matching LG Soundbar and enjoy immersive surround sound optimized for any genre thanks to TV Sound Mode Share.
*TV Sound Mode Share may vary by TV model.
*TV AI Processor version varies by TV model.
Harmonious design
TV and sound in perfect harmony
LG Soundbars are specifically designed to match your LG TV with their sleek, modern form, for a TV and audio pair that looks as good as it sounds.
Convenient remote
One remote controls them all
Say goodbye to clutter and lost remotes with the LG TV remote—it not only controls your TV but also control your connected LG Soundbar.
*Sound Bar Mode Control may vary by sound bar models.
*LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.