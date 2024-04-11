We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
The 3rd Generation α7 processor which learned a lot of content recognizes the quality of original source and optimizes the contents.
LG Alpha 7
AI picture
The 3rd generation α7 Intelligent Processor recognizes the quality of the original content and optimizes the clarity and sharpness by removing noise. The result is crisp, higher quality visuals.
Auto genre selection
The processor analyzes the type of content—movies, sports, animation, or standard—and automatically adjusts the picture and sound to best suit the genre.
*Supported only for Dolby Vision content.
*Supported only for Dolby HDR content.
*The sound is automatically adjusted only when the AI Sound feature is on.
AI brightness control
A light sensor measures the surrounding ambient light, then the processor finely adjusts tone mapping for optimal screen brightness. HDR content is refined with brightness adjustments that transform darker scenes into ones with stunning contrast, detail, and color depth.
LG Alpha 7 AI Brightness Control
AI sound
The 3rd generation α7 Intelligent Processor optimizes sound by genre by analyzing audio sources depending on content type.
LG Alpha 7
Virtual 4.0 up-mix
The AI algorithm up-mixes two-channel sound to convincingly mimic 4.0 surround sound, enhancing the quality for a better listening experience.
LG Alpha 7 Virtual Up Mix
Adaptive sound control
Whatever you're watching—dramas, sports, movies, news, or music—the processor recognizes it and optimizes the sound for that specific content type. Newsreaders' voices will be clearer, and movie sound effects will be more vivid.
LG Alpha 7 Adaptive Sound Control
AI acoustic tuning
The size of the room, the position of the TV, and where you're sitting are detected through the magic remote. The processor then tunes and balances the sound to fit your space.
LG Alpha 7 AI Acoustic Tuning