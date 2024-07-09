LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. VIP Program Terms and Conditions

Welcome to the LG Electronics VIP Program(“Program”). This program is designed exclusively for domain-listed corporate employees, providing access to special promotions, offers, and additional features at the discretion of LG Electronics. Participation in this program is subject to the following Terms and Conditions.

1. Eligibility and Access

LG Electronics reserves the right to determine eligibility for access to the LG Online Brand Shop (https://www.lg.com/in/).



Only active LG account users who accept these Terms and Conditions can use the LG Online Brand Shop. Users can create an account by signing up at https://www.lg.com/in/, clicking on “Upgrade to VIP,” and accepting these Terms and Conditions.

2. Account Cancellation

Cancellation of the account for any reason will result in the automatic cancellation of the right to use the LG Online Brand Shop.

3. Offers and Discounts

Receipt of any discount, special offer, promotion, or similar benefit is at the sole discretion of LG Electronics. Mere adherence to the terms upon signing up does not entitle the user to claim any such benefits.



Any VIP-specific discounts, promotions, or offers are non-combinable with any standard offers available on the LG Online Brand Shop exluding first time purchase membership benefits.

4. Purchase Limitations

Purchases by LG VIP users are subject to the following quantity capping per product category:

- 2 products from the HE category (1 LED & 1 CAV)

- 2 products from the HA category (1 RAC, 1 WM, 1 REF, 1 MWO, 1 DW, 1 WPR, 1 APR)

5. Modification and Revocation

LG Electronics reserves the right to inhibit, suspend, modify, or revoke the use of or account related to the LG Online Brand Shop at any time, for any reason, and without prior notice.

6. Confidentiality and Use

As the LG Online Brand Shop offers more favorable terms or features than those generally available on the market, users acknowledge that access to the LG Online Brand Shop constitutes preferential treatment and is not available to everyone. To maintain the exclusivity and effectiveness of the LG Online Brand Shop, users must:



a. Keep all information regarding the LG Online Brand Shop, including its existence, prices, offers, and conditions of sale, strictly confidential.

b. Ensure that the purchase of LG Electronics products are strictly for personal use and not for unauthorized resale.



LG Electronics reserves the right to withdraw any user’s access to the LG Online Brand Shop if there is reasonable doubt that such user commits any violation under these Terms and Conditions.

7. Marketing and Communication Consent

By accepting these Terms and Conditions, users consent to receiving marketing and promotional communications from LG Electronics.

8. General Provisions

1. For anything not specified here, please refer to the Terms and Conditions shown on the LG Online Brand Shop website.

2. - All purchases made by VIP accounts are considered staff purchases or corporate employee purchases. By clicking accept, the user fully and unconditionally accepts these Terms and Conditions.

9. Acceptance of Terms

By signing up for the LG VIP Program, you accept all the above Terms and Conditions and consent to receiving marketing and promotional communications from LG Electronics.