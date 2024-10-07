Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
FHP1209Z9B

9Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Black VCM

  • AI Direct DriveTM
  • Inverter Direct Drive
  • 6 Motion Direct Drive
  • TurboWash 360° @ 39min
  • Steam+
  • LG ThinQ
rupee45190
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): rupee56990
20% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available

AI DDTM
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DDTM offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD®?

The AI DD® detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE

The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

OPTIMAL WASH
for fabrics with 6 Motion DD

Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.




Less Time, More Life

TurboWash 360˚ technology cleans your clothes with less time*. JetSpray sprays clean tap water onto your clothes making rinsing cycles even more efficient than before.

*Tested by Intertek. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Half loads on Cotton40℃ cycle with TurboWash 360˚ option. The program time may vary depending on the actual environment.
99.9%* Allergy free with Steam+

Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam+.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart DiagnosisTM helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.

Range Catalogue-Front Load Washing Machines

MATERIAL & FINISH
  • Body Color
    Black Steel
    Door Type
    Auto Door
CAPACITY
  • Max Wash Capacity(kg)
    9.0
CONTROL & DISPLAY
  • Delay Timer
    Yes
FEATURES
  • TurboWash
    Yes
    6 Motion DD
    Yes
  • Add Item
    Yes
    AI DD
    Yes
  • Auto Restart
    Yes
    End of Cycle Signal
    Yes
  • LoadSense
    Yes
    Stainless Steel Drum
    Yes
  • Steam+
    Yes
    TurboWash360˚
    Yes
  • Water feed (Hot / Cold)
    Cold Only
    Water Level
    Auto
PROGRAMS
  • Allergy Care (washer)
    Yes
    Cotton
    Yes
  • Cotton +
    Yes
    Delicates
    Yes
  • Downloaded Cycle
    Yes
    Easy Care
    Yes
  • Mix (Mixed Fabric)
    Yes
    Speed14
    Yes
  • Tub Clean
    Yes
    TurboWash 39
    Yes
  • Wool (Hand/Wool)
    Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
  • Add Item
    Yes
    Beep On/Off
    Yes
  • Child Lock
    Yes
    Pre Wash
    Yes
  • Remote Start
    Yes
    Spin
    Yes
  • Temp.
    Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
    Tub Clean
    Yes
  • Wi-Fi
    Yes
    Spin Speeds (rpm)
    1200
SMART TECHNOLOGY
  • Smart Pairing
    Yes
    Download Cycle
    Yes
  • Energy Monitoring
    Yes
    Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
    Yes
  • Smart Diagnosis
    Yes
    ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
    Yes
  • Tub Clean Coach
    Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
    600 x 850 x 475
  • Net Quantity
    1
    Country of Origin
    India
  • Manufactured By
    LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
    Imported By
    LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044

