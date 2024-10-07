*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

AI DDTM

Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DDTM offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.

Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.

*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).

What is AI DD®? The AI DD® detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.

AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.

LESS VIBRATION,

LESS NOISE The direct drive motor that powers our washing machines is super reliable and

really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,

which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor

and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?

*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.

OPTIMAL WASH

for fabrics with 6 Motion DD Select a wash program and 6 Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, giving fabrics the proper care while getting clothes ultra clean.







Less Time, More Life TurboWash 360˚ technology cleans your clothes with less time*. JetSpray sprays clean tap water onto your clothes making rinsing cycles even more efficient than before.

*Tested by Intertek. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Half loads on Cotton40℃ cycle with TurboWash 360˚ option. The program time may vary depending on the actual environment.

**The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

99.9%* Allergy free with Steam+ Allergen reduced up to 99.9%* by Steam+.

*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.

LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi makes laundry much more convenient. Smart Remote Control enables you to do your laundry anytime, anywhere. With Download Cycle, download up to 20 additional wash programs. Smart DiagnosisTM helps you quickly troubleshoot almost any minor issue before it becomes a bigger problem.