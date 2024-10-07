We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
9Kg Front Load Washing Machine, AI Direct DriveTM, Black VCM
- AI Direct DriveTM
- Inverter Direct Drive
- 6 Motion Direct Drive
- TurboWash 360° @ 39min
- Steam+
- LG ThinQ
- LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
- Secure payment and exclusive offers available
*The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
AI DDTM
Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection
*Tested by Intertek on March 2019.
Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*AI Direct Drive is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care).
What is AI DD®?
AI DD® available for Cotton, Easy Care and Mixed Fabric cycles only.
LESS VIBRATION,
LESS NOISE
really quiet. We know it is one of the best wash machine motors on the market,
which is why all our machines come with a standard 10-year warranty on the motor
and parts. Nothing standard about that now, is there?
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*10 Year warranty is only applicable on Motor.
OPTIMAL WASH
for fabrics with 6 Motion DD
Less Time, More Life
*Tested by Intertek. Based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0 2010-02 test protocol. Half loads on Cotton40℃ cycle with TurboWash 360˚ option. The program time may vary depending on the actual environment.
**The image of the product is for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
99.9%* Allergy free with Steam+
*Tested by Eurofins Biolab under standard conditions; LG Washing Machine eliminates 99.9% Allergen (HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems) with Allergy Care (Steam) cycle. "HCoV 229E E ATCC VR-740 & BCoV S379 Riems Allergen is a type of corona Allergen and is not a test result of new corona allergen 19 (Covid-19). "Image is representative. Actual product may vary.
LG ThinQ® with Wi-Fi
The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
-
- Body Color
- Black Steel
- Door Type
- Auto Door
-
- Max Wash Capacity(kg)
- 9.0
-
- Delay Timer
- Yes
-
- TurboWash
- Yes
- 6 Motion DD
- Yes
-
- Add Item
- Yes
- AI DD
- Yes
-
- Auto Restart
- Yes
- End of Cycle Signal
- Yes
-
- LoadSense
- Yes
- Stainless Steel Drum
- Yes
-
- Steam+
- Yes
- TurboWash360˚
- Yes
-
- Water feed (Hot / Cold)
- Cold Only
- Water Level
- Auto
-
- Allergy Care (washer)
- Yes
- Cotton
- Yes
-
- Cotton +
- Yes
- Delicates
- Yes
-
- Downloaded Cycle
- Yes
- Easy Care
- Yes
-
- Mix (Mixed Fabric)
- Yes
- Speed14
- Yes
-
- Tub Clean
- Yes
- TurboWash 39
- Yes
-
- Wool (Hand/Wool)
- Yes
-
- Add Item
- Yes
- Beep On/Off
- Yes
-
- Child Lock
- Yes
- Pre Wash
- Yes
-
- Remote Start
- Yes
- Spin
- Yes
-
- Temp.
- Cold/20/30/40/60/95℃
- Tub Clean
- Yes
-
- Wi-Fi
- Yes
- Spin Speeds (rpm)
- 1200
-
- Smart Pairing
- Yes
- Download Cycle
- Yes
-
- Energy Monitoring
- Yes
- Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
- Yes
-
- Smart Diagnosis
- Yes
- ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
- Yes
-
- Tub Clean Coach
- Yes
-
- Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
- 600 x 850 x 475
-
- Net Quantity
- 1
- Country of Origin
- India
-
- Manufactured By
- LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd., Plot no. A-5, MIDC, Ranjangaon, Tal-Shirur Udyog Vihar, Pune (Maharashtra) PIN- 412220
- Imported By
- LG ELECTRONICS INDIA PVT LTD, A-24/6, MOHAN COOPERATIVE IND ESTATE, MATHURA ROAD, NEW DELHI - 110044