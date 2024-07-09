Terms and Conditions – 6 Month Movie Voucher





1. This Movie Voucher offers the user to 2 free movie tickets every month for 6 consecutive months at participating cinemas from Monday to Sunday (Monday to Friday all shows, Saturday & Sunday shows before 11:30 AM). The 2 Tickets in a month have to be booked together as couple ticket.



2. This movie voucher is not transferable, sellable or encash able.



3. Each movie voucher holder is entitled to 12 tickets of which a maximum of 2 tickets can be booked per month for 6 consecutive months.



4. If during any month the quota is not utilized, the unutilized amount cannot be carried forward and will be forfeited.



5. The holder of this voucher is not entitled to any preferential right over other cinema patrons.



6. Only registered movie voucher with Unique Registration Number will be valid for processing booking requests.



7. Failure to activate this movie voucher within 15 days of receipt will render the movie voucher invalid and unusable. In such a case this movie voucher will not be revalidated or extended under any circumstances.



8. This movie voucher will require at least two movies, date & theatre options to process a booking request.



9. A minimum of 2 days and a maximum of 7 days advance notice is mandatory to make a booking.



10. In case of non-availability, we will provide you with an alternative slot or venue.



11. Once booked, the ticket cannot be cancelled or rescheduled. If you do not show at the venue, your voucher will be deemed as redeemed and cannot be re-used.



12. To avail the offer, flash the SMS (M – Ticket) or Printout (E-Ticket) and redeem the offer.



13. The voucher is valid for best available silver class seats and not valid for special screenings, paid preview, premier and gold class seats.



14. Walk-in customers without a prior booking will not be entertained at the venue.



15. Offer excludes Public Holidays and Bank Holidays. Redemption of the ticket is subject to availability of seats.



16. Film classification rules apply, and identification may be required. The cinema manager’s decision is final and standard cinema rules apply. The holder of this offer is not entitled to any preferential right over other cinema patrons.



17. This offer is applicable only on 2D movies and excludes 3D movies, IMAX and other special screenings.



18. The list of participating venues remains subject to change.



19. If Premier Sales Promotions Pvt. Ltd. has already emailed or sent by SMS, an entrant’s Movie ticket voucher code to the email address submitted on entry, Premier Sales Promotions Pvt. Ltd. will not re-send the Movie ticket voucher code to any new or corrected email address or phone number nominated by the entrant.



General Terms and Conditions:



1. This Voucher entitles you to 6 months Movie voucher at a participating Venues (select venues) in select cities of India.



2. This offer is not available to employees, Agents, Dealers, or Distributors of LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. and PREMIER SALES PROMOTIONS PVT LTD, its clients or agencies and their immediate families. The offer is not Applicable on purchase through online and E-Commerce platforms, Applicable only through Offline sale.



3. The usage of this Voucher is incumbent upon the terms & conditions to be followed by the voucher holder/purchaser. Such conditions need to be followed by the voucher holder/purchaser.



4. The "How to Use/Redeem" instructions form a part of these Terms & Conditions. To know more visit - https://www.lge.bigcityexperience.com/how-to-redeem



5. Only printed invoice/bill that includes in a legible manner the Store Name, Store Address, Store GST No, Date of Purchase, Invoice/Bill No, Item Names (LG AI Washing Machines: Washer Dryer & Front Load Models: FHP1411Z9P, FHP1411Z9B, FHP1410Z7P, FHP1410Z7B, FHP1410Z5M, FHD2112STB, FHD1508STB, FHD1308STB, FHD1107STB, FHD1107SAB and FHD1057STB; Top Load Models: THD18STB, THD12STB, THD11SWP, THD11SWM, THD11STM, THD11NWM, THD10SWP, THD10SWM and THD10NWM ), and prices will be considered as an eligible receipt for the purpose of claiming rewards.



6. No handwritten bills/invoices or photocopied, scanned, illegible, tampered or defaced bills/invoices will be considered.



7. Customer purchase invoice should have customer name and mobile number, no booking will be entertained if the invoice is in the name of any other person or company/organization.



8. Only the purchases made between 05/05/2023 till 31/05/2023 will be considered for rewards.



9. The customer will need to register the voucher by 15/06/2023 failing which the voucher will be invalidated and cannot be used further.



10. The invoice/bill copy should clearly mention the eligible products.



11. The invoice/bill copy should be in ENGLISH language only.



12. One single bill/invoice will be valid for one reward code, regardless of the number of eligible SKUs purchased in that invoice.



13. The Promotion & contest shall run on the select SKUs of LG Washing Machine only (SKU List to be added).



14. Offer excludes Public Holidays and bank holidays.



15. Any costs associated with entering the promotion, including accessing the promotional website, are the responsibility of each entrant. Also, regular call and message rates will apply as per the consumer telecom operator in their respective circle.



16. Only one voucher code per booking will be entertained. Multiple vouchers cannot be booked together.



17. A maximum of one voucher can be used per person, per mobile number, per email id, per invoice/bill, per household, per venue, per booking group (the group is defined as more than one person accompanying the voucher holder) during the promotion period.



19. The voucher has no monetary value, is non-transferable and cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offer.



20. Participating venues reserve the right to vary the timings and offer availability. Some venues have restricted timings on the availability of the offer. Customers are recommended to call the concierge in advance to check the exact terms of the offer. In case of non-availability, we will provide you with an alternative slot or venue.



21. PREMIER SALES PROMOTIONS PVT LTD is acting as an executing agency for this promotional offer and holds no legal and financial liability on unclaimed offers, incentives, vouchers, etc beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer. LG is not the executing authority and is not responsible for any failure in redeeming the offer or carrying out any services in voucher.



22. This offer is subject to promotional availability and government regulations.



23. Under this promotion, the Vouchers are being offered directly by Premier Sales Promotions Pvt Ltd. of LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. is not responsible either directly or indirectly with respect to any matter pertaining to this Voucher and the prize offered with this Voucher.



24. Premier Sales Promotions Pvt Ltd. or LG reserve the right to change the terms and conditions of this scheme, including extending, withdrawing, or discontinuing the same without notice, without assigning any reason, at their sole discretion and without any liability.



25. Premier Sales Promotions Pvt Ltd. shall not be liable in any manner for any cost or expense incurred for the purpose of redemption of the Voucher.



26. If this promotion is interfered with in any way or is not capable of being conducted as reasonably anticipated due to any reason beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter, including but not limited to technical difficulties, unauthorized intervention or fraud, the Promoter reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to the fullest extent permitted by law (a) to invalidate any customer; or (b) subject to any written directions from a regulatory authority, to modify, suspend, terminate or cancel the promotion, as appropriate.



27. Premier Sales Promotion Pvt. Ltd. is not responsible for any problems or technical malfunction of any telephone or network or lines, servers or providers, computer equipment, software, technical problems or traffic congestion on a mobile network, or any combination thereof, or any other technical failures including any damage to entrant's or any other person's mobile handset or computer related to, or resulting from, participation in this promotion or the downloading of any materials related to this promotion.



28. If for any reason this promotion is not capable of running as planned because of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, technical failures or any other causes beyond the reasonable control of the Promoter which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, integrity or proper conduct of this promotion, Premier Sales Promotion Pvt. Ltd. reserves the right in its sole discretion to cancel, terminate, modify or suspend the promotion, subject to any written directions made under applicable State or Territory legislation.



29. Caution: Any attempt to deliberately damage the Promoter’s promotional website or the information on the website, to cause malicious damage or interference with the normal functioning of the website, or to otherwise undermine the legitimate operation of this promotion may be a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made, whether successful or not, the Promoter reserves the right to seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law. If the Promoter suffers loss or incurs any costs in connection with any breach of these Terms or any other legal obligation by an entrant, the entrant agrees to indemnify the promoter for those losses, damages, and costs.



30. This voucher has no monetary value, is non-transferable and cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotional offer.



31. Premier Sales Promotions Pvt Ltd. will have no legal and financial liability on unclaimed offers, incentives, vouchers, etc beyond the applicable period of the promotional offer.



32. Premier Sales Promotions Pvt Ltd is free to invalidate any voucher being misused (e.g. voucher being sold to any other person(s), bulk selling of vouchers) and demand compensation from the eligible customer or voucher holder under such circumstances.



33. Premier Sales Promotions Pvt Ltd., its clients, agents, and distributors accept no responsibility, financial or otherwise for the misuse of Premier Sales Promotions Pvt Ltd. vouchers and are not liable for any personal loss or injury and cannot be held responsible for any disagreement concerning quality/ availability of featured venues.



34. LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. does not endorse the quality of any of the products or services being offered by the Premier Sales Promotions Pvt Ltd or by the theatres. Any complaints or queries pertaining to the same would have to be taken up directly with the Premier Sales Promotions Pvt Ltd marketing of such a product or service.



35. Premier Sales Promotions Pvt Ltd., its clients, agents, and distributors cannot replace any lost, stolen or damaged vouchers and reserve the right to withdraw or amend any details and/or prices without notice.



36. These Terms & Conditions are subject to Indian Law and the exclusive jurisdiction of the Courts in Bangalore.



37. Last date to register the voucher is: 15/06/2023.



38. Promoter: LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd. 39. All offers supplied by PREMIER SALES PROMOTIONS PVT LTD, Mitra Towers, Kasturba Road, Bangalore 560001, India. E-mail: feedback@bigcity.in and all queries should be sent to the said address.

