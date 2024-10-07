Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
life good
WW184EPC

LG 8 litres RO+UV+UF Water Purifier, WW184EPC with Stainless Steel Tank , 2-in-1 Water Solution (Drinking + Fruit & Veggie Cleaning) and Enhanced Water Recovery

WW184EPC

LG 8 litres RO+UV+UF Water Purifier, WW184EPC with Stainless Steel Tank , 2-in-1 Water Solution (Drinking + Fruit & Veggie Cleaning) and Enhanced Water Recovery

  • Special Cash back 10% (Max 1500)
  • Mineral Booster
  • 2-in-1 Water Solution
  • EverFresh UV Plus
  • Enhanced Water Savings
  • Complementary True Maintenance Package
₹26774
MRP(Incl. of all taxes): ₹36099
26% Off
  • LG Certified Installation and FREE Shipping available
  • Secure payment and exclusive offers available

  • Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

True Preservation

Goodness of Steel

The LG water purifier's Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank, maintain freshness of water and reduce the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal.

*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.

Goodness Certified

LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to plastic tanks. Thus, stainless steel storage tank in LG True water purifier is safer than regular plastic tank in other water purifier.

Ever fresh UV Plus

RO removes virus and bacteria; so there is no need of UV in the filtration stage. UV Cycle in LG True Water Purifiers runs during the Preservation stage. While the filtered water stored in Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank is absolutely safe and clean to drink, The UV Cycle that automatically starts every 6 Hours.

*When water is stagnant for more than 6 hours.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

True Maintenance

Digital Sterilizing Care

LG Digital Sterilizing Care Cleans and sanitizes water path, like hose, faucet and pipes, without using any harmful chemicals.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Complementary True Maintenance Package

Worth Rs.4200*

*Applicable for 1 Year from the date of purchase.

True Filtration

Multi Stage Filtration Process

LG's advanced multi-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system delivers safe drinking water via a multi-stage filtration method that removes contaminants as minute as 0.0001 micrometers in size. RO filtration eradicates bacteria, viruses and heavy metals to provide incredibly pure drinking water.

*Representation Image: Source – TUV SUD report as per IS 16240:2015.
*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Mineral Booster

Mineral Booster adds essential minerals to the water like calcium and magnesium, making it healthier and tastier.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

Enhanced Water Savings

With RO Recovery Plus Filter, now LG Water Purifiers* comes with > than 50%** water recovery solution.

*Selected Models Only.
**Recovery > 50%, at 25 deg C Water Temperature, at input pressure > 1.5 kgf/cm2, Input TDS < 750 ppm.

Convenience

Smart Display

One can easily check water filter change indicator, UV Sterilizing indicator and water level Indicator from a distance or at night with Smart Display.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

2-in-1 Care

LG's water purifier is also equipped with the 2-in-1 Care feature. This system offers the convenience of a secondary valve located on the side of the water purifier, making it possible to hygienically wash fruits or rinse vegetables with clean water.

Flexible Installation

Available to install , the water purifier can either be wall mounted or can be placed on the counter top, depending on your requirement.

Drink Pure, Live Healthy

The Stainless Steel Tank in LG True Water Purifier preserves the freshness of stored filtered water for an enhanced duration.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.
*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.

LG water Purifier Certified by Heart Care foundation

It's Pure! It's Certified!

DIMENSIONS

SUMMARY

  • 8 Ltrs

  • With Tray - 365 x 500 x 295

  • Wall Mount /Table Top

  • Room Temperature

GENERAL
  • Color
    Crimson Red with Wave Pattern
    Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank
    Yes
  • Flexible Installaion
    Yes
    Gross Weight (kg)
    14.5
  • In Tank UV LED
    Yes
    Installation Type
    Wall mount/Counter Top
  • Net Weight (kg)
    10.5
    Package Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
    450 x 690 x 355
  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
    365 x 500 x 295
    Water Type
    -
ENERGY
  • Rated Input (W)
    -
PERFORMANCE & FUNCTIONS
  • 2-in-1 Water Solution
    Yes
    Cold Tank Capacity (L)
    -
  • Cold Water Temperature Indicator
    -
    Digital Sterilizing Care
    Yes
  • Filter
    RO
    Filter Change Indicator
    Yes
  • Filtration Process
    Multi Stage
    Hot Tank Capacity (L)
    -
  • Hot Water Temperature Indicator
    -
    Hygiene Type
    -
  • Mineral Booster
    Yes
    Power Indicator
    Yes
  • RO Recovery Plus
    Yes
    STS Tank 10yr Warranty
    Yes
  • Tank Full Indicator
    Yes
    Total Water Tank Capacity (L)
    8
  • UV Indicator
    Yes
    Water Level Indicator
    Yes
  • Water Tray
    Yes

