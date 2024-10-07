Stainless Steel Tank with 10 year Warranty*

The promise of the absolute Purity LG True Water Purifier provide complete protection of your water in 3 Easy Steps.

*The image of the product are for illustration purpose only and may differ from actual product.

True Preservation

Goodness of Steel The LG water purifier's Dual Protection Stainless Steel Water Tank, maintain freshness of water and reduce the growth of bacteria and algae. Far more hygienic than a conventional plastic tank, it ensures that water remains safe for drinking with Dual Protection Seal.

*1 Year on complete product + 9 Years on Stainless steel storage tank.

Goodness Certified LG's Stainless Steel water storage tanks have 94.4% less E.Coli growth in 24hrs as compared to plastic tanks. Thus, stainless steel storage tank in LG True water purifier is safer than regular plastic tank in other water purifier.

Ever fresh UV Plus RO removes virus and bacteria; so there is no need of UV in the filtration stage. UV Cycle in LG True Water Purifiers runs during the Preservation stage. While the filtered water stored in Dual Protection Stainless Steel Tank is absolutely safe and clean to drink, The UV Cycle that automatically starts every 6 Hours.

*When water is stagnant for more than 6 hours.

True Maintenance

Digital Sterilizing Care LG Digital Sterilizing Care Cleans and sanitizes water path, like hose, faucet and pipes, without using any harmful chemicals.

Complementary True Maintenance Package Worth Rs.4200*

*Applicable for 1 Year from the date of purchase.

True Filtration

Multi Stage Filtration Process LG's advanced multi-stage reverse osmosis (RO) system delivers safe drinking water via a multi-stage filtration method that removes contaminants as minute as 0.0001 micrometers in size. RO filtration eradicates bacteria, viruses and heavy metals to provide incredibly pure drinking water.

*Representation Image: Source – TUV SUD report as per IS 16240:2015.

Mineral Booster Mineral Booster adds essential minerals to the water like calcium and magnesium, making it healthier and tastier.

Enhanced Water Savings With RO Recovery Plus Filter, now LG Water Purifiers* comes with > than 50%** water recovery solution.

*Selected Models Only.

**Recovery > 50%, at 25 deg C Water Temperature, at input pressure > 1.5 kgf/cm2, Input TDS < 750 ppm.

Convenience

Smart Display One can easily check water filter change indicator, UV Sterilizing indicator and water level Indicator from a distance or at night with Smart Display.

2-in-1 Care LG's water purifier is also equipped with the 2-in-1 Care feature. This system offers the convenience of a secondary valve located on the side of the water purifier, making it possible to hygienically wash fruits or rinse vegetables with clean water.

Flexible Installation Available to install , the water purifier can either be wall mounted or can be placed on the counter top, depending on your requirement.

Drink Pure, Live Healthy The Stainless Steel Tank in LG True Water Purifier preserves the freshness of stored filtered water for an enhanced duration.

