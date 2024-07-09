We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
WHY LG OLED
The LG OLED evo TV appears from the shadows then fills the screen with a vivid and abstract floral picture overlayed with the text "This is the OLED evo difference"
WHY LG OLED
This is the OLED evo
difference
Experience
television
that bursts
into life before
your eyes
Light up your world
with
captivating
LG OLED evo
SELF-LIT
Pixels
illuminate
independently
Discover the full potential
of television free from
the confines of a backlight.
Rich and vivid colours
take the stage.
From the personal
size to the epic
screen
CINEMA
Made for movie
immersion
Breathtaking images
and heart-pounding sound
at its core
GAME
Envision your win
starts here.
DESIGN
Admire the display
from
all angles
into your space.
Beyond blending into
your space, designed to create
an exceptional space
SUSTAINABILITY
Kind to the planet,
and the people on it
and a more sustainable planet.
webOS
Your very own world of content
model compares
-
OLED 8K120HZ
Refresh Rate88(223cm) 77(195cm)
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Bosster Max120HZ
Refresh Rate65(164cm) 55(139cm)
-
OLED evo 4K
With Brightness
Bosster120HZ
Refresh Rate83(210cm) 77(195cm) 65(164cm) 55(139cm) 48(121cm) 42(106cm)
-
OLED 4K120HZ
Refresh Rate65(164cm) 55(139cm)
-
OLED 4K60HZ
Refresh Rate65(164cm) 55(139cm) 48(121cm)
*48/42C2 are not included in the results of Brightness Booster testing.
*In year 1: warranty covers panel, parts, and labour costs.
Years 2-5: warranty covers panels only; labour will be charged.
*5-year panel warranty covers models 88Z2, 77Z2, 83G2, 77G2, 65G2 and 55G2.
-
Floor
Stand design
88"Gallery Design
wall mount
77"
-
Seamless bezel
Gallery Design
wall mountLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Seamless bezelLighter weight
Composite Fiber Material
-
Narrow bezel
-
Narrow bezel
Quality
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
PRO
Dynamic Tone Mapping
with Precision Detail
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
-
Dynamic Tone Mapping
*HDR 10 Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*100% color fidelity is supported by all 2022 OLED TV models. 100% color volume is supported by all 2022 OLED TV models except the OLED evo ART90.
*AI Picture Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
*Dolby Vision Precision Detail will be available as part of the Dolby Vision IQ update to be released in July 2022. The exact timing may vary by country.
Quality
-
4.2 Ch. / 80W
88"4.2 Ch. / 60W
77"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
4.2 Ch. / 60W7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.2 Ch. / 40W2.0 Ch. / 20W
42"7.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
-
2.0 Ch. / 20W5.1.2
Virtual Surround
*AI Sound Pro is supported on all 2022 OLED products.
-
Airplay 2
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
AlwaysReady
-
Airplay 2
-
Airplay 2
*Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Airplay 2 are supported on all 2022 OLED products, but the service availability may vary by region.
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
VRR
-
*HGiG, ALLM, eARC are supported on all of OLED products.
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 6HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.1 - 4ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 2ea
HDMI 2.1 - 2ea
-
WIFI 5HDMI 2.0 - 3ea
