Телевизоры

Благодаря современному OLED-дисплею с самоподсвечивающимися пикселями, инновационной технологии QNED, чистым цветам NanoCell и Smart UHD, линейка телевизоров LG полностью меняет ваши впечатления от просмотра.

Узнать больше

Телевизор расположен в черном пространстве. Цветная пудра взрывается на екранел

Quantum Dot в сочетании с NanoCell

Чистые цвета еще богаче

Какой телевизор вы ищете?

OLED evo

Красочное абстрактное изображение цветка на дисплее LG OLED evo, разворачивается за пределами телевизора на заднем фоне.

Яркая новая эра телевизоров LG OLED evo

OLED

Яркие полосы на дисплее LG OLED, разворачиваются за пределами телевизора на заднем фоне.

Пиксели бурно ворвались в нашу жизнь

QNED

Телевизор и логотип LG QNED 8K Mini LED расположен в центре экрана – взрыв цветного порошка на ТВ-мониторе, цветной порошок выходит за пределы телевизора.

Яркие цвета

NanoCell

Телевизор и логотип LG NanoCell расположен в центре экрана – абстрактный, красочный узор из больших капель на дисплее NanoCell.

Чистый цвет как он есть

Сверхвысокая че

Телевизор и логотип LG UHD расположен в центре экрана – зимние деревья в инее на дисплее телевизора и на заднем фоне.

Кристальная четкость разрешения 4K

Телевизор QNED стоит в гостиной в синих тонах. Микросхема процессора alpha 9 расположена в центре ТВ-экрана, визуальный эффект голубой электронной схемы прямо за микросхемой процессора. На ТВ-экране изображен огромный голубой айсберг.

Процессоры нового поколения

Телевизор QNED стоит в гостиной в теплых тонах. На экране телевизора изображен узор в виде желтого мрамора и списки приложений.

ThinQ AI и WebOS

Интеллект и удобство

Изображен логотип Netflix и постеры из «Ведьмака» и «Бумажного дома». Изображен логотип Prime Video и постеры из «Без жалости» и «Колеса Времени». Изображен логотип LIVENow и тизеры стриминга Mamamoo и стриминга Oneus.

OTT-сервисы

Море развлечений

