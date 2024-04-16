We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
86-дюймовый телевизор Smart TV LG QNED MiniLED QNED90 4K 2024
Все дело в новом QNED
Яркие цвета и четкость изображения на огромном LG QNED. Наш новый набор микросхем и зоны уменьшения света обеспечивают идеальное изображение, поэтому каждый пиксель сохраняет безупречную четкость.
* Изображение на экране является имитацией.
Встречайте инновации LG QNED
Уникальный интеллект для QNED расширяет ваши впечатления
*Screen image simulated.
Погружение изнутри. Наш продвинутый ИИ-процессор Alpha 8 AI Processor 4K автоматически оптимизирует качество аудио и изображения для соответствия вашим предпочтениям.
* Изображение на экране является имитацией.
Интеллект, обогащающий впечатления от QNED
Синхронизируется с настройками просмотра
Изображение, соответствующее вашему вкусу
Выберите любимые фотографии, и функция AI Picture Wizard создаст из 85 миллионов вариантов изображение, точно соответствующее вашему уникальному вкусу, а затем сохранит его в вашем профиле.
Ночь
День
Интеллект, обеспечивающий яркое изображение при любом освещении
Днем или ночью функция Brightness Control обнаруживает свет в помещении и соответствующим образом балансирует изображение, обеспечивая четкость и ясность визуального восприятия.
Подлинный реализм в каждом кадре
ИИ обеспечивает четкость изображения и насыщенность цвета
Пусть каждая сцена станет шедевром. Функция AI Super Upscaling использует алгоритмы глубокого обучения для улучшения контента в режиме реального времени, поэтому все, что вы смотрите, выглядит удивительно четким.
* QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 и QNED85 оснащены функциями AI Picture Pro и AI Super Upscaling.
** Модели с процессором Alpha 9 / Alpha 8 Processor (QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 и 86NANO80) оснащены функцией Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro.
*** Функция AI Picture Pro не будет работать с каким-либо контентом, защищенным авторским правом, на OTT-сервисах.
**** Качество изображения повышенного разрешения зависит от исходного разрешения.
Не упускайте ни одной детали звукового ландшафта
* Изображения на экране являются имитацией.
** Включается через меню режима звука.
*** Звук может отличаться в зависимости от условий прослушивания.
* Программа webOS Re:New Program поддерживает в общей сложности 4 обновления webOS в течение пяти лет.
** Пятилетний порог обновления по программе webOS Re:New Program — это глобальный запуск нового продукта.
*** Первое обновление webOS произойдет через два года после покупки.
**** Покупатели получат 5 версий webOS, включая текущую версию на момент покупки.
***** Обновления доступны для моделей, выпущенных в 2022 году, включая все устройства OLED и 8K QNED, а также для моделей, выпущенных после 2023 года, включая устройства UHD, NanoCell, QNED и OLED.
****** Функции могут изменяться, при этом некоторые функции, приложения и сервисные обновления зависят от модели.
Операционная система webOS 24
Персонализируйте просмотр телевизора
Смотрите телевизор, адаптированный под ваши предпочтения, благодаря возможности настройки собственного профиля и использованию инструментов AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge и Quick Cards.
*QNED99, QNED90, and QNED89 feature Precision Dimming Technology.
**QNED90 and QNED89 feature Precision Dimming.
*Supported menus and apps may vary by country and be different upon release.
**Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day and are only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
***Screen images simulated.
*The webOS Re:New Program supports a total of four upgrades over five years, the threshold is the pre-installed version of webOS, and upgrade schedule varies from month-end to year-start.
**Updates and the schedule to some features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.
***Upgrades available for 2023 include UHD and above models.
Your TV knows what you love
*Screen images simulated.
**Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.
***An unlimited number of profiles can be created however the home screen will only display up to 10 profiles.
****Supported features, menus, and apps above may vary by country and upon release.
*****For you keyword' in AI Concierge can only be provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.
******Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.
*******Always Ready feature is available with LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and 86NANO80.
*The functions and features in Magic Remote may vary by region and language.
*Screen images simulated.
**Picture and sound settings on both screens are the same.
***Support for 2 screen / 4 screen mode varies by model and country. (3&4 screen mode is available only with M4 and G4 series.)
Get total connectivity from your TV
*Screen images simulated.
**Apple, the Apple logo, Apple TV, AirPlay and HomeKit are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries.
***Support for AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, and may vary by region, and language.
****LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.
*****Use of the hands-free voice function without a remote control is only possible with the alpha 9 AI Processor and may vary depending on products and regions.
******Chromecast built-in service may not yet be available at the time of purchase of OLED CS4, but you will be able to enjoy the service after installing webOS software updates.
A rich array of content ready to watch
*Screen images simulated.
**Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region.
***Separate subscription and its related entities are required for Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV+.
****Apple, the Apple logo, and Apple TV are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the U.S. and other countries.
*****Amazon, Prime Video and all related logos are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.
Awe-inspiring scale captivates you
Ultimate immersion from life-size entertainment. See all your content on an ultra-big display and enjoy unparalleled clarity and scale for watching, playing, or exercising.
*QNED99 and QNED90 feature Gallery Design.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED85 and QNED80 come in a maximum of 86 inches.
***Applied models may vary by region.
Precision Dimming
Precise backlight brings crisp clarity
See every scene in true-to-life clarity. Precision dimming technology controls hundreds of dimming blocks to produce the sharpest possible picture and reveal hidden details.
*QNED99, QNED90, and QNED89 feature Precision Dimming Technology.
**QNED90 and QNED89 feature Precision Dimming.
Million Grey Scale
A million shades present magnificent details
One million dynamic gradations and brightness levels bring out the sharpest details for new realms of depth.
A split-screen image of a swan. On the left, the words 'Conventional LCD' and a color bar with stark increments are shown with the swan. On the right, the words '1M Greyscale' and a color bar with smooth gradation with swan, which is clear with good contrast.
*Screen images simulated.
See bright and lush colours burst to life
Be mesmerized by incredibly rich colours, even more vivid than the world around you.
*QNED99 and QNED90 feature QNED Colour Pro and 100% Colour Volume.
**Display Colour Gamut Volume (CGV) is equivalent to or exceeds the CGV of the DCI-P3 colour space as certified independently by Intertek.
Gallery Design
Display a masterpiece on your wall
Display your TV like a work of art. The slim design sits flush with the wall, so your screen blends seamlessly into your space.
LG TV mounted flat against the wooden wall with its paired soundbar. LG TV mounted with soundbar against the grey wall in wooden floored modern living room displaying colorful works of art on screen. An angled perspective of a living room with marbled floor and LG TV mounted against the beige colored wall displaying aerial view of tropical ocean and a boat on it.
*QNED99 and QNED90 feature Gallery Design.
**QNED99 and QNED90 come in a maximum of 86 inches.
***Applied models may vary by region.
The outstanding soundbar worthy of the LG QNED
Brilliant sound stays brilliantly hidden
With the Synergy Bracket, the matching S70TY soundbar can be easily installed and perfectly matches your QNED TV.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately.
**Synergy Bracket comes with a 1-pole stand or 2-pole stand, which may differ by country/product.
*Soundbar can be purchased separately, and Soundbar Mode Control may vary by model.
**LG TV Remote usage is limited to certain features only.
***Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
****WOW Interface Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 and QNED80.
*****WOW Orchestra Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
******WOWCAST Compatible TVs: QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85.
*******QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85 models of 80 inches and higher can be matched with S90TY, S90TR and S70.
Dive into movie thrills and gaming skills
Authentic movie scenes burst into life
Transform movie night. Dolby Vision's ultra-vivid picture comes together with the support of FILMMAKER MODE™ to preserve the director's intention, optimizing the picture quality while ensuring no distortion or over-processing.
A man in a dark editing studio looking at an LG TV displaying the film 'Killers of the Flower Moon'. The in-image text reads," For home viewing, every film should be seen in filmmaker mode." followed by "Martin Scorsese, Director, Killers of the Flower Moon" underneath. The Killers of the Flower Moon logo, Apple TV logo, and the words "Coming soon" are below.
*Screen images simulated.
**FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.
Enjoy full-scale visuals and audio from your sofa
Transform how you watch your favorite movies. Dolby Atmos produces spatial sound to draw you in even deeper, while HDR10 Pro ensures coluors look rich and vivid.
A living room facing front. An opaque, white dome across the room and bright circle graphics surround the room. Dolby Atoms logo in the bottom left corner.
*HDR10 Pro is a technology developed by LG Electronics based on the standardized picture quality of standard 'HDR10'.
Set your sights on colossal victories
Play stays smooth at high-speed with FreeSync and VRR, while easy settings make victory a cinch.
*QNED99, QNED90, QNED89 and QNED85 feature AMD FreeSync™ Premium and VRR.
**QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, and QNED80 feature GeForce NOW, Game Dashboard & Optimizer, ALLM, eARC, and HGiG.
***VRR is a certified specification of HDMI 2.1.
****HGiG is a volunteer group of companies from the game and TV display industries that meet to specify and make available for the public guidelines to improve consumer gaming experiences in HDR.
*****Support for HGiG may vary by country.
Controls right where you need them
Don't pause to use Game Optimizer and Game Dashboard.
*Game Dashboard is activated only when both "Game Optimizer" and "Game Dashboard" is on.
**Screen images simulated.
Access to all your favorite games
Thousands of gaming universes right at your fingertips. Explore an epic library of cloud gaming titles and stream them immediately without ever wasting play time on downloads or updates.
*Supported partnerships may differ by country.
**GeForce NOW subscription may be required.
***Boosteroid subscription may be required.
