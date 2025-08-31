About Cookies on This Site

Stylowy salon w luksusowym apartamencie. Piękna panorama miasta widoczna za oknem. Mężczyzna na kanapie ogląda telewizor zawieszony na ścianie.

Jaki TV jest dla Ciebie najlepszy?

LG TV idealny dla każdego, bez względu na styl życia. Od oglądania wysokiej jakości treści, takich jak kino, sport i gry, po znalezienie idealnego projektu – odkryj LG TV, który Ci odpowiada.

Jak uzyskać najlepsze wrażenia z oglądania sportu?

Sport jest dynamiczny. Potrzebujesz telewizora, który zapewnia płynny ruch bez rozmycia, z dużym ekranem, który w pełni wciąga Cię w akcję i informuje Cię o Twoich ulubionych drużynach i statystykach, aby nic nie przegapić.

Aby w pełni zanurzyć się w akcji, wybierz LG TV

Porównanie klatki do meczów bejsbolowych. Z jednej strony, oznaczonej jako konwencjonalna, wokół baseballowej nietoperzy gracza i baseballa jest dużo rozmyć ruchu. Po drugiej stronie LG OLED evo akcja jest doskonale uchwycona bez rozmycia ruchu.

Certyfikat ClearMR VESA

Ekran LG OLED evo z certyfikatem VESA Certified ClearMR zapewnia wyraźny i ostry obraz nawet w dynamicznych scenach – bez rozmytych pikseli.⁴

Całkowite zanurzenie na wielką skalę

Telewizory LG Ultra Big zapewniają wciągający obraz w szerokim zakresie rozmiarów do 100 cali.

Rodzina zbiera się wokół telewizora LG Ultra Big, oglądając ekscytujący mecz piłki nożnej na dużym ekranie.

Nigdy nie przegap żadnej chwili sportowej – kup LG AI TV

Sports Portal

Skonfiguruj spersonalizowaną stronę główną dla sportu. Uzyskaj dostęp do sportowych aplikacji do strumieniowania i klipów wyróżniających YouTube. Rozgrywki na żywo, tabele ligowe i mecze ulubionych drużyn na jednym ekranie² ⁵.

Interfejs użytkownika na stronie portalu sportowego pokazuje, że użytkownik może zarejestrować swoją drużynę, a treść jest zorganizowana tak, aby była wygodniejsza dla fanów.

Powiadomienie sportowe

Zarejestruj swoją ulubioną drużynę i otrzymuj powiadomienia sportowe, aby być na bieżąco ze wszystkim, od wyników meczów po najważniejsze wydarzenia wideo z gry.

Maksimum rozrywki dzięki funkcji Multi View

Wykorzystaj możliwości swojego telewizora dzięki Multi View. Przesyłaj obraz z urządzeń za pomocą Google Cast i AirPlay. Podziel ekran na dwa widoki, aby cieszyć się płynną rozrywką na wielu ekranach⁶.

Osoba w salonie trzymająca telefon. Na telefonie widoczna ikona przesyłania obrazu, pokazująca, że ekran jest lustrzanym odbiciem na TV. Na telewizorze mecz koszykówki, obok widoczny zduplikowany ekran z informacjami o statystykach gracza.

Odkryj najlepszy TV dla Ciebie do oglądania sportu

Łatwo porównaj funkcje, aby wybrać najlepszy telewizor dla siebie.¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5OLED C5QNED85
Zdjęcie produktu LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Zdjęcie produktu LG OLED C5
OLED C5
Zdjęcie produktu LG QNED85
QNED85
EkranLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
RozmiarDo 97 cali (97, 83, 77, 65 cali)Do 83 cali (83, 77, 65 cali)Do 100 cali (100, 86, 75, 65 cali)
RuchClearMR 10000, TruMotionClearMR 9000, TruMotionTruMotion
Procesorprocesor AI alpha 11 Gen2procesor AI alpha 9 Gen8procesor AI alpha 8 Gen2
Podwyższanie rozdzielczości przez SIAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4KAI Super Upscaling 4K
System operacyjny (OS)webOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports NotificationwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports NotificationwebOS 25, webOS Re:new program, Sports Portal, Sports Notification
Więcej informacjiWięcej informacji

¹Funkcje mogą się różnić w zależności od modelu i rozmiaru ekranu. Szczegółowe specyfikacje można znaleźć na stronie każdego produktu.

 

²Obrazy na ekranie są symulowane.

 

³Wsparcie dla niektórych funkcji może różnić się w zależności od regionu i kraju.

 

⁴clearMR to program certyfikacji VESA oceniający wydajność rozmycia ruchu wyświetlacza.

  Obsługa tych funkcji może różnić się w zależności od modelu. ClearMR 10000: Certyfikat LG OLED G5 (83, 77, 65, 55 cali).

  ClearMR 9000: Certyfikat LG OLED M5 (83, 77, 65 cali), LG OLED G5 (48 cali), LG OLED C5.

 

⁵Dostępne treści (w tym kanały sportowe) i aplikacje mogą się różnić w zależności od ligi, kraju i regionu. Dla każdej aplikacji sportowej i powiązanych z nią usług wymagane są osobne subskrypcje.

 

⁶Ustawienia obrazu i dźwięku na obu ekranach są takie same.

  Apple, logo Apple i Apple TV, AirPlay i HomeKit są znakami towarowymi firmy Apple Inc, zarejestrowanymi w Stanach Zjednoczonych i. innych. krajach.

  Obsługa AirPlay 2, HomeKit i, Google Cast może różnić się w zależności od regionu i języka.