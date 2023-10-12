About Cookies on This Site

حلول تسخين الماء (Hydro Kit)

اكتشف Hydro Kit، سخان ماء اقتصادي وذو كفاءة فائقة من ال جي السعودية. زر موقعنا وتعرف على هذا الجهاز الذي يوفر تدفئة أرضية وماء ساخن لبيئة داخلية دافئة.

VRF_Hydro Kit_01

Hydro Kit

توفير تدفئة أرضية وإمدادات الماء الساخن للحصول على بيئة داخلية دافئة

الميزات استعمال الحل التشكيلة
الميزات
Hydro_Kit_02_AR

حل ماء ساخن مع الطراز MULTI V

تتوفر عمليتا التبريد والتدفئة وكذلك إمدادات الماء الساخن من خلال الدمج بين حلي MULTI V وHydro Kit.

Hydro_Kit_03_AR

توفير التكلفةبحل فائق في استهلاك الطاقة

يقلل Hydro Kit انبعاثات ثاني أكسيد الكربون باستخدام حله هذا ذي الكفاءة الفائقة. من الممكن كذلك تركيب أنظمة ذات مستويات مكافئة من حيث التكاليف الرأسمالية، مثل نظام الغلايات، مع تقليل قيم فواتير الطاقة لأقصى حد بسبب تكاليف التشغيل المنخفضة.

توفير الطاقة عن طريق MULTI V

يمكن تقليل تكاليف الطاقة لأدنى حد عن طريق إعادة استخدام الحرارة المهدرة من الوحدات الداخلية.

Hydro_Kit_05_AR

Hydro Kit هو عبارة عن حل مناسب لأجل

Hydro_Kit_06_AR

تشكيلة Hydro Kit

Air_Solution_03

