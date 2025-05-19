Discover The Future of Hotel Entertainment With LGs All-New Google Cast-Enabled Hotel TVs





SINGAPORE, May 19, 2025 - LG Electronics Singapore is excited to announce the launch of its new range of hotel TVs integrated with Google Cast, designed specifically for the vibrant hospitality sector in Singapore. This innovative technology allows guests to effortlessly stream their favorite entertainment and apps from their personal devices directly to their hotel room TVs, enhancing the overall guest experience.

LG Electronics Information Display is expanding its presence in the hospitality market, offering a wide range of innovative, tailor-made solutions, including hotel TVs, software and digital signage. With the addition of Google Cast support, LG’s hotel TV becomes the first in the world to simultaneously offer both AirPlay and Google Cast, providing unparalleled convenience for guests.

Featuring the LG 4K UHD Smart TV , guests can now enjoy access through to popular streaming sites and applications with a touch of a button and watch their favourite movies in stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution. Providing crystal-clear images and vibrant colors, streaming and sharing content with LG’s hotel TVs has never been easier. With the new Google Cast integration, which allows direct mirroring and streaming from personal devices without the need for any complicated set-ups or unnecessary logins.

LG Hotel TVs equipped with webOS23 or later now feature Google Cast with hotel-specific enhancements. The implementation of network isolation ensures privacy across hotel rooms, allowing guests to connect their devices simply by scanning a QR code displayed on the TV screen.* This seamless process eliminates the need for guests to input personal information or log into their streaming accounts, while maintaining an active connection throughout their stay. Upon check-out, all connection history is automatically erased, providing a hassle-free and secure experience.

LG also provides the Pro:Centric management solution for the same range, enabling hotel operators to effortlessly customize content for individual rooms, which can be automatically displayed on the screen when guests check in.

The LG hotel TV range is now available for purchase on LG Singapore’s Official Brand website. Customers with enquiries can reach out to LG Singapore through this form .

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About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platforms. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers Information Technology solutions (gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays) as well as Signage solutions (Micro LED signage, digital signage, hospitality displays and signage software solutions) that are designed to maximize customers’ work efficiency and deliver strong value. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com .

Media Contacts:

LG Electronics, Inc. Léa Lee E-mail: lea.lee@lge.com www.LGnewsroom.com LG Electronics, Inc. Jenny Shin E-mail: jungin.shin@lge.com www.LGnewsroom.com