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LG Singapore Brings Compassion for a Better Community This Chinese New Year with TOUCH Community Services
In celebration of Chinese New Year, LG Electronics Singapore partnered with long-term charity partner TOUCH Community Services to bring festive cheer to low-income residents living in Tampines.
Demonstrating the company’s commitment to community care, 27 LG staff volunteers across the Singapore office dedicated more than four hours to pack and distribute 345 hampers filled with Chinese New year goodies and oranges to low-income residents living near TOUCHpoint @ Tampines 285. The initiative not only provided practical support, but also embodied the spirit of togetherness and compassion that defines the festive season.
The hampers, sponsored by LG Singapore, were thoughtfully curated to include festive essentials that symbolize prosperity and good fortune. Volunteers worked hand in hand to assemble and deliver the packs, ensuring that each resident felt included in the celebrations.
“We are deeply grateful for the support and contribution of LG Electronics Singapore towards our work at TOUCHpoint @ Tampines 285. The heartfelt distribution of festive goodie bags brought more than just essential items to our residents; it delivered warmth and essence of community spirit. It also strengthened our bonds and ensured our community felt remembered and supported,” said Ms Stella Teo, Head of Impact and Research from TOUCH Community Services.
Beyond the tangible gifts, the activity fostered meaningful connections between the staff and the local community, reinforcing the belief that Life’s Good when shared with the community.
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About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd
LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Media Entertainment Solutions, Home Appliance Solutions, Eco Solutions, and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.
Media Contacts:
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Cher Sok Kheng
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com
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Shannon Kang
LG Electronics Singapore
E-mail: shannon.kang@lge.com
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