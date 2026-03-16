LG Singapore Brings Compassion for a Better Community This Chinese New Year with TOUCH Community Services

The hampers, sponsored by LG Singapore, were thoughtfully curated to include festive essentials that symbolize prosperity and good fortune. Volunteers worked hand in hand to assemble and deliver the packs, ensuring that each resident felt included in the celebrations.

“We are deeply grateful for the support and contribution of LG Electronics Singapore towards our work at TOUCHpoint @ Tampines 285. The heartfelt distribution of festive goodie bags brought more than just essential items to our residents; it delivered warmth and essence of community spirit. It also strengthened our bonds and ensured our community felt remembered and supported,” said Ms Stella Teo, Head of Impact and Research from TOUCH Community Services.

Beyond the tangible gifts, the activity fostered meaningful connections between the staff and the local community, reinforcing the belief that Life’s Good when shared with the community.