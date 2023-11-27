LG’S 2023 SMART MONITORS DESIGNED WITHOUT NEED FOR A PC CONNECTION

New 31.5- and 27-inch LG SMART Monitors Feature Outstanding IPS Displays,

Built-in Remote-working Features and Content Curation Services

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest LG SMART Monitor lineup ( 32SR50F and 27SR50F ). The versatile, new 31.5- and 27-inch monitors don’t require any PC connection at all, and are ideal for productivity. Along with advanced IPS displays that deliver true-to-life colours and strong contrast, LG SMART Monitors feature LG’s webOS 23 platform, which provides more convenience for working remotely as well as streaming their favourite shows, sports and music.

Great for entertainment and getting work done, LG SMART Monitors boast high-performance IPS displays and HDR 10 support. The vibrant, accurate images produced by the new monitors help bring content to life and also enhance the user’s experience when participating in conference calls, working on documents, or researching on the Internet. With its 3-sided virtually borderless design, the 27-inch model presents a sleek, minimalist look that can elevate one’s space and boost their sense of immersion.

Equipped with webOS 23, the latest LG SMART Monitors offer outstanding convenience. The 32SR50F and 27SR50F provide easy access to streaming apps tailored recommendations for movies, series and music from the Home Board screen.

Handy solutions for those working from home, the monitors come with built-in LG Home Office software that supports various productivity programs2 including Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar. LG SMART Monitors help further enhance workflow and remove the need to connect directly to a PC by allowing users to easily share content from their smart devices via AirPlay 2 and Miracast. The new monitors can even function as smart home hubs, with support for LG’s ThinQTM Home Hub making it possible for users to monitor and manage their home appliances. Through the ThinQTM app, the 32SR50F and 27SR50F are able to connect with various IoT-compatible household appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines.

“The LG SMART Monitor series is designed with a focus on meeting the personal preferences and unique demands of various kinds of users,” said Mr Lee Chang-Ha, Product Director of LG Electronics (Singapore) Home Entertainment. “Moving forward, LG plans to introduce new SMART Monitors that will be able to accommodate an even broader range of lifestyle needs.”

The new LG SMART Monitors are available at LG Online Brand Store , Amazon, Shopee, Lazada, KrisShop and authorised retailers – Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman.

*Please refer to the specifications table for pricing and product details.

