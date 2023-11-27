About Cookies on This Site

LG's 2023 SMART Monitors Designed Without Need For A PC Connection

HOME ENTERTAINMENT 11/27/2023
LG’S 2023 SMART MONITORS DESIGNED WITHOUT NEED FOR A PC CONNECTION
New 31.5- and 27-inch LG SMART Monitors Feature Outstanding IPS Displays,
Built-in Remote-working Features and Content Curation Services

 

SINGAPORE, Nov. 27, 2023 — LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest LG SMART Monitor lineup (32SR50F and 27SR50F). The versatile, new 31.5- and 27-inch monitors don’t require any PC connection at all, and are ideal for productivity. Along with advanced IPS displays that deliver true-to-life colours and strong contrast, LG SMART Monitors feature LG’s webOS 23 platform, which provides more convenience for working remotely as well as streaming their favourite shows, sports and music. 

 

 

Great for entertainment and getting work done, LG SMART Monitors boast high-performance IPS displays and HDR 10 support. The vibrant, accurate images produced by the new monitors help bring content to life and also enhance the user’s experience when participating in conference calls, working on documents, or researching on the Internet. With its 3-sided virtually borderless design, the 27-inch model presents a sleek, minimalist look that can elevate one’s space and boost their sense of immersion.

 

 

Equipped with webOS 23, the latest LG SMART Monitors offer outstanding convenience. The 32SR50F and 27SR50F provide easy access to streaming apps  tailored recommendations for movies, series and music from the Home Board screen.

 

 

Handy solutions for those working from home, the monitors come with built-in LG Home Office software that supports various productivity programs2  including Microsoft 365 and Google Calendar. LG SMART Monitors help further enhance workflow and remove the need to connect directly to a PC by allowing users to easily share content from their smart devices via AirPlay 2 and Miracast. The new monitors can even function as smart home hubs, with support for LG’s ThinQTM Home Hub making it possible for users to monitor and manage their home appliances. Through the ThinQTM app, the 32SR50F and 27SR50F are able to connect with various IoT-compatible household appliances, such as refrigerators and washing machines.

 

 

“The LG SMART Monitor series is designed with a focus on meeting the personal preferences and unique demands of various kinds of users,” said Mr Lee Chang-Ha, Product Director of LG Electronics (Singapore) Home Entertainment. “Moving forward, LG plans to introduce new SMART Monitors that will be able to accommodate an even broader range of lifestyle needs.”

 

The new LG SMART Monitors are available at LG Online Brand Store, Amazon, Shopee, Lazada, KrisShop and authorised retailers – Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City and Harvey Norman.

 

*Please refer to the specifications table for pricing and product details.

 

 

# #

 

 

About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 63 billion in 2021. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

 

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

The LG Business Solutions Company is a trusted partner offering innovative products and solutions for diverse industries worldwide. With a portfolio of unique offerings ranging from industry-leading OLED and LED signage to high efficiency solar solutions, LG is a respected name among customers around the world. LG’s IT solutions include business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices, medical displays and commercial robots, all designed to maximise work efficiency and return strong value to customers. For more on LG’s Business Solutions, visit www.LG.com/b2b.

 

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates four business units locally – Home Entertainment, Home Appliance, Air Solutions and Business Solutions. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit www.lg.com/sg.

 

 

Media Contacts:

 

Cher Sok Kheng

LG Electronics Singapore

E-mail: sokkheng.cher@lge.com

 

Natalie NgRyan Martawibawa
APRWAPRW
Tel: +65 8382 3662Tel: +65 8923 5632
E-mail: natalie@aprw.asiaE-mail: ryan@aprw.asia

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Key Specifications

 

LG SMART Monitor

32SR50F

27SR50F

RRP

S$499

S$429

Size / Resolution

Screen Size

31.5-inch

27-inch

Resolution

FHD (1,920 x 1080)

FHD (1,920 x 1080)

Graphic

Panel

IPS

IPS

Colour Gamut
(Typ.)

sRGB 99%

NTSC 72%

HDR

HDR 10

HDR 10

Refresh Rate /
Response Time

60Hz / 8ms

60Hz / 14ms

Interface

USB Type-C™

-

-

HDMI

O (x2)

O (x2)

USB 2.0

O (x2)

O (x2)

Wi-Fi

O

O

Bluetooth

O

O

Speaker

5W (x2)

5W (x2)

Smart Feature
/ Service

OS

webOS 23

webOS 23

Microsoft Office

O

O

Voice Assistant

LG ThinQTM, Alexa

LG ThinQTM, Alexa

Mobile Casting/Mirroring

AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare

AirPlay 2 / ScreenShare

Accessory

HDMI / White Remote
Control

HDMI / White Remote
Control

 

 

