LG’S ECO-CONSCIOUS BOTTOM-FREEZER SHOWS OFF TOP-TIER ENERGY EFFICIENCY AT IFA 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 25, 2022— LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest bottom-freezer refrigerator for the European market at IFA 2022. The new model delivers a more sustainable kitchen with LG’s energy-saving Inverter Linear CompressorTM, an upgraded internal compartment and the company’s cutting-edge ‘freshness’ technologies, including LinearCoolingTM and DoorCooling+TM.





— LG Electronics (LG) is unveiling its latest bottom-freezer refrigerator for the European market at IFA 2022. The new model delivers a more sustainable kitchen with LG’s energy-saving Inverter Linear Compressor, an upgraded internal compartment and the company’s cutting-edge ‘freshness’ technologies, including LinearCoolingand DoorCooling+

LG’s bottom-freezer fridge boasts an ‘A’ energy rating, the highest rating possible under the European Commission’s strict energy standards system.1 In order to earn the ‘A’ rating, LG improved the structure of the refrigerator’s condenser and heat exchanger, and enhanced the airflow path to achieve a more efficient and even delivery of cold air throughout the fridge.

2





LG’s new fridge also employs the incredibly efficient and highly durable Inverter Linear Compressor. Thanks to the company’s remarkable compressor, the bottom freezer offers a 10 percent reduction in annual energy consumption compared to other LG refrigerator models with an A energy rating – helping consumers to shrink their household energy footprint and save on electricity bills.

Additionally, the high-performance, new model comes with LG’s freshness-enhancing technologies – LinearCooling and DoorCooling+. LinearCooling reduces temperature variations,3 which helps to keep food items fresh for longer period of time,4 while DoorCooling+ sends out cold air from the top of the refrigerator compartment to hard-to-reach areas like the front door basket.

For a convenient user experience, the new bottom freezer refrigerator can be remotely controlled and monitored via the LG ThinQTM app on smartphones, letting users manage settings and check operational status from practically any location.







Further convenience is presented by the fridge’s 2-step Folding Shelf and Wine Rack, the former can fold away to accommodate larger items whenever needed, while the latter can hold up to five bottles of wine at once. What’s more, the new model provides an instant style upgrade with the application of LG’s Metal Fresh™ finish to its interior.

“The new bottom freezer fridge leverages LG’s state-of-the-art technologies to keep food market-fresh while also delivering superb energy efficiency and a host of user-friendly features,” said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company. “Designed with sustainability in mind, and to provide a better kitchen experience, our new refrigerator offers the performance, convenience and style that the European market demands.”

Visitors to LG’s booth (Hall 18, Messe Berlin) at IFA 2022 from September 2-6 will have the opportunity to check out the stunning bottom-freezer refrigerator in matte-black finish, along with a host of other innovations for a better life.

# # #





About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc. is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in more than 100 locations around the world. With 2017 global sales of USD 55.4 billion (KRW 61.4 trillion), LG is comprised of five companies — Home Appliance & Air Solutions, Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications, Vehicle Components and Business-to-Business — and is a world-leading producer of TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines and mobile devices in addition to premium LG SIGNATURE products and ThinQ featuring artificial intelligence.

About LG Electronics Home Appliance & Air Solution Company

The LG Home Appliance & Air Solution Company is a global leader in home appliances, smart home solutions, air solutions as well as visionary products featuring LG ThinQ AI. The company is creating various solutions with its industry leading core technologies and is committed to making life better and healthier for consumers by developing thoughtfully designed kitchen appliances, living appliances, HVAC and air purification solutions. Together, these products deliver enhanced convenience, superb performance, efficient operation and compelling health benefits. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

www.lg.com/sg . LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates three business units – Home Entertainment, Mobile Communications and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit

Media Contacts:

Cher Sok Kheng Peh Min Qian

LG Electronics Singapore LG Electronics Singapore

Pearlene Wong Sneha Pillai

APRW APRW

Tel: +65 9271 7890 Tel: +65 9655 3548