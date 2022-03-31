SINGLE-DAY LED INSTALLATION MADE POSSIBLE WITH LG’S NEW 136-INCH ALL-IN-ONE DISPLAY

SINGAPORE, Mar. 24, 2022 – LG Electronics (Singapore) has announced a new 136-inch Allin-One LED display (model LAEC) that combines a 1080p screen, on-board webOS™ controller and built-in speakers to offer immediate operation in virtually any environment. The display can be installed within a day and includes every component and accessory necessary to serve a variety of needs and installation locations.

“The 136-inch All-in-One (AIO) LED display makes LED a reality for any organisation. No matter the location or situation, it offers a complete solution for unlimited usage scenarios from boardrooms and classrooms to command centers and shopping malls. Featuring user controls similar to that of a regular flat panel TV, the 136-inch AIO is easy to install and easy to use with ‘plug-andplay’ support,” said Jackie Jeong, B2B Information Display Product Director at LG Electronics Singapore.





Efficient Transportation and Installation



With this new model, technology integrators can say goodbye to complicated installation procedures and wiring. The display is different from other LED displays on the market because it is specifically designed for easy installation, without requiring any separate components, tools or wiring.

It is shipped in a professional aluminum flight case on wheels, so delivery and movement on site are simple and fast. The display arrives partially constructed, with two pre-built cabinets that connect together using the dedicated hardware provided and can be mounted on a wall with the hardware or installed on an optional mobile, motorized stand1 for greater flexibility and portability across multi-room usage. The stand allows a height adjustment from 2 metres to 2.5 metres, ensuring quick and hassle-free positioning for sitting or standing audiences.

The two mounting cabinets provide the back structure for the display, while the 72 notebook-sized modules are mounted to the cabinets creating a single, seamless 136-inch screen. LG designed the cable-free LED modules to snap-in using a magnetic tool, making the process virtually foolproof for integrators and enabling much faster installation than other LED display options. Because the LED modules attach to the cabinet from the front, long-term maintenance and care are also greatly simplified since individual modules can be removed and replaced quickly without affecting other parts of the unit. After the modules are all attached, the display can be plugged in, turned on and used immediately thanks to the onboard webOS controller, familiar handheld remote control and two integrated 9-watt speakers.







High Performance for Varied Needs



Powered by a built-in Quad Core SoC (System on Chip), the All-in-One can execute several tasks at once for providing smooth content playback. Equipped with LG webOS Smart Platform, it offers intuitive graphical interface for enhanced user convenience and provides simple app development tools to integrators.

Increasing business efficiency at a workplace, the All-in-One display is compatible with Crestron Connected, which allows the seamless integration of a professional audio-visual system and enables a connected computer or mobile device to monitor, control and manage displays without the use of an external control system. For wireless screen sharing, LG offers the One:Quick Share USB dongle that plugs into any PC or laptop to provide a secure, reliable connection for presentations and media viewing.

The captivating display operates at up to 500 nits of brightness and features a tiny 4.6mm bezel at 1.56mm pixel pitch, and a total resolution of 1920 x 1080. The display has a rated lifespan of 100,000 hours to half-brightness and comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Owners and integrators can also add LG’s cloud-based ConnectedCare service2 , which remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote control services, enabling the stable operation of clients' businesses.







Key Specifications



For more information on LG’s new 136-inch All-in-One LED display, please visit https://www.lg.com/sg/business/led-signage/lg-laec015-gn

Model LAEC Physical Parameters Size (inches) 136 Pixel Pitch (mm) 1.56 Screen Resolution (W × H) 1,920 × 1,080 Module Dimensions (W × H, mm) 250 × 281.25 No. of Modules per Screen (W × H) 12 × 6 (Total 72) Screen Dimensions (W × H × D, mm) 3,004.6 × 1,692.1 × 36.5 (Thickest 70) Screen Surface Area (m²) 5.06 Screen Weight (kg) 129 Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²) 409,600 Flatness of Cabinet (mm) ±0.2 Cabinet Material Aluminum Service Access Front Optical

Specifications Brightness 500 nit Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal) 160 Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical) 160 Brightness Uniformity 98% Colour Uniformity ±0.015 Cx,Cy Contrast Ratio 3,000:1 Processing Depth (bit) 16 Electrical

Specifications Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.) 2,000 Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.) 800 Power Consumption (W/m², Max.) 395 Power Supply (V) 100 to 240 Frame Rate (Hz) 50/60 Refresh Rate (Hz) >2,880 Operation

Specifications Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness) 100,000 Operating Temperature (°C) 0 to +40 Operating Humidity <90% RH (without Condensation) IP Rating (Front / Rear) IP30 / IP20 Speaker Built-in (9W + 9W) Certification CE, FCC, ETL, CB Environment RoHS, REACH Controller Embedded

2 LG ConnectedCare service is available for separate purchase





About LG Electronics Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global sales of over USD 56 billion in 2020. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news

About LG Electronics Business Solutions Company

About LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd

LG Electronics Singapore Pte Ltd (LG Electronics Singapore) is a fully-owned subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., the pioneer and market leader of the Korean electronics industry. LG Electronics Singapore operates two business units – Home Entertainment, and Home Appliance & Air Solution. In recognition of its vision to enrich people’s life with smart technologies and innovative design, LG Electronics Singapore has been recognized with prominent local and international accolades, such as the CNET Asia Editor’s and Readers' Choice Awards, HWM+HardwareZone.com Tech Awards, Red Dot Design, and GfK No. 1 Awards. For more information, please visit



