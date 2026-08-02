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WashTower® Myths and Truths: Facts About Modern Laundry Solutions
The rise of integrated laundry appliances has also brought plenty of assumptions about how they work. Some people think an LG WashTower® is simply a stacked washer and dryer, while others question its capacity, energy use, maintenance requirements, or overall convenience.
In reality, many of these common beliefs are based on outdated ideas or confusion with other types of laundry appliances. In this guide, we’ll break down some of the most common WashTower® myths and truths to help you better understand what a modern space-saving washer and dryer solution can actually offer.
#1
The WashTower® is just a washer and dryer stacked on top of each other.
Myth. An LG WashTower® is a fully integrated single unit washer dryer solution, with the dryer positioned on top and the washer below.
Traditional stacked washer and dryer setups often leave unused gaps between appliances and require a separate stacking kit. In contrast, the WashTower® is designed as a seamless vertical structure that minimises wasted space while enhancing usability.
This optimised design improves both the overall height and convenience, making laundry more intuitive.
#2
A WashTower® is suitable for a large family.
Truth. Yes. Many LG WashTower® models offer large drum capacities for both washing and drying, making them suitable for family-sized laundry needs.
With a large capacity washer and dryer, you can handle bulky items like bedding, comforters, and blankets with fewer loads. This helps reduce the time and effort required for everyday laundry tasks.
A WashTower® provides the performance needed for large households while maintaining a compact footprint.
#3
A WashTower® can be installed even in narrow laundry spaces.
Truth. Compared to side-by-side layouts, a space-saving washer and dryer like the WashTower® takes up significantly less floor space.
Its vertical design makes it a great option for apartments, closets, and compact homes where width is limited.
While it improves space efficiency, it is still important to measure your installation area to ensure a proper fit.
#4
A WashTower® uses too much electricity.
Myth. That is not necessarily so. A modern LG WashTower® is designed with energy efficiency in mind.
LG WashTower® models feature Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology, which uses lower temperatures to dry clothes while maintaining outstanding drying performance. By circulating refrigerant efficiently, this system helps reduce energy consumption without compromising drying results.
#5
A WashTower® uses a lot of water.
Myth. WashTower® models typically use a high efficiency front load washer design that optimises water usage.
With LG AI DD® technology, the system can detect load weight and fabric type, automatically adjusting wash motions and water levels. This intelligent control helps reduce water consumption while maintaining effective cleaning performance.
#6
A WashTower® cannot dry clothes as evenly as a standalone dryer
Myth. Unlike all-in-one combination machines that use a single drum, a WashTower® features separate drums for washing and drying.
This allows drying performance that is comparable to a standalone dryer. With Sensor Dry technology, moisture levels are continuously monitored and drying time is adjusted automatically, helping prevent damp spots and over-drying.
#7
A WashTower® helps save time on laundry.
Truth. Here's why: an LG WashTower® includes features designed to streamline your laundry routine. For example, Prepare to Dry allows the dryer to preheat before the wash cycle finishes, reducing waiting time between cycles.
Additionally, Turbo Wash 360® helps shorten washing time with powerful water jets, making the overall process faster and more efficient.
#8
If one part of the WashTower® stops working, the whole unit becomes unusable.
Myth. Although it appears as a single unit, a WashTower® consists of two independent appliances—a washer and a dryer. Each unit operates separately, meaning one can still function even if the other requires service. This independent structure ensures flexibility and convenience in real-life usage.
#9
A WashTower® is harder to maintain than separate laundry appliances.
Myth. That's incorrect in most cases. WashTower® models with an Inverter Direct Drive Motor are designed with fewer mechanical components, which can help reduce wear over time.
Additionally, LG ThinQ® connectivity offers smart diagnostics and maintenance alerts, making it easier to manage appliance care. This combination helps support long-term reliability and user convenience.
#10
The WashTower® control panel is hard to reach.
Myth. One of the key design advantages of the LG WashTower® is its center control panel, positioned between the washer and dryer.
Unlike traditional stacked units where controls may be too high or too low, this layout ensures a comfortable and ergonomic experience. Users can easily access both washer and dryer controls without bending or stretching.
Discover a Better Way to Do Laundry with a WashTower®
The LG WashTower® combines washing and drying into one intelligent, space-efficient solution. With its integrated design, large capacity, energy-saving features, and smart technologies, it offers a practical upgrade for modern living spaces. Explore popular LG WashTower® models and find the right solution for your home.
FAQ
What is the difference between a stackable and a LG WashTower®?
A stackable laundry set requires purchasing a washer and dryer separately and connecting them using a stacking kit. An LG WashTower®, on the other hand, is a fully integrated system with a built-in center control panel, designed as a single appliance for convenience and optimised usability.
Can you wash and dry at the same time with LG WashTower®?
Yes. The washer and dryer operate as independent units within the same structure, allowing you to wash and dry clothes simultaneously. This helps improve efficiency and reduces total laundry time.
What WashTower® sizes are available?
LG WashTower® is available in two capacities in Singapore: 14/10kg and 21/16kg. Both combine a front load washer and dryer in one space-saving column, letting you choose the size that best fits your laundry needs.