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Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
The AI-tuned core of the lineup — LG Sound Suite H7
H7 is a premium bar-type speaker at the core of the LG Sound Suite lineup. As the world’s first soundbar audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, it supports spatial optimization along with flexible installation and expansion. Powered by the neural engine-based Alpha 11 processor, H7 precisely analyzes sound components and channels, while Peerless full-range drivers, woofers, and passive radiators deliver rich clarity and deep, immersive bass.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere
DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Sound Follow™
AI-powered Sound Follow optimizes sound wherever you move
No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyzes not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.
*Supported on smartphones with UWB.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*Sound Follow is supported on H7 and functions only under an active DAFC connection. DAFC requires a minimum of two M5 speakers or one M7 speaker to be connected.
Every detail of sound, refined by the H7’s AI technology
Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Powered by the innovation behind LG’s flagship OLED TVs, this advanced neural engine analyzes every genre and sound in real time, separating audio into Voice, Music, and Effects through advanced object-based processing. Each element is then remastered with deep-learning optimization, revealing voices with remarkable clarity and music with stunning depth. Immerse yourself in audio that feels alive.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system
AI Sound Pro+
AI object-separation tech remasters voices for clear vocals and sound
Powered by the Alpha 11 neural engine, AI Upmix with Clear Voice Pro+ applies deep-learning audio processing to separate and remaster voice, music, and effects with precision. By combining object separation and genre recognition, it enhances vocal clarity and expands spatial depth — delivering sound that feels vivid, balanced, and intelligently immersive.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz
*Upmixing into 9.1.6-channel is only available for Dolby Atmos content.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Room Calibration Pro
Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space
By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Dolby Atmos
Experience Dolby Atmos® in full scale
The H7 delivers full Dolby Atmos® sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Peerless Units
Powerful bass inspired by Peerless heritage
Sound Suite H7 is equipped with eight full-range speaker units from Peerless. Strategically positioned on the front, sides, and top, they fill every corner of your space with rich, immersive sound. Four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to deliver powerful bass and dynamic sound layers.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz
Expand beyond immersion —up to 13.1.7
Experience cinematic, all-around sound with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at its fullest — by paring the H7 with the M7, M5 and W7. While the H7 alone delivers 9.1.6 spatial audio, the expanded setup takes it even further, unlocking a breathtaking 13.1.7-channel soundscape.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz
*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos® content is playing.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
My Button
One press to instant, lossless Spotify music
Save your favorite Spotify or LG Radio+ channel in the LG ThinQ app. With Wi-Fi streaming, My Button plays high-quality audio up to 24-bit/96 kHz instantly—no app needed, just one press.
LG ThinQ app screen's shown on the left and Spotify app screes on the right, highlighting one-tap playback using the My Button on the LG Sound Suite H7
*Spotify Connect requires initial playback via the Spotify app on H7. My Button recalls and plays the most recently played playlist.
Smart OLED display for intuitive, effortless control
A 1.3-inch front OLED display presents device status, modes, and content details with crisp clarity. It dims or turns off automatically to keep your viewing uninterrupted, or stays on for instant access when needed. Designed for effortless interaction, it complements H7’s refined, minimalist form with subtle intelligence.
Premium design with crafted aluminum details
H7’s minimalist form features precision-crafted aluminum details that harmonize with deep black fabric accents. Subtle lighting and a balanced speaker layout elevate both sound and design, seamlessly blending technology and sophistication into any space.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz
*Images are simulated for illustrative purposes.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
|null
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|AI Processor
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.
Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite
Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customize, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.
LG Sound Suite home theater speaker set with a H7 soundbar, a pair of M7 speakers, another pair of M5 speakers and a W7 woofer.
All specs
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
80 W
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
AAC+
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
Dolby Digital
Yes
HDMI SUPPORTED
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
Yes
Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Yes
CEC (Simplink)
Yes
HDMI Version
2.1
CONVENIENCE
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Soundbar Mode Control
Yes
Sound Follow
Yes
WOW Interface
Yes
WOW Orchestra
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Box Size
1296 x 222 x 163 mm
Main
1200 x 63 x 143 mm
GENERAL
Number of Speakers
12 EA
Output Power
500 W
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
SOUND EFFECT
AI Upmix
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
Standard
Yes
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
11.0 kg
Main
7.7 kg
ACCESSORY
HDMI Cable
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
QSG(Quick Setup Guide)
Yes
Remote Control
Yes
Wall Mount Bracket
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
AirPlay 2
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.4
HDMI Out
1
Spotify Connect
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
USB-A
Yes
Wi-Fi
Yes
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