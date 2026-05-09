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Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

H7
Front view of Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect H7
top close-up of the sound suite H7 showing the dimensions of the product on a beige background
3 angle shots showing the sound suite H7 sleek minimalist design harmoniously integrates into any lifestyle
Feature card Designed for LG OLED TVs - showing a lifestyle image with OLED G5 or C5 TVs with the H7 wire-free setup
Feature card Dolby Atmos FlexConnect - showing a living room with wirelessly connects the H7 and a TV for immersive sound
Feature card AI Room Calibration Pro with wave audio coming out from the H7 as an illustration of how it works by scanning the area
Feature card Powerful sound - which shows the some of the inside of the H7 displaying powerful hardware
Feature card Smart music streaming over Wifi - highlighting that the device is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 Apple Music Tidal and Spotify
Feature card showing the potential of the sound suite system setup with M5 M7 H5 and W7
Feature card Build your bespoke sound system - this could be a setup for Cinema Suite or Stereo Suite 7 Pro or Stereo Suite 5 pro or your own design
USP card: AI Sound Pro+
USP card: AI Sound Pro+
USP card: AI Sound Pro+
USP card: AI Sound Pro+
USP card: AI Sound Pro+
Front view of Sound Suite H7: All-in-one Soundbar with 9.1.6 Spatial Sound & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect H7
top close-up of the sound suite H7 showing the dimensions of the product on a beige background
3 angle shots showing the sound suite H7 sleek minimalist design harmoniously integrates into any lifestyle
Feature card Designed for LG OLED TVs - showing a lifestyle image with OLED G5 or C5 TVs with the H7 wire-free setup
Feature card Dolby Atmos FlexConnect - showing a living room with wirelessly connects the H7 and a TV for immersive sound
Feature card AI Room Calibration Pro with wave audio coming out from the H7 as an illustration of how it works by scanning the area
Feature card Powerful sound - which shows the some of the inside of the H7 displaying powerful hardware
Feature card Smart music streaming over Wifi - highlighting that the device is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 Apple Music Tidal and Spotify
Feature card showing the potential of the sound suite system setup with M5 M7 H5 and W7
Feature card Build your bespoke sound system - this could be a setup for Cinema Suite or Stereo Suite 7 Pro or Stereo Suite 5 pro or your own design
USP card: AI Sound Pro+
USP card: AI Sound Pro+
USP card: AI Sound Pro+
USP card: AI Sound Pro+
USP card: AI Sound Pro+

Key Features

  • Flexible Speaker Placement
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • AI Sound Pro+
  • Sound Follow
More
LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

The AI-tuned core of the lineup — LG Sound Suite H7

H7 is a premium bar-type speaker at the core of the LG Sound Suite lineup. As the world’s first soundbar audio system powered by Dolby Atmos FlexConnect, it supports spatial optimization along with flexible installation and expansion. Powered by the neural engine-based Alpha 11 processor, H7 precisely analyzes sound components and channels, while Peerless full-range drivers, woofers, and passive radiators deliver rich clarity and deep, immersive bass.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of LG Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3 glowing to represent AI Sound Pro+ technology

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere

DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown. Actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Sound Follow™

AI-powered Sound Follow optimizes sound wherever you move

No need to reposition your speaker every time you move. The H7’s Sound Follow technology analyzes not just the space itself, but also your position and movement within it — ensuring optimal sound wherever you are.

*Supported on smartphones with UWB.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*Sound Follow is supported on H7 and functions only under an active DAFC connection. DAFC requires a minimum of two M5 speakers or one M7 speaker to be connected.

Every detail of sound, refined by the H7’s AI technology

Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3

Powered by the innovation behind LG’s flagship OLED TVs, this advanced neural engine analyzes every genre and sound in real time, separating audio into Voice, Music, and Effects through advanced object-based processing. Each element is then remastered with deep-learning optimization, revealing voices with remarkable clarity and music with stunning depth. Immerse yourself in audio that feels alive.

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system

AI Sound Pro+

AI object-separation tech remasters voices for clear vocals and sound

Powered by the Alpha 11 neural engine, AI Upmix with Clear Voice Pro+ applies deep-learning audio processing to separate and remaster voice, music, and effects with precision. By combining object separation and genre recognition, it enhances vocal clarity and expands spatial depth — delivering sound that feels vivid, balanced, and intelligently immersive.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*Upmixing into 9.1.6-channel is only available for Dolby Atmos content. 

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Room Calibration Pro

Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space

By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Dolby Atmos

Experience Dolby Atmos® in full scale

The H7 delivers full Dolby Atmos® sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Peerless Units

Powerful bass inspired by Peerless heritage

Sound Suite H7 is equipped with eight full-range speaker units from Peerless. Strategically positioned on the front, sides, and top, they fill every corner of your space with rich, immersive sound. Four built-in woofers and eight passive radiators work together to deliver powerful bass and dynamic sound layers.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

Expand beyond immersion —up to 13.1.7

Experience cinematic, all-around sound with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect at its fullest — by paring the H7 with the M7, M5 and W7. While the H7 alone delivers 9.1.6 spatial audio, the expanded setup takes it even further, unlocking a breathtaking 13.1.7-channel soundscape.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz


*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos® content is playing. 

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

LG ThinQ

Convenient control via LG ThinQ app

Download the LG ThinQ® app to control various Sound Suite features such as volume and connectivity. You can also set up and manage DAFC across Sound Suite products — all in one place, right from the app.

My Button

One press to instant, lossless Spotify music

Save your favorite Spotify or LG Radio+ channel in the LG ThinQ app. With Wi-Fi streaming, My Button plays high-quality audio up to 24-bit/96 kHz instantly—no app needed, just one press.

LG ThinQ app screen's shown on the left and Spotify app screes on the right, highlighting one-tap playback using the My Button on the LG Sound Suite H7

*Spotify Connect requires initial playback via the Spotify app on H7. My Button recalls and plays the most recently played playlist.

Smart OLED display for intuitive, effortless control

A 1.3-inch front OLED display presents device status, modes, and content details with crisp clarity. It dims or turns off automatically to keep your viewing uninterrupted, or stays on for instant access when needed. Designed for effortless interaction, it complements H7’s refined, minimalist form with subtle intelligence.

Premium design with crafted aluminum details

H7’s minimalist form features precision-crafted aluminum details that harmonize with deep black fabric accents. Subtle lighting and a balanced speaker layout elevate both sound and design, seamlessly blending technology and sophistication into any space.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*Images are simulated for illustrative purposes.

LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems

LG Sound Suite H7 soundbar with a slim, sleek black design displayed on a surface under a spotlight

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and preferences.

However you arrange them, Sound Suite automatically optimises the sound for you.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar, four speakers and woofer
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 7
nullAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3AI Processor

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup. 

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

  1. H7

    The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

    Buy Now

  2. M7

    Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

    Buy Now

  3. M5

    Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

    Buy Now

  4. W7

    A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

    Learn More

Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite

Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customize, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.

LG Sound Suite home theater speaker set with a H7 soundbar, a pair of M7 speakers, another pair of M5 speakers and a W7 woofer.

Print

All specs

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    80 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • AAC+

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Yes

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Yes

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Yes

  • HDMI Version

    2.1

CONVENIENCE

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Yes

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

  • Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Soundbar Mode Control

    Yes

  • Sound Follow

    Yes

  • WOW Interface

    Yes

  • WOW Orchestra

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Box Size

    1296 x 222 x 163 mm

  • Main

    1200 x 63 x 143 mm

GENERAL

  • Number of Speakers

    12 EA

  • Output Power

    500 W

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Upmix

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

  • Custom EQ

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    11.0 kg

  • Main

    7.7 kg

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI Cable

    Yes

  • Open Source

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Yes

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • Wall Mount Bracket

    Yes

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • USB-A

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

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