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​Sound Suite M7: ch. 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Expansion & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

​Sound Suite M7: ch. 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Expansion & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

M7
Front view of ​Sound Suite M7: ch. 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Expansion & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect M7
top close-up of the sound suite M7 showing the dimensions of the product on a beige background
Feature card Intelligent Design - showing 3 shots of the M7 which can be seamlessly integrates with speaker stands and feature intuitive touch controls
Feature card showing the sound suite M7 next to the LG TV OLED G5 or C5 help to visualise the wire-free setup
Feature card Dolby Atmos FlexConnect - showing a living room with wirelessly connects the M7 and a TV for immersive sound
Feature card AI Room Calibration Pro with wave audio coming out from the M7 as an illustration of how it works by scanning the area
Feature card Powerful sound - which shows the some of the inside of the M7 displaying powerful hardware
Feature card Smart music streaming over Wifi - highlighting that the device is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 Apple Music Tidal Google Cast and Spotify
Feature card showing the potential of the sound suite system setup with M5 M7 H5 and W7
Feature card Build your bespoke sound system - this could be a setup for Stereo Suite 7 or Stereo Suite 7 pro or your own design
Feature card minimalist design - show the M7 with sleek compact design that can be integrates into any lifestyle
Feature card minimalist design - show the M7 with sleek compact design that can be integrates into any lifestyle
Feature card minimalist design - show the M7 with sleek compact design that can be integrates into any lifestyle
Feature card minimalist design - show the M7 with sleek compact design that can be integrates into any lifestyle
Feature card minimalist design - show the M7 with sleek compact design that can be integrates into any lifestyle
Front view of ​Sound Suite M7: ch. 2.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Expansion & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect M7
top close-up of the sound suite M7 showing the dimensions of the product on a beige background
Feature card Intelligent Design - showing 3 shots of the M7 which can be seamlessly integrates with speaker stands and feature intuitive touch controls
Feature card showing the sound suite M7 next to the LG TV OLED G5 or C5 help to visualise the wire-free setup
Feature card Dolby Atmos FlexConnect - showing a living room with wirelessly connects the M7 and a TV for immersive sound
Feature card AI Room Calibration Pro with wave audio coming out from the M7 as an illustration of how it works by scanning the area
Feature card Powerful sound - which shows the some of the inside of the M7 displaying powerful hardware
Feature card Smart music streaming over Wifi - highlighting that the device is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 Apple Music Tidal Google Cast and Spotify
Feature card showing the potential of the sound suite system setup with M5 M7 H5 and W7
Feature card Build your bespoke sound system - this could be a setup for Stereo Suite 7 or Stereo Suite 7 pro or your own design
Feature card minimalist design - show the M7 with sleek compact design that can be integrates into any lifestyle
Feature card minimalist design - show the M7 with sleek compact design that can be integrates into any lifestyle
Feature card minimalist design - show the M7 with sleek compact design that can be integrates into any lifestyle
Feature card minimalist design - show the M7 with sleek compact design that can be integrates into any lifestyle
Feature card minimalist design - show the M7 with sleek compact design that can be integrates into any lifestyle

Key Features

  • Flexible Speaker Placement
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • AI Sound Pro
  • Room Calibration Pro
  • LG ThinQ®
More
LG Sound Suite M5 wireless speaker with a black textured design and red light for immersive surround sound systems

Versatile performance with flexible expansion — LG Sound Suite M7

M7 is a premium speaker in the LG Sound Suite family, combining the lineup’s core strengths — space optimisation through DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect), Sound Follow technology, and flexible placement and expansion. Powered by AI Sound Pro, it intelligently adapts to any space to deliver rich, multidimensional Dolby Atmos audio — all in a sleek, versatile form designed for diverse environments.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

*Dolby Atmos FlexConnect on Sound Suite M7/M5 is only available when connected to a compatible TV or the Sound Suite H7.

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown and actual product appearance may vary.

*Sound Follow is supported on H7 and functions only under an active DAFC connection. DAFC requires a minimum of two M5 speakers or one M7 speaker to be connected.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere

DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimises audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive surround sound across your entire space.

*Dolby Atmos FlexConnect on Sound Suite M7/M5 is only available when connected to a compatible TV or the Sound Suite H7.

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the feature.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown and actual product appearance may vary.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Immersive audio experience powered by Peerless heritage and Dolby Atmos technology

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

Peerless Units

Spatial audio inspired by Peerless heritage, powered by front and up-firing speaker

Rich, crystal-clear stereo sound comes from the front speaker array, which features 1.5-inch full-range units and a woofer. Paired with an up-firing driver that reflects sound off the ceiling, it creates immersive 3D audio that expands across your room with front and overhead sound.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

Dolby Atmos

Experience Dolby Atmos in full scale

The M7 delivers full Dolby Atmos sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

AI Sound Pro

Real-time genre recognition for organised audio performance

AI Sound Pro uses advanced signal analysis to identify whether you’re listening to dialogue, music, or movies in real time. It then fine-tunes clarity, balance, and spatial depth based on genre-specific profiles — delivering sound that adapts intelligently to every scene.

Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space

By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.

Top-down view of a living room where circular sound waves spreading evenly between the speaker and soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Versatile usage

Use it as a standalone speaker for personal listening, connect it to your TV for an immersive home theater setup, or pair it with other speakers for rich surround sound — one device offering truly versatile usage.

1) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M7 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M7 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M7 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio

LG Sound Suite M5 wireless speaker placed in various home settings including desk, bedside, TV setup and speaker stand

LG Sound Suite M5 wireless speaker placed in various home settings including desk, bedside, TV setup and speaker stand

My Button

One press to instant, lossless Spotify music

Save your favorite Spotify or LG Radio+ channel in the LG ThinQ app. With Wi-Fi streaming, My Button plays high-quality audio up to 24-bit/96 kHz instantly—no app needed, just one press.

LG ThinQ app screen's shown on the left and Spotify app screes on the right, highlighting one-tap playback using the My Button on the LG Sound Suite H7

Wi-Fi Streaming

Smart streaming over Wi-Fi, powered by Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2

Stream seamlessly over Wi-Fi with consistent, high-quality sound and effortless control across platforms.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

LG ThinQ

Convenient control via LG ThinQ app

Download the LG ThinQ app to control various Sound Suite features such as volume and connectivity. You can also set up and manage DAFC across Sound Suite products — all in one place, right from the app.

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

Floor Stand

Designed for a clean, refined installation

Pair the speaker with a floor stand for seamless integration into your space. Built-in cable management keeps everything neat and organised, maintaining a polished, clutter-free look.

*Floor Stand sold separately.

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create

a configuration that suits yours style and preferences.

However you arrange them,

Sound Suite automatically optimises the sound for you.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

*DAFC is supported on select LG TV models. Support began with the LG OLED C and G series in 2025, and in 2026 expands to additional OLED and QNED models.

*Supported models include:

2025: LG OLED G5, C5, CS5

2026: LG OLED W6, G6, C6, CS6, B6, B6E; LG MRGB 95, 9M, 85; LG QNED 85, 82

*DAFC availability may vary by region.

Freedom to connect directly to your TV

Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.

Table Caption
FeatureImmersive Quad Suite 7Stereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
A pair of M7 speakers with a W7 woofer LG AI Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 7
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 5
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' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar, four speakers and woofer
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 7
nullAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Learn how Sound Suite speakers seamlessly pair to reshape the sound of home.

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

  1. H7

    The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

    Buy Now

  2. M7

    Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

    Buy Now

  3. M5

    Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

    Buy Now

  4. W7

    A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

    Learn More

Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite

Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customize, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.

Explore

LG Sound Suite home theater speaker set with a H7 soundbar, a pair of M7 speakers, another pair of M5 speakers and a W7 woofer.

Print

All specs

GENERAL

  • Number of Channels

    2.1.1

  • Number of Speakers

    4 EA

  • Output Power

    100 W

SOUND EFFECT

  • AI Sound Pro

    Yes

  • Upfiring

    Yes

  • Standard

    Yes

  • Custom EQ

    Yes

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Yes

  • Bass Boost

    Yes

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    25 W

  • Power Consumption (Stand-by)

    0.3 W ↓

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

  • LPCM

    Yes

  • FLAC

    Yes

  • ALAC

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • Open Source

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Tidal Connect

    Yes

  • AirPlay 2

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.4

  • Google Cast

    Yes

  • Spotify Connect

    Yes

  • Works with Google Home

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Lighting

    Yes

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • Stereo Mode

    Yes

  • Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Yes

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Main

    177 x 238 x 177 mm

  • Box Size

    236 x 324 x 230 mm

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Sampling

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    3.5 kg

  • Main

    2.8 kg

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