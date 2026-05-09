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Sound Suite M5: ch 1.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Experiences & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Versatile performance with flexible expansion — LG Sound Suite M5
M5 is a premium speaker in the LG Sound Suite family, combining the lineup’s core strengths — space optimization through DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect), Sound Follow technology, and flexible placement and expansion. Powered by AI Sound Pro, it intelligently adapts to any space to deliver rich, multidimensional Dolby Atmos audio — all in a sleek, versatile form designed for diverse environments.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
*Dolby Atmos FlexConnect on Sound Suite M7/M5 is only available when connected to a compatible TV or the Sound Suite H7.
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown and actual product appearance may vary.
*Sound Follow is supported on H7 and functions only under an active DAFC connection. DAFC requires a minimum of two M5 speakers or one M7 speaker to be connected.
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Place it anywhere, experience Dolby everywhere
DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) technology intelligently detects each speaker’s position — whether placed freely or newly added — and optimizes audio signals in real time to deliver rich, immersive sound across your entire space.
*Dolby Atmos FlexConnect on Sound Suite M7/M5 is only available when connected to a compatible TV or the Sound Suite H7.
*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the feature.
*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown and actual product appearance may vary.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Immersive audio experience powered by Peerless heritage and Dolby Atmos technology
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
Peerless Units
Spatial audio inspired by Peerless heritage, powered by front and up-firing speaker
Rich, clear sound comes from the front speaker array, featuring a silk-diaphragm tweeter and a woofer. Complemented by an up-firing unit that reflects sound off the ceiling, it creates immersive 3D audio that fills your entire space.
LG Sound Suite M5 speaker with Peerless front and up-firing speaker arrays for immersive 3D audio expereince
Dolby Atmos
Experience Dolby Atmos® in full scale
The M5 delivers full Dolby Atmos® sound on its own, no additional speakers required. Experience clear, multidimensional that fills your space, all from a single device.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
AI Sound Pro
Real-time genre recognition for optimized audio performance
Choose manually from rhythm, melody, or voice-oriented modes based on your preference, or let AI set the most optimal mode for you. AI analyzes audio and adjusts the sound to suit the genre.
Room Calibration Pro for sound tailored to your space
By measuring the acoustic characteristics of your room, sound output is adjusted to match the space. This delivers clear, well-balanced audio that feels natural throughout the room.
Top-down view of a living room where circular sound waves spreading evenly between the speaker and soundbar, illustrating Room Calibration
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Versatile usage
Use it as a standalone speaker for personal listening, connect it to your TV for an immersive home theater setup, or pair it with other speakers for rich surround sound — one device offering truly versatile usage.
1) LG Sound Suite M5 speaker used as a standalone speaker next to a smartphone 2) A pair of LG Sound Suite M5 speakers for stereo speaker, shown beside a smartphone 3) LG Sound Suite M5 speaker paired with H7 soundbar for an expanded surround sound 4) LG Sound Suite M5 speakers connected to a TV, enhancing immersive home audio
My Button
One press to instant, lossless Spotify music
Save your favorite Spotify channel in the LG ThinQ® app. With Wi-Fi streaming, My Button plays high-quality audio up to 24-bit/96 kHz instantly—no app needed, just one press.
LG ThinQ app screen's shown on the left and Spotify app screes on the right, highlighting one-tap playback using the My Button on the LG Sound Suite H7
*The My Button feature requires prior setup in the app, and audio resolution may vary depending on the content.
Wi-Fi Streaming
Smart streaming over Wi-Fi, powered by Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2
Stream seamlessly over Wi-Fi with consistent, high-quality sound and effortless control across platforms.
LG Sound Suite speaker with Apple AirPlay 2 and Google Cast for easy Wi-Fi content streaming.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos
*DAFC is supported on select LG TV models. Support began with the LG OLED C and G series in 2025, and in 2026 expands to additional OLED and QNED models.
*Supported models include:
2025: LG OLED G5, C5
2026: LG OLED W6, G6, C6, B6; LG MRGB 95, 85; LG QNED 86, 82
Freedom to connect directly to your TV
Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.
|Feature
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 5
|null
|X
|X
|X
LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
|null
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Features
|Immersive Suite 5
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 5
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|null
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.
Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite
Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customize, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.
LG Sound Suite home theater speaker set with a H7 soundbar, a pair of M7 speakers, another pair of M5 speakers and a W7 woofer.
All specs
GENERAL
Number of Channels
1.1.1
Output Power
60 W
Number of Speakers
3 EA
SOUND EFFECT
AI Sound Pro
Yes
Bass Boost
Yes
Clear Voice Pro
Yes
Custom EQ
Yes
Standard
Yes
Upfiring
Yes
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
15 W
Power Consumption (Stand-by)
0.3 W ↓
AUDIO FORMAT
AAC
Yes
SBC
Yes
FLAC
Yes
Dolby Atmos
Yes
ALAC
Yes
LPCM
Yes
ACCESSORY
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
QSG(Quick Setup Guide)
Yes
Warranty Card
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi
Yes
Tidal Connect
Yes
Spotify Connect
Yes
Google Cast
Yes
Bluetooth Version
5.4
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Yes
AirPlay 2
Yes
Works with Google Home
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Stereo Mode
Yes
Lighting
Yes
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
Yes
Room Calibration Pro (App)
Yes
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Box Size
208 x 287 x 212 mm
Main
152 x 199 x 152 mm
HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO
Sampling
24bit/96kHz
Upbit / Upsampling
24bit/96kHz
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
2.4 kg
Main
1.7 kg
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