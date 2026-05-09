Sound Suite M5: ch 1.1.1 Wireless Speaker with Spatial Sound Experiences & Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

*Dolby Atmos FlexConnect on Sound Suite M7/M5 is only available when connected to a compatible TV or the Sound Suite H7.

*M5 requires connection of two or more units to implement the DAFC feature.

*Images are for illustration purposes only. Power cables may not be shown and actual product appearance may vary.

*Sound Follow is supported on H7 and functions only under an active DAFC connection. DAFC requires a minimum of two M5 speakers or one M7 speaker to be connected.