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Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass

Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass

W7
Front view of Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass W7
side view
top view
side view from left
front view from the top
side view from the bottom
internal units
top close-up
rear view
bottom view
USP card: Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
USP card: Deep bass extended down to 25.9 Hz
USP card: Flexible placement
Front view of Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass W7
side view
top view
side view from left
front view from the top
side view from the bottom
internal units
top close-up
rear view
bottom view
USP card: Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
USP card: Deep bass extended down to 25.9 Hz
USP card: Flexible placement

Key Features

  • Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass
  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
  • 25.9Hz Deep bass
  • LG ThinQ®
More
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with a refined black finish, placed on a black surface for premium surround sound systems

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with a refined black finish, placed on a black surface for premium surround sound systems

*Receives and outputs AI applied sound signal from connected device, but has no built-in AI processing

Deep 25.9 Hz bass with flexible placement — LG Sound Suite W7

The W7 is the dedicated woofer in the LG Sound Suite lineup, equipped with a Peerless 8-inch driver that delivers ultra-low, room-filling bass reaching down to 25.9 Hz. Its versatile design supports both vertical and horizontal placement, allowing it to suit your setup while blending seamlessly into any space.

1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz

*W7 can be assigned to a Dolby Atmos FlexConnect group, but does not operate in DAFC mode. 

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Deep bass extended down to 25.9 Hz

Backed by Peerless’s century-long legacy of audio innovation, the 8-inch woofer in its precisely tuned 22-liter enclosure delivers powerful, high-output bass with remarkable control and minimal distortion. Each note resonates with depth and precision, creating an immersive foundation you can feel as much as hear.

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system

*Woofer level and phase adjustment will be supported when connected to a TV.

Connect your W7 to your TV wirelessly

No extra devices, no hassle. Expand your audio setup effortlessly and fill your space with immersive, cinematic sound.

LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*DAFC is supported on select LG TV models. Support began with the LG OLED C and G series in 2025, and in 2026 expands to additional OLED and QNED models.

*Supported models include:

2025: LG OLED G5, C5

2026: LG OLED W6, G6, C6, B6; LG MRGB 95, 9M, 85; LG QNED 86, 82

*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.

Designed to blend seamlessly into your space

Whether placed horizontally or vertically, the W7 adapts effortlessly to your environment. Its flexible placement ensures consistent sound quality and a seamless fit within your interior — a clean, modern aesthetic that feels designed for your home.

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

A person holding a smartphone with the LG ThinQ app open, showing easy control of the LG Sound Suite

LG ThinQ®

Convenient control via LG ThinQ® app

Download the LG ThinQ® app to control various Sound Suite features such as volume and connectivity. You can also set up and manage DAFC across Sound Suite products — all in one place, right from the app.

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

A video shows Sound Suite can be placed freely for their various combinations

Design your ideal combination

Choose from H7, M7, M5, and W7 to create a configuration that suits yours style and preferences. However you arrange them, Sound Suite automatically optimizes the sound for you.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos

LG complete home theater system with Sound Suite speakers on both sides of the TV, emitting sound waves across the room for full Dolby Atmos

*DAFC is supported on select LG TV models. Support began with the LG OLED C and G series in 2025, and in 2026 expands to additional OLED and QNED models.

*Supported models include:

2025: LG OLED G5, C5

2026: LG OLED W6, G6, C6, B6; LG MRGB 95, 85; LG QNED 86, 82

Freedom to connect directly to your TV

Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.

Table Caption
FeatureImmersive Quad Suite 7Stereo Suite 7Stereo Suite 5
A pair of M7 speakers with a W7 woofer LG AI Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 7
A pair of M5 speakers LG AI Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 5
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' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

' LG Sound Suite pair of speakers and soundbar placed with a TV, delivering rich surround sound system for TV with full Dolby Atmos

*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar, four speakers and woofer
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 7
nullAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3AI Processor

Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite

You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers. 

Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Quad Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 7 ProImmersive Suite 5 ProImmersive Suite 7
LG Immersive Quad Suite 7, a set of home stereo audio system featuring a Sound Suite soundbar, four speakers and woofer
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Suite 7
nullAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Table Caption
FeaturesImmersive Suite 5Immersive Suite 7 Pro
LG Immersive Suite 5, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar and two speakers
Immersive Suite 5
'LG Immersive Suite 7 pro, a set of home stereo audio system with a Sound Suite soundbar, two speakers and woofer
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
nullAlpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3

Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup

Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup. 

1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems

  1. H7

    The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.

    Buy Now

  2. M7

    Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges. 

    Buy Now

  3. M5

    Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.

    Buy Now

  4. W7

    A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.

    Learn More

Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite

Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customize, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.

Explore

LG Sound Suite home theater speaker set with a H7 soundbar, a pair of M7 speakers, another pair of M5 speakers and a W7 woofer.

Print

All specs

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Main)

    45 W

  • Power Off Consumption (Main)

    0.5 W ↓

ACCESSORY

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Open Source

    Yes

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • QSG(Quick Setup Guide)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

DIMENSION (WXHXD)

  • Box Size

    485 x 540 x 278 mm

  • Main

    410 x 415 x 194 mm

GENERAL

  • Frequency Response

    as low as 25.9 Hz

  • Number of Speakers

    1 EA

  • Output Power

    220 W

WEIGHT

  • Gross Weight

    12.3 kg

  • Main

    8.8 kg

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