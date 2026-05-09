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Sound Suite W7: Wireless Subwoofer for Immersive Deep Bass
*Receives and outputs AI applied sound signal from connected device, but has no built-in AI processing
Deep 25.9 Hz bass with flexible placement — LG Sound Suite W7
The W7 is the dedicated woofer in the LG Sound Suite lineup, equipped with a Peerless 8-inch driver that delivers ultra-low, room-filling bass reaching down to 25.9 Hz. Its versatile design supports both vertical and horizontal placement, allowing it to suit your setup while blending seamlessly into any space.
1) LG Sound Suite placed in a living room, demonstrating flexible speaker placement for an immersive home sound system 2) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 3) Close-up of the LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with its driver showing deep bass performance down to 29.5 Hz
*W7 can be assigned to a Dolby Atmos FlexConnect group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
Deep bass extended down to 25.9 Hz
Backed by Peerless’s century-long legacy of audio innovation, the 8-inch woofer in its precisely tuned 22-liter enclosure delivers powerful, high-output bass with remarkable control and minimal distortion. Each note resonates with depth and precision, creating an immersive foundation you can feel as much as hear.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer with deep bass precision control for wireless surround sound system
*Woofer level and phase adjustment will be supported when connected to a TV.
Connect your W7 to your TV wirelessly
No extra devices, no hassle. Expand your audio setup effortlessly and fill your space with immersive, cinematic sound.
LG Sound Suite W7 woofer placed below a TV with a soundbar, showing easy wireless sound expansion for an immersive home stereo audio system
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*DAFC is supported on select LG TV models. Support began with the LG OLED C and G series in 2025, and in 2026 expands to additional OLED and QNED models.
*Supported models include:
2025: LG OLED G5, C5
2026: LG OLED W6, G6, C6, B6; LG MRGB 95, 9M, 85; LG QNED 86, 82
*W7 can be assigned to a DAFC group, but does not operate in DAFC mode.
Designed to blend seamlessly into your space
Whether placed horizontally or vertically, the W7 adapts effortlessly to your environment. Its flexible placement ensures consistent sound quality and a seamless fit within your interior — a clean, modern aesthetic that feels designed for your home.
*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
*DAFC is supported on select LG TV models. Support began with the LG OLED C and G series in 2025, and in 2026 expands to additional OLED and QNED models.
*Supported models include:
2025: LG OLED G5, C5
2026: LG OLED W6, G6, C6, B6; LG MRGB 95, 85; LG QNED 86, 82
Freedom to connect directly to your TV
Connect your speakers directly to the TV without a soundbar. Pair them with DAFC-enabled OLED & QNED TVs for an immersive, room-filling audio experience.
|Feature
|Immersive Quad Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 7
|Stereo Suite 5
Stereo Suite 7 Pro
Stereo Suite 7
Stereo Suite 5
|null
|X
|X
|X
*The W7 is scheduled to launch after March 2026.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
|null
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|AI Processor
Start with H7, the core of your Sound Suite
You can build your Sound Suite with just the H7. Use it as a hub to seamlessly connect your TV and speakers.
|Features
|Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|Immersive Suite 5 Pro
|Immersive Suite 7
Immersive Quad Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 5 Pro
Immersive Suite 7
|null
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Features
|Immersive Suite 5
|Immersive Suite 7 Pro
Immersive Suite 5
Immersive Suite 7 Pro
|null
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
|Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen 3
Discover more from the Sound Suite lineup
Explore the various Sound Suite models and find the best fit to start building your own sound setup.
1) LG Sound Suite with Dolby Atmos FlexConnect technology detects each speaker’s location to optimize surround sound systems 2) LG Sound Suite speaker emitting golden sound waves, illustrating AI Sound Pro for an optimized home sound system 3) LG Sound Suite speakers arranged with a TV , highlighting versatile use for home audio systems
H7
The center of Sound Suite, the H7 is an all-in-one sound system with Alpha 11 AI processor. Built with 4 subwoofers and 8 passive radiators.
M7
Designed for immersive clarity, the M7 is a DAFC-supported speaker with AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and 3 full ranges.
M5
Compact yet dynamic, the M5 is a DAFC-supported speaker featuring AI Sound Pro and AI Calibration. Features a woofer and dual tweeters.
W7
A DAFC-supported bass module featuring an 8-inch Peerless woofer, delivering ultra low bass down to 25Hz.
Official guides to get the most out of LG Sound Suite
Step-by-step videos and FAQs that help you set up, customize, and fully experience Sound Suite — from Dolby Atmos FlexConnect to AI-powered sound features.
LG Sound Suite home theater speaker set with a H7 soundbar, a pair of M7 speakers, another pair of M5 speakers and a W7 woofer.
All specs
POWER
Power Consumption (Main)
45 W
Power Off Consumption (Main)
0.5 W ↓
ACCESSORY
Warranty Card
Yes
Open Source
Yes
Power Cord
Yes
QSG(Quick Setup Guide)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi
Yes
CONVENIENCE
Dolby Atmos FlexConnect
Yes
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
DIMENSION (WXHXD)
Box Size
485 x 540 x 278 mm
Main
410 x 415 x 194 mm
GENERAL
Frequency Response
as low as 25.9 Hz
Number of Speakers
1 EA
Output Power
220 W
WEIGHT
Gross Weight
12.3 kg
Main
8.8 kg
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