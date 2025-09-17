We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
11KG, Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Control in Middle Black
Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control
Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.
Diagram compares the difference between power usage of a Non-inverter versus Inverter which offers precise control
Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.
Diagram shows energy saving by using LG Smart Inverter washing machine compared to using conventional induction motor washer
Auto Restart
*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.
LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special compound
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.
Image shows motor durability with Bulk Molding Compound Motor Protection. Motor is protected from dust, insects and humidity
*BMC : Bulk molding compound is a glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polyester material, commonly applied to highly durable products such as car head lamp reflector
