11KG, Top Load Washing Machine, Smart Inverter Control in Middle Black

Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Smart Motion
  • Turbo Drum™
  • Auto Pre Wash
  • LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration
  • Smart Diagnosis™
More
inverter10
Inverter
smart diagnosis

Energy Saving with Smart Inverter Control

Smart Inverter Technology eliminates wasted operation by efficiently controlling energy use.

What is Inverter?

Conventional on/off type AC works low energy efficiency. However Inverter works continuously by varying its brightness without turning it off. Thereby giving higher energy saving.

Diagram compares the difference between power usage of a Non-inverter versus Inverter which offers precise control

Washing Machine With Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter washing machines adjust the energy consumption at
the optimum level in accordance with the required power.

Diagram shows energy saving by using LG Smart Inverter washing machine compared to using conventional induction motor washer

Auto Restart

When a washing machine is turned off due to power failure, it will restart automatically from the position it stopped to adjust accordingly.

Standby Power Save

Even if the power cord is plugged in while power is off, only extremely little electricity will run through the washer. You don't need to worry about wasted electricity.
Smart Motion

Smart Motion

Smart Motion is 3 kinds of motions created by Smart Inverter for optimized washing by fabric type. Enjoy better combination for better care.
TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™

TurboDrum™ enables the most powerful wash and removes the toughest dirt through strong water stream of rotating drum and pulsator in the opposite direction.
Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

Auto Pre Wash

With one touch, tough stains are ready to be gone. Let your hands free, let your washing machine do the laundry.

*Normal cycle starts after 8-min. of pre-washing.

LoDecibel™ & Less Vibration

BMC Motor Protection holds the motor tightly so that it can minimize the noise and vibration level. Plus more durability and 10 year motor warranty.

Durability with BMC Motor Protection

Prevents corrosion by surrounding the motor with special compound
molding that can protect the inside of the motor from dust, and humidity.

Image shows motor durability with Bulk Molding Compound Motor Protection. Motor is protected from dust, insects and humidity

*BMC : Bulk molding compound is a glass-fiber reinforced thermoset polyester material, commonly applied to highly durable products such as car head lamp reflector

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™ helps diagnose and troubleshoot mechanical issues, limiting costly and inconvenient service visits
Safe

Safe & Convenient Design

Stylish and durable design ensures convenience and safety while offering efficient and innovative features.
Table Caption
FeaturesT2311VSABT2108VSAWT2109VSABT2310VSAW
T2311VSAB
11kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2108VSAW
8kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2109VSAB
9kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
T2310VSAW
10kg, Smart Inverter Top Load Washing Machine
Capacity 11kg8kg9kg10kg
Dimensions (W X H X D)590 x 965 x 610 mm540 x 925 x 540 mm540 x 925 x 540 mm590 x 960 x 606 mm
Smart InverterYesYesYesYes
Smart MotionYesYesYesYes
TurboWash360™NoNoNoNo
Steam™NoNoNoNo
Buy NowBuy NowBuy NowBuy Now
All specs

