Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Satış Noktaları

Destek

LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü

LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü

XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü XL5T için önden görünüm
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
  • LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü XL5T için önden görünüm
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T
LG XBOOM XL5T Bluetooth Hoparlör, 200W Parti Hoparlörü, XL5T

Temel Özellikler

  • 200W Çıkış ve 6,5 inç Woofer
  • Çok Renkli Halka Işık & Çift Flaşlı Işık
  • IPX4
  • 12 Saat Pil Ömrü
Daha fazla
LG XBOOM XL5S, kırmızı-turuncu degrade ışıklandırmalar açık halde sahneye yerleştirilmiştir. Sahne arkasında insanlar müziğin keyfini çıkarır.

Güçlü Ses,Büyük Parti

Partiyi güçlü bir sesle yaşatın. LG XBOOM XL5T, mekanı doldurmak için güçlü bir parti sesi üretir.

Partinin İhtişamlı Sesini Hissedin

LG XBOOM XL5T'yi dilediğiniz yerde açarak mekanı özel bir kulübe dönüştürün. Kulaklarınızın pasını silecek muazzam ses kalitesini ve yüksek notaların netliğini hissedin.

LG XBOOM XL5S, sonsuz alana yerleştirilmiştir. Duvarda kare ses grafikleri gösterilir. Hoparlörün ortasındaki 6,5 inçlik dev woofer büyütülerek 200 W sesi vurgular. Woofer'dan ses dalgaları çıkar.
200W Çıkış Gücü

Mekanı Devasa Sesle Doldurun

LG XBOOM XL5T ile vücudunuzu sarsan sesi hissedin. 200W çıkış gücüyle güçlü bir parti sesi yaratır.

Dev Woofer

Güçlü Bas için İdeal

LG XBOOM XL5T ile partinizi bir sonraki seviyeye taşıyın ve derin basları hissedin. 6,5 inçlik Dev Woofer ile mekanı dolduran güçlü bas sunar.

Dinamik Bas Optimizasyonu

Düşük Ses Seviyesinde Bile Basları Hissedin

Güçlü basları dilediğiniz zaman duyun. Dinamik Bas Optimizasyonu, basta bozulma olmadan dengeli sesin keyfini çıkarmanızı sağlar.

*Ses, ses kaynağına bağlı olarak değişiklik gösterebilir.

2,5 İnçlik Kubbe Tweeter

Net Ses Kalitesi

İç ve dış mekanlarda yüksek frekanslı notaları net bir şekilde duyabilirsiniz. İyi ses kalitesi sağlayan iki adet 2,5 inç kubbeli tweeter'a sahiptir.

*Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

Una mujer está cantando
Mikrofon ve Gitar Girişi

Kendi Konserinizi Düzenleyin

LG XBOOM XL5T ile etkinliğinizi karaokeye çevirebilirsiniz. Mikrofonunuzu takın ve kalbinizden geçen şarkıyı söyleyin. Ayrıca bir gitar takıp kendi akustik konserinizi de verebilirsiniz.

LG XBOOM XL5T ile akustik konser keyfi yaşayan insanlar. Resmin altında gitarlar vardır

Hoparlörün önden görünümü. Işığın her bölümü ile ilgili bilgileri gösteren bir çizgi bulunur. Üstte ve altta çift flaşlı ışık. Ortada pembe-mavi degrade renkli halka ışık yanar.
XBOOM Parti Işıkları

Partinizi Büyüleyici Hale Getirin

LG XBOOM Parti Işıkları ile partiyi aydınlatın. Gösterişli çift flaşlı ışık ile bir parti ışık gösterisi oluşturabilirsiniz.
Siyah renkli alana metin yerleştirilmiştir. Çok renkli halka ışığın saat yönünde, saat yönünün tersine, üst ve altta yarım daire, sol ve sağ yarım daire ve flaş efekti şeklinde hareketlerinin piktogramı gösterilir. Hoparlör 45 derecelik açıyla sola yerleştirilmiştir. Altında tasarım amaçlı mor degrade renkli alan vardır. 6,5 inç woofer, çeşitli renklerini vurgulamak üzere büyütülmüştür.
Çok Renkli Halka Işıklandırma

Halka Işık ile daha fazla eğlence

LG XBOOM XL5T, tempoyla uyum sağlayan Çok Renkli Halka Işık gösterisini sunar. Müziğinizle birlikte sergileyeceğiniz ışık dansı, partiye dinamik bir enerji katar.

Parti Işıklarınızı Özelleştirin

Kendi parti ışıklarınızı özelleştirmek için XBOOM uygulamasında Seçimim bölümünü kullanın.

XBOOM uygulamasının ekran görüntüsü. Işıkları uygulama üzerinden özelleştirebilirsiniz.

Yukarıdan aşağı: Hoparlörün etrafında dans eden bazı insanlar vardır. Parkta, bir grup insan hoparlörle müziğin keyfini çıkarır. Son görselde ürünün üst kısmının yakından görünümü gösterilir.

*Gösterilen tüm resimler sadece temsilidir. Gerçek ürün, ürünün geliştirilmesine bağlı olarak değişebilir.

Dilediğiniz yere götürün,
dilediğiniz zaman keyfini çıkarın

Müziğinizi paylaşmak istediğiniz her yere LG XBOOM XL5T ile gidin. Açık havada uyum sağlayacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır. Bu nedenle sizinle her yere sorunsuz seyahat eder.

Tutun ve Götürün

LG XBOOM XL5T, taşımayı kolaylaştıran bir tutma yerine sahiptir. Kolay taşınabilirlik için ergonomik tutma yerlerine sahip sağlam bir yapıdır.

IPX4 Suya Dayanıklı

LG XBOOM XL5T, IPX4 Suya Dayanıklılık sınıfına uygundur. Su sıçramalarına karşı dayanıklıdır.

*IPX4 sınıfı tatlı suda test edilmiştir. Hoparlör suya daldırılmamalıdır. Yüzme havuzları veya okyanus gibi su kütlelerinin çevresinde dikkatli kullanın.

12 Saat Pil Ömrü

LG XBOOM XL5T, partinizin devam etmesini sağlayacak güce sahiptir. Durmak ve şarj etmek zorunda kalmadan partinizin tadını çıkarın.

*%50 ses düzeyi ile ışıklandırma olmadan 12 saatlik pil ömrü kullanımı, ayarlara ve çevre koşullarına göre değişiklik gösterir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

GENEL

  • Kanal Sayısı

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Çıkış Gücü

    200 W

EQ

  • Ses Genişletme (Sound Boost)

    Evet

  • Standart

    Evet

  • Kişisel EQ(App)

    Evet

SES FORMATI

  • SBC

    Evet

  • AAC

    Evet

BAĞLANABILIRLIK

  • USB

    1

  • Bluetooth Sürümü

    5.1

GÜÇ KAYNAĞI

  • AC Adaptör Jakı

    Evet

PIL

  • Pil Şarj Süresi

    3.5

  • Pil Ömrü (saat)

    12

GÜÇ TÜKETIMI

  • Güç açık Modu

    55 W

  • Bekleme Modu

    0.5 W

ERIŞILEBILIRLIK

  • Çoklu Noktalama

    Evet

  • Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı (İkili Mod)

    Evet

  • Kablosuz Parti Bağlantısı (Çoklu Mod)

    Evet

  • Yükseltme Yöneticisi (FOTA)

    Evet

  • Bluetooth Uygulaması (Android/iOS)

    Evet

  • Aydınlatma

    Evet

  • Su / Sıçrama Geçirmez

    IPX4

  • Pil Göstergesi

    Evet

  • Güvenlik kilidi

    Evet

BOYUT (GXYXD)

  • Hoparlör

    289 x 570 x 280 mm

  • Karton Kutu

    698 x 374 x 354 mm

HOPARLÖR

  • Woofer Ünitesi

    6.5" x 1

  • Tweeter Ünitesi Boyutu

    2.5" x 2

  • Tweeter Ünite Tipi

    Cone

AĞIRLIK

  • Net Ağırlık

    11,2 kg

  • Bürüt Ağırllık

    13,6 kg

AKSESUAR

  • Garanti belgesi

    Evet

  • AC Adaptör

    Evet

Müşteri Yorumları

Mağazada Bul

Yakınlarınızda bu ürünü deneyimleyin.

LG Size Özel Seçimler