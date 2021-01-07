We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’nin 2021 GRAM Dizüstü Bilgisayarları 16:10 Görüş Oranına Sahip Ekranları ve Şık Tasarımlarıyla Şaşırtıyor
Ultra Hafif Dizüstü Bilgisayarlar, Güçlü Performans ve Taşınabilirliklerini Korurken,
LG gram 17
(17Z90P)
LG gram 16
(16Z90P)
LG gram 14
(14Z90P)
LG gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P)
LG gram 14 2-in-1
(14T90P)
Ekran Boyutu
17-inch
16-inch
14-inch
16-inch
14-inch
LCD
WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 % 99 (Tipik)
WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 % 99 (Tipik)
WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, DCI-P3 % 99 (Tipik)
WQXGA (2560 x 1600), Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6
WUXGA (1920 x 1200), Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6
Görüş Oranı
16:10
16:10
16:10
16:10
16:10
Ağırlık
1350g (2.98lbs)
1190g (2.62lbs)
999g (2.2lbs)
1480g (3.26lbs)
1250g (2.76lbs)
Boyut
380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm
(14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70 inç)
355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8mm
(14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66 inç)
313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8mm
(12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inç)
356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95mm
314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm
Batarya
80Wh
80Wh
72Wh
80Wh
72Wh
CPU
11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor
GPU
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD
Graphics
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD
Graphics
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD
Graphics
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD
Graphics
Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics
Intel® UHD
Graphics
Hafıza
8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)
8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)
8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)
8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)
8/16GB
(LPDDR4x)
Depolama
M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMeTM)
M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMeTM)
M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMeTM)
M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMeTM)
M.2 Dual SSD slots
(NVMeTM)
Renk
Beyaz, Gümüş, Siyah
Beyaz, Gümüş, Siyah
Beyaz, Gümüş, Siyah
Beyaz, Gümüş, Siyah
Beyaz, Gümüş, Siyah
Klavye
Arkadan Aydınlatmalı
Arkadan Aydınlatmalı
Arkadan Aydınlatmalı
Arkadan Aydınlatmalı
Arkadan Aydınlatmalı
I/O Port
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out
USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1, microSD/UFS,
HP-Out
USP
Parmak izi okuyucu,
Parmak izi okuyucu,
Parmak izi okuyucu,
Parmak izi okuyucu, Stylus Kalem (Wacom AES 2.0), US Askeri Standart 810G Uyumluluk DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6
Parmak izi okuyucu, Stylus Kalem (Wacom AES 2.0), US Askeri Standart 810G Uyumluluk, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6
