LG’nin 2021 GRAM Dizüstü Bilgisayarları 16:10 Görüş Oranına Sahip Ekranları ve Şık Tasarımlarıyla Şaşırtıyor

Kurumsal 01/07/2021
Print


Ultra Hafif Dizüstü Bilgisayarlar, Güçlü Performans ve Taşınabilirliklerini Korurken,
Şık Tasarımıyla Daha Fazla Ekran Alanı Sunuyor.
 
LG Electronics (LG), merakla beklenen yeni gram dizüstü bilgisayar serisini ilk kez sanal olarak gerçekleştirilen CES 2021'e getiriyor. Ultra hafif, ultra taşınabilir, olağanüstü performansa ve uzun pil ömrüne sahip yeni modeller, markanın her yere rahatça taşınabilme geleneğini sürdürüyor. Şık yeni tasarımlar ve üretkenliği artıran 16:10 en / boy oranına sahip ekranlar, şirketin çok yönlü çözümlerine daha da fazla değer katıyor.
 
Seri 5 farklı heyecan verici modelden oluşuyor: LG gram 17 (model 17Z90P), LG gram 16 (model 16Z90P), LG gram 14 (model 14Z90P), LG gram 2'si 1 arada 16 (model 16T90P) ve LG gram 2'si 1 arada 14 (model 14T90P). Modellerin tümü, iş verimliliğini en üst düzeye çıkarmak için 16:10 en boy ekran oranına sahip. Çoğu dizüstü bilgisayarda bulunan 16:9 ekranlardan daha fazla ekran alanı sunan en yeni LG gramlar, daha fazla bilgi gösterebiliyor. Klavye ve dokunmatik yüzey, bu kompakt cihazların taşınabilirliğinden ödün vermeden daha hızlı ve daha kolay yazma işlevi sağlamak için genişletilmiş durumda. 
 
DCI-P3 renk alanının yüzde 99'unu (tipik) kapsayan yüksek çözünürlüklü yeni ekranlar, iş için olduğu kadar, canlı, doğru renkleri, olağanüstü kontrastı ve keskin ayrıntılarla üstün görüntü kalitesi ile eğlence için de mükemmel bir alternatif oluşturuyor. 2021 serisinin dört kenarlı süper ince çerçeve tasarımı, kullanıcıları ekranın içerisine çekmesine yardımcı oluyor. Bu tasarım ayrıca, bu üst düzey ürünün daha zarif, daha sofistike görünmesine katkıda bulunuyor. 
 
En talepkar kullanıcıların ihtiyaçlarını karşılayan LG gramlar, Intel® EvoTM Platform sertifikasına sahip. Ürün ayrıca, Iris® Xe Graphics ve hızlı LPDDR4x belleğe sahip ve 11. Nesil Intel® CoreTM işlemci tarafından destekleniyor. LG gram 17Z90P, 16Z90P ve 16T90P modellerinde, şarjlar arasında daha uzun süre kullanım sağlamak için 80 Wh yüksek yoğunluklu piller bulunuyor. Bu da, kullanıcıları her zaman yanlarında güç adaptörü taşıma zorunluluğundan kurtarıyor.
 
Taşınabilirlikten ödün vermeden büyük ekran deneyimi sunan, serinin amiral gemisi LG gram 17, 17 inç büyük bir ekrana sahip ve yalnızca 1,35 kg (2,98 lb) ağırlığında. Eşit derecede taşınabilir olan yeni LG gram 16 ve 14, sırasıyla yalnızca 1,19 kg (2,62 lb) ve 999 g (2,2 lb) ağırlığa ve 1,68 cm (0,66 inç) kalınlığa sahip. LG’nin ultra dar çerçevesi ve gizli menteşe tasarımı sayesinde, her üç model de yüzde 90 gibi etkileyici bir ekran-gövde oranı (STBR) elde ediyor.
 
Yeni LG 2'si 1 arada gramın hem 16 hem de 14 inç modelleri, LG'nin benzersiz 360 derecelik menteşesi ve olağanüstü hafiflikleri sayesinde inanılmaz bir özgürlük sunuyor. LG gram 2'si 1 arada, sorunsuz, hassas bir yazma ve çizim deneyimi için gelişmiş gezinme ve kontrol için Wacom AES 2.0 ile uyumlu bir stylus kalem ile birlikte geliyor.
 
LG Electronics İş Çözümleri Şirketi'nin Kıdemli Başkan Yardımcısı ve BT İş Birimi Başkanı Jang Ik-hwan “Eşi görülmemiş taşınabilirlik ve birinci sınıf performansla eşanlamlı olan LG gram markası, ultra ince dizüstü bilgisayar pazarında çıtayı yükseltmeye devam ediyor. Hafifliği korurken daha zarif, daha rafine tasarımlar ve 16:10 en boy oranlı ekranlarla, en yeni LG gram serimiz tüketicilere gittikleri her yerde daha iyi üretkenlik ve daha sürükleyici izleme deneyimleri yaşama olanağı veriyor” dedi.
 
11-14 Ocak tarihleri arasında LG’nin CES 2021 sanal showroomunu ziyaret edenler, Gram serisinin en yeni tasarımını, performansını ve taşınabilirliğini ilk elden deneyimleyebilecekler. # LGCES2021'i kullanarak LG'nin diğer CES duyuruları sosyal medyada takip edilebilir. Serinin Türkiye’de satışa sunulup sunulmayacağı ise henüz netlik kazanmadı.
 
Ürünler hakkında daha fazla bilgi için, https://www.lg.com/global/exhibition/it adresini ziyaret edebilirsiniz.
 
 
Özellikler

 

LG gram 17 

(17Z90P)

LG gram 16 

(16Z90P)

LG gram 14 

(14Z90P)

LG gram 16 2-in-1 (16T90P)

LG gram 14 2-in-1

(14T90P)

Ekran Boyutu

17-inch

16-inch

14-inch

16-inch

14-inch

LCD

WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 % 99 (Tipik)

WQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, DCI-P3 % 99 (Tipik)

WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS, DCI-P3 % 99 (Tipik)

WQXGA (2560 x 1600), Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6

WUXGA (1920 x 1200), Touch IPS Display, Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6

Görüş Oranı

16:10

16:10

16:10

16:10

16:10

Ağırlık

1350g (2.98lbs)

1190g (2.62lbs)

999g (2.2lbs)

1480g (3.26lbs)

1250g (2.76lbs)

Boyut

380.2 x 260.1 x 17.8mm

(14.97 x 10.24 x 0.70 inç)

355.9 x 243.4 x 16.8mm

(14.01 x 9.58 x 0.66 inç)

313.4 x 215.2 x 16.8mm

(12.34 x 8.47 x 0.66 inç)

356.6 x 248.3 x 16.95mm
 (14.04 x 9.78 x 0.67 inç) 

314 x 219.5 x 16.75mm
 (12.36 x 8.64 x 0.66 inç)

Batarya

80Wh

80Wh

72Wh

80Wh

72Wh

CPU

11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor

GPU

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® UHD

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® UHD

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® UHD

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® UHD

Graphics

Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics

Intel® UHD

Graphics

Hafıza

8/16GB

(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB

(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB

(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB

(LPDDR4x)

8/16GB

(LPDDR4x)

Depolama

M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMeTM)

M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMeTM)

M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMeTM)

M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMeTM)

M.2 Dual SSD slots

(NVMeTM)

Renk

Beyaz, Gümüş, Siyah

Beyaz, Gümüş, Siyah

Beyaz, Gümüş, Siyah

Beyaz, Gümüş, Siyah

Beyaz, Gümüş, Siyah

Klavye

Arkadan Aydınlatmalı

Arkadan Aydınlatmalı

Arkadan Aydınlatmalı

Arkadan Aydınlatmalı

Arkadan Aydınlatmalı

I/O Port

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1(x2), HDMI, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USB 4 Gen3x2(x2, USB PD, ThunderboltTM 4), USB 3.2 Gen2x1, microSD/UFS,

HP-Out

USP

Parmak izi okuyucu,
 US Askeri Standart 810G Uyumu, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Parmak izi okuyucu,
 US Askeri Standart 810G Uyumu, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Parmak izi okuyucu,
 US Askeri Standart 810G Uyumu, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Parmak izi okuyucu, Stylus Kalem (Wacom AES 2.0), US Askeri Standart 810G Uyumluluk DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Parmak izi okuyucu, Stylus Kalem (Wacom AES 2.0), US Askeri Standart 810G Uyumluluk, DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

 
