LG’nin Yeni İnovatif Ürünleri CES’ten Rekor Sayıda Ödülle Döndü





Bu yılki CES®'te muhteşem bir dönüş yapan LG Electronics (LG), beyaz eşya ve ev eğlencesi kategorilerinde en önemli yenilikleri onurlandıran 220'den fazla ödülle önceki yıllara kıyasla şimdiye kadarki en fazla ödülü evine götürdü.

LG'nin CES 2023'te aldığı en önemli ödüller arasında, Zero Connect teknolojisine sahip dünyanın ilk kablosuz OLED TV'si olan çığır açan LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) ile En İyi Ev Sineması Teknolojisi kategorisinde gıpta ile bakılan “Engadget Best of CES” ödülü yer aldı.

OLED teknolojisinin dünya lideri LG, devrim niteliğindeki OLED TV'sinin 10. yıl dönümü olan 2023’te, CES'te hakimiyetini sürdürdü. LG OLED M3 ve LG OLED evo G3 ve C3 de dahil olmak üzere en son OLED TV serisi için sektörün en önemli ödüllerini eve götürdü. LG OLED evo G3, geçen yılın modellerine göre yüzde 70'e varan parlaklık artışı sunuyor. 97 inç LG SIGNATURE OLED M3 ise (M3 modeli ayrıca 83 ve 77 inç ekran boyutları da bulunuyor) OLED TV teknolojisinin evriminde bir sonraki adım olarak kabul ediliyor. Bu yenilikçi ürün, CNET, Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, WIRED, The Verge, USA Today, PCMag ve Mashable gibi büyük teknoloji yayınları tarafından onurlandırıldı. “evo” teknolojisine sahip yeni LG G3 serisi OLED TV de, TechCrunch, CNET, Tom's Guide, Review ve BGR tarafından onurlandırıldı.

LG ayrıca MoodUP™ teknolojisine sahip yeni buzdolabıyla The Wall Street Journal, CNET, The Washington Post, WIRED, Good Housekeeping, Tom's Guide ve PCMag gibi önde gelen yayınlardan övgüler aldı. En son teknolojiye sahip ev aleti, entegre bir Bluetooth hoparlörün yanı sıra 190.000 renk seçeneği sunan LED kapı panelleri ile ileri teknoloji özelleştirmesi nedeniyle CES 2023'ün en heyecan verici ürünlerinden biri olarak kabul edildi.

LG'nin en yeni ARTCOOL™ Gallery konut kliması, LCD panelli şık tasarımıyla da büyük ilgi gördü ve TechRadar'dan Best of CES ve Business Insider'dan CES 2023'ten En İyi Yenilikçi Ürünler ödüllerini aldı. Şık ev mobilyası ve gelişmiş hava temizleyicinin avantajlarını birleştiren LG'nin PuriCare™ Aero Furniture, üst düzey hava temizleme teknolojisini ambiyans aydınlatması içeren fütürist, renkli sehpalarla gizleme becerisi ve kablosuz şarj yüzeyi sağlaması nedeniyle PC Mag (CES'in En İyi Akıllı Ev Teknolojisi) ve Review (CES 2023 Editörlerin Seçimi Ödülü) tarafından onurlandırıldı.

LG, Tüketici Teknolojisi Derneği'nin (CTA) CES İnovasyon Ödülü programından, LG Şeffaf OLED Ekran, LG OLED Flex ve LG'nin 65 inç UltraFine Display OLED Pro'ya verilen üç En İyi İnovasyon Ödülü dahil olmak üzere 25 CES İnovasyon Ödülü kazandı.