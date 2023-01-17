We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG’nin Yeni İnovatif Ürünleri CES’ten Rekor Sayıda Ödülle Döndü
Kurumsal 01/17/2023
Bu yılki CES®'te muhteşem bir dönüş yapan LG Electronics (LG), beyaz eşya ve ev eğlencesi kategorilerinde en önemli yenilikleri onurlandıran 220'den fazla ödülle önceki yıllara kıyasla şimdiye kadarki en fazla ödülü evine götürdü.
LG'nin CES 2023'te aldığı en önemli ödüller arasında, Zero Connect teknolojisine sahip dünyanın ilk kablosuz OLED TV'si olan çığır açan LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3) ile En İyi Ev Sineması Teknolojisi kategorisinde gıpta ile bakılan “Engadget Best of CES” ödülü yer aldı.
OLED teknolojisinin dünya lideri LG, devrim niteliğindeki OLED TV'sinin 10. yıl dönümü olan 2023’te, CES'te hakimiyetini sürdürdü. LG OLED M3 ve LG OLED evo G3 ve C3 de dahil olmak üzere en son OLED TV serisi için sektörün en önemli ödüllerini eve götürdü. LG OLED evo G3, geçen yılın modellerine göre yüzde 70'e varan parlaklık artışı sunuyor. 97 inç LG SIGNATURE OLED M3 ise (M3 modeli ayrıca 83 ve 77 inç ekran boyutları da bulunuyor) OLED TV teknolojisinin evriminde bir sonraki adım olarak kabul ediliyor. Bu yenilikçi ürün, CNET, Digital Trends, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, WIRED, The Verge, USA Today, PCMag ve Mashable gibi büyük teknoloji yayınları tarafından onurlandırıldı. “evo” teknolojisine sahip yeni LG G3 serisi OLED TV de, TechCrunch, CNET, Tom's Guide, Review ve BGR tarafından onurlandırıldı.
LG ayrıca MoodUP™ teknolojisine sahip yeni buzdolabıyla The Wall Street Journal, CNET, The Washington Post, WIRED, Good Housekeeping, Tom's Guide ve PCMag gibi önde gelen yayınlardan övgüler aldı. En son teknolojiye sahip ev aleti, entegre bir Bluetooth hoparlörün yanı sıra 190.000 renk seçeneği sunan LED kapı panelleri ile ileri teknoloji özelleştirmesi nedeniyle CES 2023'ün en heyecan verici ürünlerinden biri olarak kabul edildi.
LG'nin en yeni ARTCOOL™ Gallery konut kliması, LCD panelli şık tasarımıyla da büyük ilgi gördü ve TechRadar'dan Best of CES ve Business Insider'dan CES 2023'ten En İyi Yenilikçi Ürünler ödüllerini aldı. Şık ev mobilyası ve gelişmiş hava temizleyicinin avantajlarını birleştiren LG'nin PuriCare™ Aero Furniture, üst düzey hava temizleme teknolojisini ambiyans aydınlatması içeren fütürist, renkli sehpalarla gizleme becerisi ve kablosuz şarj yüzeyi sağlaması nedeniyle PC Mag (CES'in En İyi Akıllı Ev Teknolojisi) ve Review (CES 2023 Editörlerin Seçimi Ödülü) tarafından onurlandırıldı.
LG, Tüketici Teknolojisi Derneği'nin (CTA) CES İnovasyon Ödülü programından, LG Şeffaf OLED Ekran, LG OLED Flex ve LG'nin 65 inç UltraFine Display OLED Pro'ya verilen üç En İyi İnovasyon Ödülü dahil olmak üzere 25 CES İnovasyon Ödülü kazandı.
CES 2023’te kazanılan 220 ödülden başlıcaları:
LG SIGNATURE OLED M (97-inch M3) Wireless TV
• CNET: Best of CES 2023 – Best of Show
• Digital Trends: Top Tech of CES 2023 Awards
• Engadget: Best of CES 2023 - Best Home Theater
• PCMag: Best of CES 2023
• Reviewed: CES Editors' Choice Awards 2023
• TechRadar: Best Gadgets of CES 2023 – Best TV Innovation
• The Washington Post: Best and Strangest Tech of CES 2023
• Tom’s Guide: Best of CES 2023 Awards – Best in Show
LG gram Laptops
• CNET: Best Laptops CES 2023 Has to Offer
• Laptop Mag: Best of CES 2023
• PCMag: Best of CES 2023
• PCWorld: Best Laptops from CES 2023
• TechRadar: Best Laptops at CES 2023
• Tom’s Guide: Best Laptops of CES 2023
• WIRED: Best of CES 2023
LG OLED Flex
• Digital Trends: Best Gaming Monitors of CES 2023
• PC World: Best Monitors of CES 2023
• TWICE: TWICE 2023 Picks Awards – CES 2023
LG UltraGear OLED Gaming Monitor
• PC World: Best Monitors of CES 2023
• Wirecutter: Best of CES 2023
• TWICE: TWICE CES 2023 Picks Awards
LG Refrigerator with MoodUP™ Technology
• CNET: The Wildest Tech at CES 2023, 9 Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2023, Best Smart Kitchen Tech
• Good Housekeeping: Editor’s Choice – CES 2023, CES 2023 Top Picks
• Now This News: Some of the Best Products from CES 2023
• PCMag: Best of CES 2023
• Reviewed: CES Editors' Choice Awards 2023
• The Wall Street Journal: Cool, Crazy and Cute Tech – CES 2023
• The Washington Post: Best and Strangest Tech of CES 2023, Best of CES 2023
• Tom’s Guide: Best of CES 2023 Awards – Best Appliance
• The National News: Best, Quirkiest Innovations at CES 2023
• Gear Patrol: Best Home Gadgets of CES 2023
LG InstaView ® Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator
• BestProducts.com: Best of CES Home Appliances – Best Large Appliance
LG PuriCare™ Aero Furniture
• Reviewed: CES Editors' Choice Awards 2023
• TWICE: TWICE Picks Awards – CES 2023
• PCMag: Best Smart Home Tech of CES 2023
LG ARTCOOL™ Gallery Residential Air Conditioner
• TechRadar: Best of CES 2023
• Business Insider: Best Innovative Products from CES 2023
• Gadget Flow: CES 2023 Favorites
• Yanko Design: Best of CES 2023
LG Styler™ ShoeCase
• Digital Trends: The Most Curious Gadgets at CES 2023
LG Styler™ ShoeCare
• CNET: 9 Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2023
• Digital Trends: The Most Curious Gadgets at CES
