VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 özellikli 27" UHD 4K IPS Monitör
27UP85NP-W_PD.pdf
Enerji Sınıfı : EU
Ürün Bilgi Formu

Özellikler

Galeri

Teknik Özellikler

İncelemeler

Destek

Önden görünüm

Mükemmel Detaylar

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitör ile kusursuz görsellerin ve gerçek renk canlılığının keyfini çıkarın. HDR içeriği üzerinde çalışan içerik oluşturucular, önizleme ve düzenleme sırasında elde edecekleri parlaklık ve kontrast üretme becerilerine bayılacaklar.

Kusursuz görseller ve gerçek renk canlılığı sunan monitör

Alan

27" IPS UHD 4K
3840 X 2160

Görüntü Kalitesi

DCI-P3 %95 (Tip.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Ã–zellik

AMD FreeSync™
Yüksekliği / Ekseni / Eğimi Ayarlanabilir Stant

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Net ve Parlak HDR

Monitör, en yeni HDR oyunlarda, filmlerde ve görüntülerde çarpıcı bir görsel sürükleyicilik sunan geniş aralıklı parlaklık ve kontrasta sahip VESA DisplayHDR™ 400'ü destekler.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 ile çarpıcı görsel etki sağlayan monitör

  • SDR
  • HDR Efekti AÇIK

SDR İçeriği için HDR Efekti

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitör, standart içeriği sanal olarak ekran üzerinde HDR kalitesinde videoya dönüştürebilir. SDR içeriğinin ton eşleştirmesini ve parlaklığını artırarak HDR benzeri bir deneyim sağlar.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım şeklinden farklılık gösterebilir.

Gerçek Renkler ve Geniş İzleme Açısı sunan DCI-P3 � Tipik IPS

DCI-P3 %95 içeren IPS (Tip.)

Gerçek Renkler ve Geniş Görünüm

DCI-P3 spektrumunun %95'ini kapsayan bu monitör; içerik oluşturucular, grafik tasarımcılar veya doğru renk arayan herkes için harika bir çözümdür.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım şeklinden farklılık gösterebilir.

LG Calibration Studio ile Donanım Kalibrasyonu özelliğini kullanarak renk performansını optimize edin
LG Calibration Studio

Hazır Donanım Kalibrasyonu

LG Calibration Studio ile Donanım Kalibrasyonu özelliğini kullanarak renk performansını optimize edin ve LG IPS 4K ekranın geniş renk yelpazesinden ve tutarlılığından en iyi şekilde yararlanın.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım şeklinden farklılık gösterebilir.
*Yazılım pakete dâhil DEĞİLDİR. En yeni LG Calibration Studio yazılımını indirmek için LG.COM'u ziyaret edin.

USB Type-C

Kolay Kontrol ve Bağlantı

USB Type-C™ bağlantı noktaları, tek bir kablo üzerinden aynı anda 4K görüntü, veri aktarımı ve bağlı cihaz şarjı (96 W'a kadar) elde etmenize olanak tanıyarak dizüstü bilgisayarınızı destekler. Dizüstü bilgisayarınız veya diğer cihazlarınız için özel kablolara veya şarj cihazlarına ihtiyaç duymadan tek bir USB Type-C™ kablosuyla kablo karmaşasını azaltın ve verimliliği artırın.

Kolay kontrol ve bağlantı olanağı sunan USB Type-C™

4K Ekran

4K

Ekran

Veri Transferi

Veri

Transferi

96 W'a kadar Güç Sağlama

96 W'a

kadar Güç Sağlama

Tüm Cihazları Tek Kabloyla Şarj Edin

Tüm Cihazları

Tek Kabloyla Şarj Edin

*Pakette bulunan USB Type-C™ kablosunun düzgün çalışması için USB Type-C™ bağlantı noktasını monitöre bağlaması gerekir.

Oyunlar 4K ve HDR Kalitesine Ulaşsın

Büyüleyici Oyun Deneyimi

27UP850, iyi görüntü ve ses özelliği sayesinde heyecanlı bir deneyim sağlamanın yanı sıra AMD FreeSync™, Oyun Modu, Dinamik Hareket Senkronizasyonu ve Siyah Dengeleyici ile daha fazla savaş kazanmanıza yardımcı olarak 4K HDR konsol oyun deneyiminde yeni bir dönem başlatır.

4K HDR konsol oyunlarında büyüleyici deneyim

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım şeklinden farklılık gösterebilir.

Akıcı ve Hızlı Hareket sunan AMD FreeSync
AMD FreeSync™

Akıcı ve Hızlı Hareket

Oyuncular, AMD FreeSync™ teknolojisi ile yüksek çözünürlüklü ve hızlı tempolu oyunlarda kesintisiz ve akıcı hareket deneyimi yaşayabilirler. Ekran yırtılmasını ve takılmayı neredeyse ortadan kaldırır.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım şeklinden farklılık gösterebilir.
*“KAPALI” mod (soldaki resim) ile AMD FreeSync™ karşılaştırması.

  • KAPALI
  • AÇIK

Rakiplere Daha Hızlı Tepki Verin

Dinamik Hareket Senkronizasyonu ile giriş gecikmesini azaltabilir, böylelikle oyuncuların kritik anları gerçek zamanlı olarak yakalamalarına yardımcı olabilirsiniz.
  • KAPALI
  • AÇIK

Karanlıkta İlk Siz Saldırın

Siyah Dengeleyici, oyuncuların en karanlık yerlerde saklanan keskin nişancıları görmesine ve flaş patladığında hızla kaçmasına yardımcı olur.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım şeklinden farklılık gösterebilir.

4K ve HDR İçeriklerin Keyfini Çıkarın

Canlı ve Gerçekçi

Birbirinden farklı yayın akışı hizmetlerinden farklı HDR içerikleri keşfedin. DCI-P3 renk alanını destekleyen VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 teknolojisine sahip LG UHD 4K monitörde oyun oynarken canlı parlaklığın ve geniş renk yelpazesinin keyfini çıkarabilirsiniz.

Kullanıcıların 4K ve HDR İçeriklerin keyfini çıkarmasını sağlayan monitör

*Uzaktan kumanda pakete dâhil DEĞİLDİR.

Daha Kolay Kullanıcı Arayüzü sunan OnScreen Control.
OnScreen Control

Daha Basit Kullanıcı Arayüzü

Ekranı bölerek veya sadece birkaç tıkla temel monitör seçeneklerini ayarlayarak çalışma alanını özelleştirebilirsiniz.

*En yeni OnScreen Control versiyonunu indirmek için LG.COM sitesini ziyaret edin.
*Videodaki ürün görüntüleri ve OnScreen Control yalnızca örnekleme amaçlıdır; gerçek üründen ve Asıl Onscreen Control’den farklılık gösterebilir.

Ergonomik Tasarım

Kolay ve Rahat

Ergonomik stant, ekranın yüksekliğini, eğimini ve eksenini size en uygun konuma getirmenizi kolaylaştırır.

Yükseltme, eğme ve eksen ayarı özelliklerine sahip ergonomik tasarım.

Eğimi ayarlanabilen monitör

Eğim

Ekseni ayarlanabilen monitör

Eksen

Yüksekliği ayarlanabilen monitör.

Yükseltme

Yazdır

Ana Özellikler

  • Boyut [İnç]

    27

  • Çözünürlük

    3840x2160

  • Pano Tipi

    IPS

  • En Boy Oranı

    16 : 9

  • Renk Gamı (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 %95 (CIE1976)

  • Parlaklık (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Yenileme Hızı (Maks.) [Hz]

    60

  • Tepki Süresi

    5ms (Daha Hızlı GtG)

  • Konum Ayarlamalarını Görüntüle

    Eğme/Yükseklik/Döndürme

Tüm Özellikler

BILGI

  • Ürün adı

    UHD

  • Yıl

    2021

EKRAN

  • Boyut [İnç]

    27

  • Boyut [cm]

    68.4

  • Çözünürlük

    3840x2160

  • Pano Tipi

    IPS

  • En Boy Oranı

    16 : 9

  • Piksel Aralığı [mm]

    0,1554 x 0,1554

  • Parlaklık (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320

  • Parlaklık (Tip.) [cd/m²]

    400

  • Renk Gamı (Tip.)

    DCI-P3 %95 (CIE1976)

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    1.07B

  • Kontrast Oranı (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Kontrast Oranı (Tip.)

    1200:1

  • Tepki Süresi

    5ms (Daha Hızlı GtG)

  • Yenileme Hızı (Maks.) [Hz]

    60

  • Görüş Açısı (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ÖZELLIKLER

  • HDR10

    EVET

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Etkisi

    EVET

  • Renk Fabrikada Kalibre Edildi

    EVET

  • Donanım Kalibrasyonu

    Donanım Kalibrasyonu Hazır

  • Titreşimsiz Güvenli

    EVET

  • Okuyucu Modu

    EVET

  • Renk Zayıflığı

    EVET

  • Süper Çözünürlük+

    EVET

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Siyah Sabitleyici

    EVET

  • Dinamik Eylem Senkronizasyonu

    EVET

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    EVET

YAZILIM UYGULAMASI

  • LG Kalibrasyon Stüdyosu (True Color Pro)

    EVET

  • Çift Denetleyici

    EVET

  • Ekran Kontrolü (LG Ekran Yöneticisi)

    EVET

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI

    EVET(2 adet)

  • Ekran Bağlantı Noktası

    EVET(1 adet)

  • DP Sürümü

    1.4

  • USB-C

    EVET(1 adet)

  • USB-C (Hz'de Maks. Çözünürlük)

    60 Hz'de 3840 x 2160

  • USB-C (Veri İletimi)

    EVET

  • USB-C (Güç Dağıtımı)

    90W

  • USB Aşağı Akış Bağlantı Noktası

    EVET(2ea/ver3.0)

  • kulaklık çıkışı

    3 kutuplu (Yalnızca Ses)

STANDART

  • RoHS

    EVET

SES

  • Konuşmacı

    5G x 2

  • Maksimum Ses

    EVET

GÜÇ

  • Tip

    Harici Güç(Adaptör)

  • AC girişi

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Güç Tüketimi (Tip.)

    44W

  • Güç Tüketimi (Maks.)

    185W

  • Güç Tüketimi (Enerji Yıldızı)

    25.4W

  • Güç Tüketimi (Uyku Modu)

    0,5 W'tan az (HDMI/DP giriş durumu)

  • Güç Tüketimi (DC Kapalı)

    0,3 W'tan az

MEKANIK

  • Konum Ayarlamalarını Görüntüle

    Eğme/Yükseklik/Döndürme

  • Duvara Monte Edilebilir [mm]

    100x100

BOYUTLAR/AĞIRLIKLAR

  • Ayaklı Boyut (G x Y x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3(↑) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3(↓)

  • Ayaksız Boyut (G x Y x D) [mm]

    613,5x363,5x45,4

  • Nakliye Boyutu (G x Y x D) [mm]

    694x496x212

  • Ayaklı Ağırlık [kg]

    5.9

  • Ayaksız Ağırlık [kg]

    4.1

  • Nakliye Ağırlığı [kg]

    8.9

AKSESUAR

  • HDMI

    EVET

  • USB-C

    EVET

  • Ekran Bağlantı Noktası

    EVET

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

