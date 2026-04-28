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LG UltraFine™ 40 inç Nano IPS Black 5K2K, Thunderbolt™ 5 ile

LG UltraFine™ 40 inç Nano IPS Black 5K2K, Thunderbolt™ 5 ile

40U990A-W
Front view of LG UltraFine™ 40 inç Nano IPS Black 5K2K, Thunderbolt™ 5 ile 40U990A-W
-15 derece yandan görünüm
+15 derece yandan görünüm
Arkadan görünüm
Ekran yukarı doğru eğikken arkadan görünüm
Yandan görünüm
Üstten görünüm
Arkadan görünüm
Arkadan görünüm
Stant sökülmüşken arkadan görünüm
Bağlantı noktalarının yakın plan çekimi
USP kartı: Ürün ana görüntüsü
USP kartı: 5K2K Ekran
USP kartı: Profesyonel ekran
USP kartı: VESA certified Display HDR 600
Front view of LG UltraFine™ 40 inç Nano IPS Black 5K2K, Thunderbolt™ 5 ile 40U990A-W
-15 derece yandan görünüm
+15 derece yandan görünüm
Arkadan görünüm
Ekran yukarı doğru eğikken arkadan görünüm
Yandan görünüm
Üstten görünüm
Arkadan görünüm
Arkadan görünüm
Stant sökülmüşken arkadan görünüm
Bağlantı noktalarının yakın plan çekimi
USP kartı: Ürün ana görüntüsü
USP kartı: 5K2K Ekran
USP kartı: Profesyonel ekran
USP kartı: VESA certified Display HDR 600

Temel Özellikler

  • Nano IPS Black
  • 5K2K 5120x2160
  • DisplayHDR True Black 600
  • Thunderbolt™ 5
Daha fazla
EkranUyumlulukKullanılabilirlik

Ödüllü mükemmellik

Digital Trends Award logosu

Digital Trends 2025

Oyuncular ve yüksek kaliteli performans isteyenler için Readers’ Choice en iyi monitör serisi

LG UltraFine Monitor logosu.

Dünyanın ilk Thunderbolt™ 5 destekli 5K2K Ekranı*
Hassasiyet için Geliştirildi

Üzerinde rengin nasıl doğru bir şekilde gösterildiğini gösteren bir kız görüntüsü bulunan UltraFine monitörün önden görünümü.

Üzerinde rengin nasıl doğru bir şekilde gösterildiğini gösteren bir kız görüntüsü bulunan UltraFine monitörün önden görünümü.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım deneyiminden farklılık gösterebilir.

*https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products

UltraFine'ın temel özelliklerini gösteren metin içeren 5 farklı görüntü

UltraFine'ın temel özelliklerini gösteren metin içeren 5 farklı görüntü

Görüntü yok

5K2K Ekran.                                     Daha keskin, daha geniş, daha net.

5K2K Nano IPS1) Black ekran (5120x2160), standart 4K UHD’den (3840x2160) %33 daha fazla piksel2) sunarak daha fazla içerik görüntülemek ve programlar arasında geçiş yapma ihtiyacını azaltmak için daha geniş bir tuval sağlar. Yüksek çözünürlüğü, jilet keskinliğinde görüntüler ve hassas ayrıntılar sunarak profesyonel video düzenleme, grafik tasarım ve doğruluğun kritik olduğu görsel çalışmalar için uygun hale getirir. Canlı netlik, sürekli yakınlaştırma veya kaydırma yapmadan ince ayrıntıları bile tespit edebilmenizi sağlar.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım deneyiminden farklılık gösterebilir.
1) Nano IPS, ekranın LED'inde nanometre boyutunda parçacıklar kullanan gelişmiş bir IPS teknolojisidir.
2) Toplam piksel sayısı, yatay ve dikey çözünürlüklerin çarpılmasıyla hesaplanmış olup 4K UHD için 8,29 milyon piksel, 5K2K için ise 11,05 milyon piksel elde edilmiştir.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım deneyiminden farklılık gösterebilir.

Nano IPS* Black

Nano IPS Black teknolojisi, sinematik netlik için daha derin siyahlar sunmak üzere ışığı kontrol eder.

DCI-P3 99%

Video düzenleme ve fotoğraf rötuşları için ideal, doğru ve canlı renk yelpazesi.

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 standartlarına göre sertifikalandırılmış olan bu ürün, daha gerçekçi görseller sunmak için parlaklığı ve renk doğruluğunu artırır.

2000:1 Kontrast

Yüksek kontrast oranı, farklı aydınlatma koşullarında bile gölgeleri derinleştirir ve parlak noktaları iyileştirir.

*Nano IPS, ekranın LED'inde nanometre boyutunda parçacıklar kullanan gelişmiş bir IPS teknolojisidir.

Üzerinde rengin nasıl doğru bir şekilde gösterildiğini gösteren bir kız görüntüsü bulunan UltraFine monitörün önden görünümü.

Her renk nüansı, tamamen hayata geçirilmiş

VESA DisplayHDR™ 600, yaratıcı profesyoneller için parlak vurgular, derin gölgeler ve doğru renk temsili sunar. Dokuları, ögeleri ve ışığın ve gölgenin doğal etkileşimini artırır.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl deneyimden farklılık gösterebilir.

Hayal ettiğiniz eksiksiz renk yelpazesi 

DCI-P3 renk gamının %99'u (Tipik), baskı, dijital ve yayın içeriğinde kullanılan neredeyse tüm renkleri kapsayan sRGB'den %25 daha geniş bir renk gamı sunar. Canlı tonlardan ince tonlara, doğru renk reprodüksiyonuna kadar gerçekçi bir video ve fotoğraf çıktısı sağlar.

Canlı renkleri gösteren tasarım programıyla tam boyutlu ekran görüntüsü.

2000:1 daha derin siyah ve zengin gölgeler

Kontrast oranı doğru renk temsilini etkilediğinden, Nano IPS Black, standart IPS 1000:1'den 2000:1'e kontrast oranını artırarak nesnelerde, gölgelerde ve arka planlarda canlı renkler ve daha keskin ayrıntılar sunar. Ekran üzerinde uçtan uca tutarlı renk ifadesini koruyan daha derin siyahları ve daha zengin gölgeleri ve görsel çıktılarınızı doğal bir şekilde ileten artırılmış bir gerçekçilik hissini deneyimleyin.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanımdan farklılık gösterebilir.

*Nano IPS, ekranın LED'inde nanometre boyutunda parçacıklar kullanan gelişmiş bir IPS teknolojisidir.

Gözlerinizi koruyun,           her ayrıntıyı muhafaza edin

Bu ekran, TÜV Rheinland'ın 5 Yıldızlı Göz Konforu derecesi ile doğrulanmıştır: yüksek göz konforu standartlarını karşılayan yeni göz konforu 3.0. Renkten ödün vermeden zararlı emisyonları azaltmak için RGB donanım ve yazılım ayarlamalarını birleştiren yüksek yenileme hızına, doğru renk reprodüksiyonuna ve dahili düşük mavi ışık teknolojisine sahiptir.

*TÜV Rheinland sertifika kimliği (Eye Comfort): 1111298743

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir.

Görüntü yok

Dünyanın ilk Thunderbolt™ 5 destekli 5K2K Ekranı**

Thunderbolt™ 5, olağanüstü bir 5K2K ekranda belgesel videoları, filmler ve oyun başlıkları gibi ticari çıktıların prodüksiyonunu sağlar. Ayrıca, bağlı cihazlara, Thunderbolt™ 4’e kıyasla iki kat daha hızlı veri aktarımı sunar ve dizüstü bilgisayarınızı (96 W’a kadar) tek bir kabloyla şarj ederek stabilite, ölçeklenebilirlik ve güvenlik sağlar.

Daha hızlı aktarım simgesi

2 Kat Daha Hızlı* Aktarım

Güç sağlama simgesi

96 W Güç Sağlama

5K2K Ekran simgesi

5K2K Ekran

UltraFine monitör, üzerinde program ekranı bulunan daha küçük bir monitörün, bir bilgisayarın ve bir depolama cihazının yanına yerleştirilmiştir ve çoklu bağlantısını gösteren kablolara bağlıdır.

UltraFine monitör, üzerinde program ekranı bulunan daha küçük bir monitörün, bir bilgisayarın ve bir depolama cihazının yanına yerleştirilmiştir ve çoklu bağlantısını gösteren kablolara bağlıdır.

**https://www.thunderbolttechnology.net/products*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım deneyiminden farklılık gösterebilir.*Düzgün çalışması için pakette bulunan Thunderbolt 5 kablosuyla Thunderbolt 5 bağlantı noktasının monitöre bağlanması gerekir.*96 W şarj ve 5120×2160 @120Hz çıkış dahil olmak üzere tüm özelliklere erişmek için cihazınızın Thunderbolt 5 veya DisplayPort 2.1’i desteklemesi gerekir.*DP, HDMI, USB-C ve Thunderbolt kabloları pakete dahildir.

※ Not ※

1. Windows:Ekran, Intel işlemci ve Windows OS sürümüne bağlı olarak düzgün çalışmayabilir.

*Minimum gereklilikler: Intel 12. Nesil veya üzeri, Windows 11 veya üzeri.

2. macOS:Ekran, macOS sürümüne bağlı olarak Apple Silicon olmayan cihazlarda düzgün çalışmayabilir.

*Minimum gereklilikler: macOS Sequoia (versiyon 15) veya üzeri.

Üretken İş İstasyonu

Thunderbolt™ 5 ve DisplayPort, kolay kurulum için 5K2K Papatya Zincirini destekler. Böylece daha fazla üretkenlik için iki monitör ve bir dizüstü bilgisayar bağlayabilirsiniz.

İki UltraFine monitör, dizüstü bilgisayarla birbirine bağlanarak yan yana yerleştirilmiştir. İş istasyonu, tüm cihazların ne kadar sorunsuz bağlandığını gösteriyor.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım deneyiminden farklılık gösterebilir.

*DPx1, HDMIx1, USB-Cx1, Güç kablosux1 ve Thunderboltx1 kabloları pakete dahildir.

Sahip olduğu çeşitli kablo bağlantılarını göstermek için UltraFine monitörün bağlantı noktalarının yakın çekim görüntüsü.

Sahip olduğu çeşitli kablo bağlantılarını göstermek için UltraFine monitörün bağlantı noktalarının yakın çekim görüntüsü.

Birden fazla bağlantı noktasıyla birden fazla kurulum

Dizüstü bilgisayarınızı, kameranızı, tabletinizi veya harici depolama cihazlarınızı, Thunderbolt™ 5, HDMI 2.1 ve USB-C dahil olmak üzere çok yönlü bağlantı noktaları aracılığıyla bağlayın. Ekstra adaptörler veya ayırıcılar olmadan sorunsuz ve stabil performans elde edin.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım deneyiminden farklılık gösterebilir.

Görüntü yok

UltraFine monitör, monitörün alt kısmından gelen ses dalgalarının ilerlediği sanal bir alana konmuştur. Ekranda kırmızı bir uzay kıyafeti giyen bir kadın ileriye bakıyor.

Her ritmi ve sahneyi hissedin

İçeriğinize dalın ve aksiyonun sizi sarmasına izin verin. Rich Bass ve AMD FreeSync teknolojisine sahip çift 10 W dahili hoparlörler, her sahneyi daha derin ses ve daha akıcı görseller ile oynatır.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım deneyiminden farklılık gösterebilir.

AMD FreeSync Premium

FreeSync Premium teknolojisi sayesinde, hızlı tempolu oyunları veya yüksek çözünürlüklü filmleri incelerken, ekran yırtılmasını ve takılmayı azaltarak sesi karıştırırken sorunsuz, akıcı hareket elde etmeye yardımcı olur.

Yaratmak için hızlı geçiş yapın

LG Switch uygulaması monitörünüzü hem iş hem oyun için optimize eder. Kişiselleştirilmiş resim sihirbazı ile tercih ettiğiniz görüntü kalitesini ve parlaklığı zahmetsizce özelleştirin. Ayrıca ekranı 11 seçeneğe bölebilir ve görüntülü arama platformunuzu hızlıca başlatarak daha da kullanışlı hâle getirebilirsiniz.

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım deneyiminden farklılık gösterebilir.

*LG Switch uygulamasının en son sürümünü indirmek için LG.com adresini ziyaret edin

Dağınıklığı önleyen ince tasarım

Karmaşayı önleyen L şeklinde standa sahip, neredeyse çerçevesiz 3 yönlü tasarım. Döndürme, eğme ve yükseklik ayarı yapılabilen tam ayarlanabilir bir tabana sahip. Masa alanından tasarruf etmek için tasarlanmıştır, iş akışınızı daha verimli hale getirir ve video klipleri düzenlerken ve çeşitli fotoğrafları rötuşlarken daha uzun süre odaklanmanıza yardımcı olur. 

(Görüntü yok)

Çerçevesiz Tasarım

(Görüntü yok)

Dönüş

 

±20°

(Görüntü yok)

Eğim

 

(-5° ~ 20°)

(Görüntü yok)

Yükseklik

 

(130 mm)

*Görüntüler, özelliğin daha iyi anlaşılması için temsili olarak verilmiştir. Asıl kullanım deneyiminden farklılık gösterebilir.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

AKSESUAR

  • Güç kablosu

    EVET

  • Kalibrasyon Raporu (Kağıt)

    EVET

  • HDMI (Renkli/Uzunluk)

    Beyaz / 1,5 m

  • HDMI

    EVET

  • USB-C

    Evet (1Yukarı / 4Aşağı)

BILGI

  • Ürün adı

    UltraWide

  • Yıl

    Y25

GÜÇ

  • Tip

    Yerleşik Güç

  • AC girişi

    100~240 V (50/60 Hz)

  • Güç Tüketimi (Uyku Modu)

    1,2 W'tan az

  • Güç Tüketimi (DC Kapalı)

    0,3 W'tan az

STANDART

  • KC (Kore Cumhuriyeti için)

    EVET

  • UL (cUL)

    EVET

  • CE

    EVET

EKRAN

  • Boyut [İnç]

    39,7

  • Boyut [cm]

    100,86 cm

  • Çözünürlük

    5120 x 2160

  • Panel Tipi

    IPS Siyah

  • En Boy Oranı

    21:9

  • Piksel Aralığı [mm]

    0,1815 x 0,1815

  • Parlaklık (Min.) [cd/m²]

    360 cd/m²

  • Renk Gamı (Min.)

    DCI-P3 %95 (CIE1976)

  • Renk Derinliği (Renk Sayısı)

    1,06 Milyar

  • Renk Biti

    8 bit+FRC

  • Kontrast Oranı (Min.)

    1400:1

  • Tepki Süresi

    5 ms (GtG, Daha Hızlı modunda)

  • Yenileme Hızı (Maks.) [Hz]

    120

  • Görüş Açısı (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Eğrilik

    2500R

ÖZELLIKLER

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™600

  • HDR Etkisi

    EVET

  • Nano IPS™ Teknolojisi

    EVET

  • Donanım Kalibrasyonu

    Hazır Donanım Kalibrasyonu

  • Otomatik parlaklık

    EVET

  • Renk Zayıflığı

    EVET

  • Süper Çözünürlük+

    EVET

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Otomatik Giriş Anahtarı

    EVET

  • PBP

    EVET (2PBP)

  • Akıllı Enerji Tasarrufu

    EVET

  • Diğerleri (Özellikler)

    Dahili KVM

YAZILIM UYGULAMASI

  • LG Kalibrasyon Stüdyosu (True Color Pro)

    EVET

BAĞLANTI

  • HDMI

    EVET (2 adet)

  • DP Sürümü

    2,1 (UHBR 13,5)

  • Thunderbolt

    EVET (1 adet giriş / 1 adet çıkış)

  • Thunderbolt (Hz'de Maks. Çözünürlük)

    5120 x 2160 @ 120 Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Veri İletimi)

    EVET

  • Thunderbolt (Güç Dağıtımı)

    96 W

  • USB-C (Veri İletimi)

    EVET

  • USB Yukarı Akış Bağlantı Noktası

    EVET (Thunderbolt ve USB-C 10 Gbps üzerinden)

  • USB Aşağı Akış Bağlantı Noktası

    USB-C *4EA(15 W*1EA, 4,5 W*3EA) 10 Gbps

  • Dahili KVM

    EVET

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    EVET

  • kulaklık çıkışı

    4 kutuplu (Mikrofon+Ses)

SES

  • Zengin Bas

    EVET

MEKANIK

  • Duvara Monte Edilebilir [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

BOYUTLAR/AĞIRLIKLAR

  • Ayaklı Ağırlık [kg]

    14,1 kg

UYUMLULUK BİLGİLERİ

UYUMLULUĞA İLİŞKİN DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

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