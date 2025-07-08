Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Laundry
Washing Machines
Washer Dryers
Tumble Dryers
Styler
LG WashTower

Laundry category lineup

Laundry Buying Guide

We guide you through how to choose the best washing machine for you.

Check the Capacity Suit to You

The weekly average of laundry is 4 to 5 kg per person

  • 3 shirts

    3 shirts

  • 4 t-shirts

    4 t-shirts

  • 2 pairs of pants

    2 pairs of pants

  • 7 towels

    7 towels

  • 7 pairs of socks

    7 pairs of socks

  • 7 pieces of underwear

    7 pieces of underwear

Consider the number of people in your family

Single or couple

Based on the average weekly laundry load of about 4~5kg for 1 person, a front-load washing machine of 10kg or less is recommended.

Shop for single or couple

Family

For a typical family of 3 to 4 people, a washing machine with a capacity of 10 to 12 kg is suitable.

Shop for family

Large Family

For a large family of 5 or more, laundry doesn't get done all day, right? Everything at once with a large capacity washing machine of 12kg or more!

Shop for large family

Bigger Capacity, Same Size

Wash 2kg more clothes at once in the same size washer, with increased drum capacity. If you have a larger family but limited space, you can still opt for one of our larger capacity machines, enabling you to wash more laundry per load while enjoying a perfect fit in your home.

Shop for Bigger Capacity

Connect to Smart Convinience

With Smart Pairing™, your washing machine and dryer communicate to give your clothes optimal care.

Washine Machines with Smart Pairing™

Shop for Washine Machines

Dryers with Smart Pairing™

Shop for Dryers

Maximize Space Efficiency

Place both a washing machine and a dryer even in a small space.

Washer Dryers

All-in-one for everything from washing to drying at once.

Shop for Washer Dryers

LG WashTowers

Combined washing machine and dryer into single unit.

Shop for LG WashTowers

FAQ

Q.

What is the standard size washing machine?

A.

All LG Washing Machines come in a standard height and width. The depth of LG washing machines can vary depending on the drum size / capacity.

Standard dimensions are: width 600 mm x height 850 mm x depth 565-675mm.

Q.

What is the best kg for a washing machine?

A.

LG recommends a washing machine with a drum capacity of 8-9kg for an average-sized household. Consider a larger 10.5-12kg model for a large family or if you generate particularly large laundry loads. Larger models can also cope with a duvet up to king-size. Remember that LG’s innovative technology means our appliances can offer increased capacity in the same size washing machine.

Q.

What cycle do I wash clothes on?

A.

Generally speaking, you should consult the care label on your clothing and select the matching wash cycle on your machine. LG Washing Machines with AI DD function will then automatically weigh your laundry and detect softness to figure out an optimal washing pattern and adjust the washing motions during the wash accordingly.

If you link your LG Washer and Dryer, they can cooperate to ensure the correct cycle is selected without you having to worry about flicking the dial.

Q.

How can I reduce the noise my washing machine makes?

A.

An obvious start would be to buy an LG Washing Machine which boasts Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. Innovative LG DirectDrive™ Motor technology reduces the number of moving parts inside your appliance and thus reduces the noise generated (as well as extending its life due to less wear and tear).

When installing your washing machine, make sure it stands on a level surface and check regularly. An unbalanced unit may shift location or bump around, increasing noise output. Placing anti-vibration pads underneath your washing machine can also help reduce noise.

Q.

How do I choose an energy efficient washing machine?

A.

Check the energy label on your washing machine which will give you a rating from A (best) to G (worst). Select LG Washing Machines boast Triple A ratings for energy, spin and noise levels. AI within LG machines also enables you to benefit from the most appropriate washing motions for your laundry load, thus keeping energy expenditure down to a minimum.

Q.

Do washing machines come in different colours?

A.

LG offers a menu of modern neutral colour options to ensure you can find a washing machine that either matches existing appliances or provides a stylish contrast. Choose from the following selection of colours: Classic White, Black Steel or Graphite.

Q.

Is washing machine with dryer worth it?

A.

Washer dryers are a good alternative to the standard washer + dryer arrangement if space is at a premium or if you prefer the convenience of completing your laundry without having to wait for the washer to finish before transferring wet clothes to the dryer. If you only use dryer functionality occasionally, you may also prefer a combi appliance. Do bear in mind, however, that the drying capacity of a Washer Dryer is generally smaller than its wash load capacity. Check out LG’s range of high performance washer dryers here.

Q.

Is it better to have separate washer and dryer?

A.

From a results point of view, the LG combined Washer Dryer performs to the same high standard as separate appliances. However, the advantage of having individual machines is that you can be washing a second load while the first one is drying. A stand-alone dryer is also likely to have greater capacity than a combi washer-dryer appliance. Artificial intelligence within your LG appliances means you can link your washer and dryer, enabling them to ‘talk’ to each other and engage the correct drying cycle without you having to intervene.

Q.

What can a smart washing machine do?

A.

LG’s Washing Machines use artificial intelligence to optimize washing motions for every load. Deep learning based on intelligence gleaned from thousands of big data washing events enables the washer to automatically sense fabric characteristics such as weight and softness. The result? 18% better fabric protection, keeping your clothes looking their best for longer.

LG’s WiFi-enabled smart washing machines can also be accessed and controlled by voice recognition or from the LG ThinQ™ app on your smartphone, which connects with your smart washer wherever you are. Remote-start your appliance with just the tap of a button or using voice assistant control, receive smart notification when a laundry load is complete, perform troubleshooting Smart Diagnosis, and download bespoke pre-set cycles - all via the ThinQ™ app.

Q.

What does steam do in a washing machine?

A.

LG’s proprietary Steam+™ technology (on selected models) effectively tackles both allergens and wrinkles. Allergy Care function steams clothes at the start of the wash cycle to loosen fibres and dissolve allergens, including pollen and up to 99.9% of dust mites. Wrinkle Care re-applies steam after the spin cycle to reduce wrinkles by 30%, leaving fabrics crisp and clean.

Q.

What is a quick wash on LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with a wash that is tailored to your clothing needs. The 3D Multi Spray shoots water jets from every angle while the intelligent Inverter Pump controls the power of the water spray – combining to achieve an optimal balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion that saves your precious time without compromising on wash quality or fabric care. It’s speed washing that delivers a perfect clean in record time.

Q.

What is AI DD in an LG washing machine?

A.

LG’s AI DD™ machines use smart technology to individually analyse the weight and fabric type of your laundry. The result? Automatic washing motion optimization by your machine results in improved fabric protection, keeping your precious clothes looking their best for longer. DirectDrive™ Motors deliver 6-motion technology for an effective wash with fewer moving parts, making for a longer lasting, more energy-efficient appliance.

Q.

Is direct drive washing machine better?

A.

A DirectDrive™ motor is so named because it connects directly to the washing tub without a belt or pulley. Fewer moving parts means fewer parts to wear out or break down, which is one of the reasons why LG’s DirectDrive™ Washing Machines are so durable. They also create less vibration which means less noise!

Q.

Is LG’s TurboWash™ worth having?

A.

Absolutely! LG’s swift, TurboWash™ 360˚ technology delivers thoroughly cleaned clothes in just 39 minutes, with no compromise on wash quality or, fabric care. Effective speed washing is achieved through the combination of a 3D Multi Spray and an intelligent Inverter Pump which together achieve the perfect balance of spray power, detergent and cycle motion inside your LG Washing Machine.

Q.

What is auto dosing?

A.

The LG ezDispense™ auto dose system allows you to pre-load the detergent dispenser and leave your washing machine to do the work. In-appliance technology senses the weight of your laundry load and automatically adds exactly the right amount of detergent every time. Removes the risk of over-dosing, saves you time, prolongs the life of your clothing. Correct detergent dosage also helps keeps front loader washing machines operating at their best. Detergent and softener compartments together hold up to 35 doses of cleaning power. Simply shut the door and press start!

All Laundry
Installation Guide

Check the installation guide to ensure a seamless process from delivery to setup
for your selected product.

All Laundry <br>Installation Guide Learn More